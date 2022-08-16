ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, CT

NBC Connecticut

Back to School Celebration Held at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Hartford Public Schools held a back-to-school celebration at Dunkin' Donuts Park Tuesday. There were free backpacks and school supplies for Hartford Public Schools students. The first day of school in Hartford is Aug. 29 and families arrived and lined up for the event. The school department said the Office of...
HARTFORD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

What to expect from this year’s Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Puerto Rican Parade and festival following in Bushnell Park will be back invigorating the streets of Hartford. Connecticut Institute for Community Development President Sammy Vega says it will be bigger than ever. “We have confirmed so far that more than 20 floats, so it’s going to be colorful. Music, culture, […]
City
Bloomfield, CT
fox61.com

CREC hosts backpack giveaway, block party

HARTFORD, Conn. — More than one thousand kids will have new backpacks filled with school supplies after a back-to-school giveaway hosted by the Capitol Region Education Council, also known as CREC, in Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday marks CREC's 8th annual Back to School Block Party. “I got six grandbabies...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Newly-Opened Restaurant Inside Brewery in West Hartford to Close

A restaurant in WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company is closing its doors months after opening because of difficult times in the industry. Phatty Wagon Kitchen, which opened in mid-May, offered food options to customers at the popular brewery in West Hartford. The restaurant served up a variety of food options from burgers to tacos, and more.
WTNH.com

Hartford HealthCare’s Neighborhood Health Services marks one-year anniversary

(WTNH) – Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Hartford HealthCare’s Neighborhood Health team, which is a team designed to bring services and support directly into the community. Through the Neighborhood Health Initiative, Hartford HealthCare continues to be committed to providing access for people to live their healthiest life.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas

Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Nyberg: Hartford firefighter discusses his music career

(WTNH) – Charlie Diamond is a multi-talented musician who has toured the country but is also a Hartford firefighter. Diamond grew up in East Granby and started a band with his best friend. Ann Nyberg sat down with Diamond to discuss his music career and how he became a...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating

Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

‘I feel like part of my childhood is being ripped away’: Cine 4 closes after 51 years

NEW HAVEN — When Dorothy Logan went to see “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” at Cine 4 earlier this month, she didn’t know it was her last opportunity to see a movie there. “I feel terrible,” she said. “Just the other night, I was online, looking up what was going to be there this weekend and I got nervous because it didn't say anything and I said, ‘Oh that's not a good sign.’”
NEW HAVEN, CT

