Road Trip: Visit Milford, Connecticut's little city with a big heart
With over 17 miles of shoreline, 400 restaurants, and many unique shops, Milford is the perfect destination any day.
Skyline carries on 54-year family tradition: Owners’ first restaurant was the Acadia in Manchester
WINDSOR LOCKS — In 1968 the Damato family opened their first restaurant, the Acadia, in Manchester. After the success of the Acadia, the family found a second location, opening Skyline Restaurant and Banquet on Ella Grasso Turnpike. “It was my dad, Frank Damato, me, my brother John, and my...
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Teen from CT has love for antique clocks, starts business repairing them
(WTNH) – A 17-year-old from Connecticut loves clocks, all of them, and has been repairing antique clocks for a number of years. Connecticut’s clock and watch industry dates all the way to 1733, when Thomas Harlan, an English clockmaker, arrived in Norwich. Gage Robertson says his fascination with...
Eyewitness News
Hartford Public Schools hold back to school celebration at Dunkin’ Donuts Park
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In less than two weeks, Hartford Public Schools will start the new school year. To get students in the spirit, a big back to school celebration was held Tuesday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. “We’re so excited. I can’t wait to see all the kids and...
NBC Connecticut
Back to School Celebration Held at Dunkin' Donuts Park
Hartford Public Schools held a back-to-school celebration at Dunkin' Donuts Park Tuesday. There were free backpacks and school supplies for Hartford Public Schools students. The first day of school in Hartford is Aug. 29 and families arrived and lined up for the event. The school department said the Office of...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
Hartford school district addresses several issues ahead of the start of school
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The countdown to a new school year has begun. Bus drivers are gearing up to make their rounds while students in Hartford gathered to receive backpacks and supplies. But will there be enough teachers to meet classroom demands? “The good news is that since we kicked off our hiring season in […]
What to expect from this year’s Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Puerto Rican Parade and festival following in Bushnell Park will be back invigorating the streets of Hartford. Connecticut Institute for Community Development President Sammy Vega says it will be bigger than ever. “We have confirmed so far that more than 20 floats, so it’s going to be colorful. Music, culture, […]
fox61.com
CREC hosts backpack giveaway, block party
HARTFORD, Conn. — More than one thousand kids will have new backpacks filled with school supplies after a back-to-school giveaway hosted by the Capitol Region Education Council, also known as CREC, in Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday marks CREC's 8th annual Back to School Block Party. “I got six grandbabies...
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
NBC Connecticut
Newly-Opened Restaurant Inside Brewery in West Hartford to Close
A restaurant in WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company is closing its doors months after opening because of difficult times in the industry. Phatty Wagon Kitchen, which opened in mid-May, offered food options to customers at the popular brewery in West Hartford. The restaurant served up a variety of food options from burgers to tacos, and more.
uconn.edu
UConn Policy Institute Releases First Statewide Report on Police Use of Force
Connecticut residents got their first look today at statewide statistics on police use of force in a report from the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy that shows the biggest cities with highest number of arrests – Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, and Waterbury – have the most incidents.
WTNH.com
Hartford HealthCare’s Neighborhood Health Services marks one-year anniversary
(WTNH) – Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Hartford HealthCare’s Neighborhood Health team, which is a team designed to bring services and support directly into the community. Through the Neighborhood Health Initiative, Hartford HealthCare continues to be committed to providing access for people to live their healthiest life.
Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic
Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
fox61.com
Community supports Wethersfield girl battling rare form of cancer
Rachel Webster is battling Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Her community and school are supporting her as her fight continues on.
Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas
Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
Eyewitness News
New Britain families receive free supplies and food ahead of school year
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of New Britain families received a little help getting their kids ready for their return to the classrooms. Team of sponsors ensured the children will have full book bags and bellies on their first day back at school. Michelle Delgado is picking up back...
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Hartford firefighter discusses his music career
(WTNH) – Charlie Diamond is a multi-talented musician who has toured the country but is also a Hartford firefighter. Diamond grew up in East Granby and started a band with his best friend. Ann Nyberg sat down with Diamond to discuss his music career and how he became a...
National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating
Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
Register Citizen
‘I feel like part of my childhood is being ripped away’: Cine 4 closes after 51 years
NEW HAVEN — When Dorothy Logan went to see “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” at Cine 4 earlier this month, she didn’t know it was her last opportunity to see a movie there. “I feel terrible,” she said. “Just the other night, I was online, looking up what was going to be there this weekend and I got nervous because it didn't say anything and I said, ‘Oh that's not a good sign.’”
