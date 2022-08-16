Read full article on original website
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 8, Rays 7: Josh Donaldson’s signature moment
Josh Donaldson hit a walk off grand slam to beat the Rays in the tenth inning. The Yankees win, 8-7. The win probability chart resembles a roller coaster that would likely be illegal to build. Baseball is fun again. It is the most improbable outcome. We sat through an hour-long...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Second Half Performance - "A Possibility"
FYI - Based on the Yankees "Current Rate of Winning Percentage" (.333) in the 27 games since the All Star game (9W-18L=27) and with 43 games remaining (potential 14W-29L=43) , the Yankees "COULD POSSIBLY" finish the second half of the season with a 23W-47L record/ .333 Winning Percentage. Couple the...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2, Blue Jays 5: What else is new?
I honestly wish I could be angry about the Yankees right now. I know there are folks on staff and in the fanbase that are angry, but I just can’t get there. I’m exhausted, and this team has beaten so much of my energy for the game out of me that I can’t even be mad. I’m just tired. The Yankees lost, again. Seven of the nine hitters in the order looked completely listless, again. Gerrit Cole cruised through every inning and blew up in one, again. We’re advised to hit a certain word count in these recaps, but I don’t know what else needs to be said. For the first time in 27 years, they’ve dropped six series in a row.
Pinstripe Alley
Why Boone needs to go.
Boone needs to go for no other reason than he is the front man for this organization. Since the organization is unwilling to fire itself then the person who is front and center bears the brunt of responsibility. Boone is not a good manager. Yankee fans know he is not a good manager. His decisions alone cost us a few games during this stretch…think Abreu in Seattle or Holmes in Boston. You can have a plan of action before a game starts but then the game itself dictates what the best thing to do is. You can’t stay on script when the game situation is telling you that this bullpen guy does not have it tonight.
Pinstripe Alley
The new weapon that’s returning Jonathan Loáisiga to peak form
The Yankees are pretty hard to watch right now, so I figured as a distraction we could bring back the long-dormant Separation series. Over the last few months, I’ve written about Luis Severino’s slider, Michael King’s four-seamer, Clarke Schmidt’s slider and four-seamer, and Wandy Peralta’s slider, and how all those pitches create separation off the movement profiles of the other pitches in their respective arsenals. Today, I’d like to talk about Jonathan Loáisiga’s slider.
Pinstripe Alley
Reflecting on Dellin Betances’ legacy
Dellin Betances was extremely influential in shaping how I — and the baseball world writ large — view the potential impact that a relief ace can have on a team. His primary five-year run in the Bronx was one of the most dominant stretches ever experienced by any reliever. The first three years were highlighted by Dellin getting the call from manager Joe Girardi pretty much anytime there was a semi-important situation in a game. My brother and I used to make a joke that he was the only reliever who Girardi knew existed in the bullpen.
Pinstripe Alley
The Walk-Off Slam Game: Season savior or a mere fluke?
Wednesday night against the Rays, Josh Donaldson put a ball in the right field seats for a grand slam in the bottom of the 10th. The Yankees were down three runs before the ball landed, and in an instant had turned it into a win. It was an unlikely turn of events after the game had already taken a dark turn for New York. There is a shared sentiment among most Yankee fans that this homer was exactly the jolt this slumping team needs, and that could very well end up being true. But how much does that really mean?
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Mailbag: 2021 vibes, postseason scheduling, and Gleyber Torres
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. OLDY MOLDY asks: Is the first half dominance explained by strength of schedule? The recent tail dive seemed to start...
Pinstripe Alley
What went wrong for Frankie Montas against the Blue Jays?
Frankie Montas is not off to the best of starts in a Yankees uniform. Before getting to the specific topic of last night's outing, it is essential to reinforce the all-too-known speech of this being only his third game since the trade and that it is hardly a large enough sample to judge a pitcher of his caliber.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees lefty Matt Krook has had ups and downs in Triple-A
With a 3.17 ERA in 76.2 Triple-A innings last year (after a stellar showing in Double-A), the arrow was pointing up for left-handed pitcher Matt Krook, despite his 5.75 BB/K in Scranton. It was his first go-round at the minors’ highest level, and he showed some excellent strikeout ability (10.33 K/9) to offer some optimism that he could be a backend starter in the future.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Gerrit Cole vs. Mitch White
We usually use this space to talk about the day’s starting pitching, since for 140 years or so your starter’s performance has had the single biggest impact on your team’s chances of winning. Headed into the third game of this four-game set with the Blue Jays, however, it’s somewhat obvious to me that it doesn’t really matter what Gerrit Cole does, if the lineup can’t find some way to make some kind of impact.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Tungsten Arm O’Doyle strikes again
The Yankees got a massive reprieve from their August swoon, winning a dramatic extra-inning game against the Rays to salvage the opening series of their homestand. At first it looked like they would slowly watch as they lost another game, then they fought back, then they blew it big time, and then Josh Donaldson saved the day with a walk-off grand slam. Life’s funny like that.
Pinstripe Alley
Rivalry Roundup: Braves best Astros and Royals upset Rays
Much like earlier in the year where we were running out of words to describe how good the Yankees were, I’m running out of words to describe how bad they are currently. The team was lifeless again against Toronto, getting shutout for the third time this week and fifth time this month. It’s not what you want.
Pinstripe Alley
Lou Trivino has made changes since coming to New York
Lou Trivino may have been the most obvious reclamation project for the Yankees of all the struggling “good stuff” relievers in Major League Baseball. He had a promising strikeout percentage, chase rate, and groundball rate. On top of the standard underlying metrics, his pitch movement was off the charts both this year, and in prior seasons. He has a funky, unique release, and has already flashed dominance at points in his career.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/20/22
I already grumbled enough about the Yankees’ Friday night snoozefest during the recap and I have no interest in revisiting it. Let’s just hope that in perhaps a reversal of 2021 fortunes, they find some rejuvenation in the daytime. They face Toronto in consecutive matinees over the next two days. Forget the split; can this sputtering team get even one win?
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/19/22
New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: Rain delays can be powerful devices for framing the story of baseball. It’s impossible to talk about the 2016 World Series without the skies opening up ahead of extra innings in Game 7, for example. While Wednesday’s light storm may not be quite as dramatic, the Yankees came out of the weather delay with much more energy than in the previous six innings, engineering a pair of comebacks to beat the Rays. There’s lots of baseball left this season but that rain may have washed out a lot of the bad taste from the last month or so of Yankees play.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2, Blue Jays 9: So much for momentum
Remember the walk-off grand slam? That was fun. Unfortunately, it was not a cure for all that ails the Yankees right now. The usual Toronto villains George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. burned them with the bats, and the New York hitters were unable to muster much of anything off of the previously struggling José Berríos. Unhappy days are here again as the Yankees lost a game that never felt close, 9-2, and dropped to a horrid 4-12 in August.
Pinstripe Alley
The fall of Miguel Andújar
There are two moments that probably represent the peak of Miguel Andújar’s Yankee career, one private and one very public. In the 2017 offseason, the Yankees were pursuing a trade for Gerrit Cole, a pitcher who the team had coveted since drafting him in the first round out of high school in 2008. The Pirates wanted a package of both Clint Frazier and Andújar, a sticking point for Brian Cashman.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 0, Blue Jays 4: The malaise rolls on
One can’t say enough about how bad the Yankees look right now. They entered August with a middling record over the previous six weeks or so, and somehow, they’ve made that seem good in comparison to their current play. It’s just the same crap day after day with the only reprieve being minor miracles leading to narrow wins. But those have been rare, and New York is now 4-13 in August and 12-24 since their high-water mark on July 8th after another awful effort on Friday night.
