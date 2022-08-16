ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bent County, CO

Bent’s Old Fort closed due to flooding

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — After “excessive flooding” impacted Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site in La Junta, the park is now closed until “further notice,” according to the National Park Service. The park posted photos to its Facebook page, saying the flooding happened during a storm on Tuesday, August 16. According to Alicia Lafever, with […]
Deadly stabbing in a small Colorado community under investigation, killer at large

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in a small Colorado Community. The violent act was carried out on Friday in La Junta. 11 News reached out to the La Junta Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) starting on Friday. The CBI is handling the investigation and provided a brief update for the public on Thursday.
LA JUNTA, CO
11 Pics From The Cheapest House In Colorado Which Is Under $100K

They say the housing market is cooling off or correcting itself but in many places, Colorado included, that's not bringing a bunch of relief as prices continue to be out of many people's price range and budget but there are some properties out there that, if you're willing to sacrifice a few things you can get a sweet deal on.
