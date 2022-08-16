ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Don’t want to give up’: City continues challenging UH medical center closure

By Maia Belay
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – The city of Bedford continued its fight in court against the University Hospitals' decision to close its Bedford Medical Facility emergency department and inpatient services, effectively shutting down the community hospital Friday.

Tuesday, Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Gall issued a stay in the legal proceeding with both parties scheduled to continue discussions next month.

The courtroom was packed with Bedford residents, community supporters, clergy and city officials.

“We don’t want to give up the hospital… That’s a vital, important part of our community,” said Bedford Mayor Stan Koci. “We couldn’t just sit back and say, ‘Oh, okay, close it.’ It’s too important not just to our city but to our surrounding communities.”

I-Team asks CLE mayor why he’s using officers for personal security amid police shortage

This latest decision comes after Bedford’s request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the hospital emergency room from closing was denied last week.

“He could have hit the gavel and we’re done, so we’re not and we’re not going to give up the fight for all our people,” said Koci.

University Hospitals closed both inpatient and emergency services, citing a shortage of staff and saying it remains committed to residents. In July, the hospital announced physician offices would remain open at both locations.

Last week, Bedford officials filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, alleging discrimination and a breach of the civil rights of residents.

A copy of the letter shared with FOX 8 stated, “Bedford, Bedford Heights and Maple Heights are communities in which the majority of the populations are African Americans, economically challenged and on Medicaid. Its decision to close the Hospital when viewed against these demographics is discrimination in its finest form.”

Some residents said the closure would limit their access to health care.

Some residents said the closure would limit their access to health care.

“It’s really convenient for me. When I don’t have transportation, I can walk to the hospital,” said resident Bertha Lynn.

In the complaint, Bedford requested an investigation into the decision to close the hospital in addition to requesting the emergency department remain open.

“We’re very pleased with the outcome today and I think we look forward to sitting at the table for genuine discussions with the representative from UH, with the decision makers from UH. That has been our intent from the start,” said Mike Mallis, Bedford city manager.

cleveland19.com

3 children, 1 adult lose their home in fire on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross is helping a family after a fire damaged their home on the city’s East side Thursday morning. Cleveland firefighters said the fire broke out just before 10 a.m. in the 11800 block of Lenacrave Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland APL hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for newly-renovated facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League will now be able to recuse and treat more needy animals. The organization revealed their newly-renovated shelter and clinic in the Tremont neighborhood on Thursday. “The level of care we’re providing is really quite extraordinary and the old facility just was...
whbc.com

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton. The county coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results from Cleveland on 36-year-old Kennon Lathen. The Canton man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on DeWalt Avenue NW behind George’s Lounge downtown early Sunday morning.
whbc.com

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck

LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
thelandcle.org

$1.25 million Edna House expansion fills recovery gap, adds long-term housing

Several years ago, the team running The Edna House for Women realized they had a significant gap in the recovery services they have been providing since 2003 to women struggling with alcoholism or substance use disorder. They were missing housing accommodations for women who needed to stay beyond the minimum six months of residence to complete the programs to regain their sobriety and then find gainful employment.
whbc.com

Youngster Killed in Pedestrian-SUV Crash

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 3-year-old was killed in a car-pedestrian accident in Akron. Reporting officers say the little girl ran into a parking lot on Palmetto Avenue and into the path of an SUV… Speed and alcohol are said NOT to be factors.
