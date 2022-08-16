ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

USPS hosting Job Fairs in the Midlands for various positions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The United States Postal Service is looking to hire new team members in the Midlands. According to the Postal Service, Post Offices in Camden, Kershaw, Lexington, Irmo, Chapin, Batesburg and West Columbia are hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), and City Carrier Assistants (CCA) Postal Support Employee (PSE) and Laborer Custodial.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orangeburg County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
USC Gamecock

Local thrift stores offer clothes, community for Columbia area

Whether you are an incoming first-year student at USC or have one final year before graduation, everyone seems to need new clothes for the new school year. However, many are unsure where to find affordable options close to campus. Below are five great thrift spots that can help you stay...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Homeless in Columbia: What a Mess

The results are in from my previous editorial in the Columbia Star dated June 10, 2022: “Homeless on the Streets of Columbia: Who is to blame?,” and the reality of the situation is now very clear to me. The answer…..Everybody. I have heard from so many people...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Looking for a job? Herlong Chevrolet Buick is hiring

Midlands area residents looking to shift their careers into a higher gear might want to consider a new job at Herlong Chevrolet Buick in Batesburg-Leesville. The family-owned and -operated dealership started in Johnston, South Carolina, in 1933 before moving to Batesburg-Leesville in 2017. “We have a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility offering...
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Company#Pet Supplies Plus
wach.com

Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake Murray home offers space to spare with 7 bedrooms, 9 baths for $2.5M sale price

COLUMBIA — In the market for a little place to stay at Lake Murray? This one has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and more than 8,300 square feet inside. The Chapin estate might not be the largest sold on the lake in recent years, but its combination of land, amenities and space to host guests make it exceptional, said Karen Yip of Yip Premier Real Estate.
CHAPIN, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Columbia Museum of Art affinity group welcomes largest class of new board members

Columbia, S.C. – The Friends of African American Art and Culture (FAAAC), an affinity group of the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA), is pleased to welcome its largest class of new board members in the group’s 11-year history. Ten new community leaders have been elected to the FAAAC board of directors, beginning their terms in the 2022–2023 fiscal year.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Pets
thenewirmonews.com

Looking for a few good men and women

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s RESERVE DEPUTY PROGRAM recruiting for 2023 class. More than two decades ago (2001), Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott established the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s (RCSD) Reserve Deputy Program as a means of augmenting patrol units with added personnel. Though trained and sworn deputy sheriffs with RCSD, reserve deputies are all unpaid volunteers who serve shoulder-to-shoulder with full-time deputies in order to protect the citizens of RCSD’s jurisdictional communities. And the department is looking to increase its numbers.
JOBS
Columbia Star

From Ashes to Wow!

The Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia’s building at Maxcy Gregg Park burned in December 2018. On August 29 the organization is excited to host an open house to view the newly reconstructed building from 10 a.m.–noon at 1605 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. City dignitaries, council club...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast items in Aiken, Augusta

ATLANTA — Two nearby cities will serve as a testbed for a new product concocted by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A. The company announced on Monday that, for a limited time, it will be offering new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at various Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. In addition to being tested in Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk Virginia, Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, and New Orleans, the new products will also find their way into locations in Aiken, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week

Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Main’s Best convenience store at 2132 Main Street was permanently closed after being seen as a public nuisance on August 15, 2022. CPD, say a letter was sent to the South Carolina Department of Revenue Alcohol Licensing Division pertaining to the establishment selling alcohol. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy