ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out

By Katherine Speller
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLmLV_0hJk630Q00
A reddit thread blew up after a mom said her children were "evil" for not agreeing to care for their neurodivergent sibling. Getty Images

It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.

Introducing her three children, two who are newly adults at 18 and 20 (Jen and Jay, who are neurotypical) and Jack, a 11-year-old who has both ADHD and is on the autism spectrum, the original poster said that she got into an argument with her older children after they sat her down to express issues with the assumption they would eventually inherit full-time care of their brother who, according to the OP, will never be able to live entirely independently.

“We’ve made sure that both of our neurotypical kids know that one day they are going to need to start taking care of Jack when the time comes when I and their dad cannot,” the poster wrote. “Jen has always been neutral, but Jay has always been incredibly obstinate and rude about it. I’ve put it down to being young and having his life ahead of him but the year he went to college he made it very clear to me that he will not be taking care of Jake in any way and since then I’ve been arguing about it with him.”

When her older children tried to address the caregiving issue — with her oldest son even “stepping in” to help her older daughter express her discomfort — she said they got into a screaming match over the matter.

“He said, very rudely, that neither of them will ever be taking care of Jake. He told me that they were not raised to be ‘caretakers’ and that ‘it’s absurd to expect their children to figure out this future issue for them,'” the poster wrote. “…I truly believe this kind of mindset is selfish and evil. Jake is their brother, their flesh and blood, and he did not ask to need to be taken care of. For them to just abandon him like this is absurd. I’m not telling them to put their lives on hold and be his caretaker, only that when the time comes that we can’t take care of him they will need to.”

She says she hasn’t spoken with her older son since.

While this OP’s feelings of worry for the future and stability of her youngest is understandable, the folks in the subreddit were to quick to agree with her children and call her out on refusing to consider that they might lead lives that wouldn’t make them immediate caregiving candidates or emphasize any kind of choices they may want to make independently.

The consensus: The older siblings aren’t — by nature of existing in the same family — their brother’s keepers.

“Jack isn’t their kid, and it’s horrible of you to take their futures away from them like this,” one commenter wrote.

Another noted that defaulting to her other children as the long-term care solution, rather than trying to fully consider what will be best for all parties, feels deeply unfair to everyone: “… your adult children are not your long term care solution. They will get married, have kids, move for jobs, etc. they will have their own lives. And the fact that you think it’s evil of them to not want to sacrifice their lives and ability to have their own experiences because of your failings is irreconcilably awful on your part.”

Others noted that there are so many ways to more openly and less aggressively involve her adult children in family care decisions without forcing roles on them that might be detrimental to everyone’s well-being and further relationships.

“My husband (and I) will likely be the caretaker of his brother when his parents are no longer able,” one poster shared. “Why? Because they asked and he said yes. There was no demand, no obligation, and if we chose not to, then that was our right. OP, ya done messed up, and might not have relationships with your older kids anymore.”

And another commenter reminded the OP that she should be more proactively working with Jack and qualified experts to find the best longterm care situation that will allow him to thrive.

“OP really needs to start looking into supported accommodation. The waiting lists can be extremely long, but I’ve known a lot of people who’ve lived in supported living and they’ve really valued the independence that it offers. When I was severely disabled, I was looking to move into it myself,” said commenter r/octohussy. “Expecting Jack’s siblings to take over his care is extremely unreasonable, and I doubt Jack himself would want to constrain them. Research the options available outside of sibling care and discuss with Jack what he feels comfortable with, his opinion is the one that matters most!”

Before you go, check out the mental health apps we love for extra TLC to your mind and body:

Comments / 5

Audrey Freeman
1d ago

absurd to put your responsibility on your other children, start preparing with your physician and a social worker to get him the care that will be needed talk to a lawyer and leave your kids out of this.you will loose them and everything will crumble.

Reply
5
Karen Lee
9h ago

I don't think it's far fetched to want your kids to stick together in times of hardship. I'm the oldest of four and have took care of my siblings their entire lives but when I got sick with an incurable disease they stepped up to help care for me. To this day we go out of our way to do for each other and each other's families. To want that kind of love and commitment from your kids is truly a blessing. But blessings are few and far between these days and families falling apart is just another sign of the end times. I truly feel sorry for any family who doesn't care enough to want to support their siblings and parents. I would do anything for mine.

Reply
2
magichalo1
1d ago

There are so many other options that the Mother needs to be looking into and getting the younger brother prepared for. Her expecting her older children to just naturally want to take over their younger brothers care in not only unfair it is unreasonable.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Freaked#Autism Spectrum#Mental Health
Aabha Gopan

Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing

Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
SheKnows

This Dad is Refusing to Pay for His Daughter’s School Supplies & His Reasoning is Surprisingly Justified

Reddit is rallying around a dad who won’t pay for school supplies for good reason. He took to the “AITA” forum to explain that his ex-wife recently took his daughter to buy all the back-to-school necessities. An important note: this ex-wife lives with her boyfriend (with whom she had an affair) and his daughter, who is around the same age as their child. “I make significantly more money than her, and I am happy to pay these costs as we share equal parenting time and I don’t want my daughter to go without something because of our new situation,” he explained....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

What Do Adult Children Owe Their Parents?

Many mothers and fathers do not know how to parent adult children. Some parents can make their grown-up sons and daughters feel almost guilty for growing up. The cost of paying a debt of gratitude must not be a burden that makes the other wish you’d never done anything for them to begin with.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SheKnows

What I Learned From Dinner With My Husband’s Girlfriend

She was terrifying. A tall, blonde, vegan who was seven years younger than me — and she never wore a bra. She was my husband’s girlfriend. My husband Per and I were exploring Consensual Non-Monogamy (CNM), which is an umbrella term for non-monogamy that includes open communication, mutual care, and consent. The learning process was uncomfortable. We had dabbled in friends-with-benefits relationships while Per and I were in a long-distance relationship. But neither of us had ever sought a relationship in the way Per was now dating his girlfriend. And this new shift was uncomfortable.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

SheKnows

63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy