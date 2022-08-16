Read full article on original website
Bent’s Old Fort closed due to flooding
OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — After “excessive flooding” impacted Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site in La Junta, the park is now closed until “further notice,” according to the National Park Service. The park posted photos to its Facebook page, saying the flooding happened during a storm on Tuesday, August 16. According to Alicia Lafever, with […]
KKTV
