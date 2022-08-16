Elvis candle vigil held in Memphis Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (Reuters) – Thousands of Elvis Presley fans from around the world attended a candlelight vigil outside his Memphis home on Tuesday (August 15) to mark the 45th anniversary of the singer’s death.

Fans lined up outside the Graceland estate hours before the start of the event to honor the “King of Rock”.

Elvis’ ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, thanked the crowd for their devotion to the icon and his music during the annual event where tributes are planned this week.

Elvis died suddenly at age 42 on August 16, 1977, from heart failure after battling health problems including weight gain and a dependency on prescription drugs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.