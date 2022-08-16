ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSHB 41 Action News

Scavenger hunt raises awareness for Ronald McDonald House fundraiser

By Charlie Keegan
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
A scavenger hunt happening now through Aug. 21 hopes to put the spotlight on a fundraiser benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

For the second year, ReeceNichols Real Estate is running the Gold Key Project . Participating agents in the Kansas City, Joplin, Springfield, and Wichita metropolitan areas donate $100 of their commission on a home purchase or sale to RMHC-KC .

It costs the nonprofit $100 to host a family for a night, and families whose children are in the hospital stay at RMHC-KC for free. The organization says the three living facilities on its Hospital Hill campus are booked every night.

ReeceNichols hopes to raise $200,000 from April to the end of October. So far in 2022, the Gold Key Project has raised $192,800. To thank the community and put the spotlight on RMHC-KC, ReeceNichols launched a scavenger hunt this week.

The real estate agency placed 11 Gold Key Project QR codes around Kansas City. Every time someone scans the code and fills out the corresponding online form, they’re eligible to win one of 10 $100 gift cards. Participants increase their chances of winning by scanning different QR codes. ReeceNichols will notify winners next week.

“There’s something really magical about this partnership. They [ReeceNichols] are providing homes for families, and we are taking care of families with sick kids at our Ronald McDonald Houses. I hope people think about that,” RMHC-KC CEO Tami Greenberg said. “I also hope people think about how fun it is to give back. How fun it is to be a part of something big that contributes to our community.”

In 2021, the Gold Key Project collected $272,900. A shorter pilot program in 2020 raised $31,000. In total, 389 ReeceNichols agents are participating in this year’s campaign, up from 245 in 2021. A portion of 2021’s donations helped RMHC-KC build its new family room at Overland Park Regional Medical Center .

The 11 QR codes for this week’s scavenger hunt are located at the following general locations:

  • Ronald McDonald House
  • Power and Light District
  • Q39 restaurant’s south location
  • Nebraska Furniture Mart
  • Union Station
  • ReeceNichols office at the Country Club Plaza
  • ReeceNichols office in Leawood
  • ReeceNichols office in Lee’s Summit
  • ReeceNichols office in Parkville
  • ReeceNichols office in Town Center
  • ReeceNichols office in Brookside

