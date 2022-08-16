ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

NOTN 8-17 AM

The unofficial results from Alaska's special primary election show a close race between the three candidates. A quick-moving and moist atmospheric river began to move across the area starting Tuesday afternoon and persisting into today. Numbers have been revealed about the total weight of fish caught during the 76th Golden...
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Golden North Salmon Derby: Fishing, fun and fortune.

Guests: Ryan Beason, Territorial Sportsmen president. Shawn Hooton, Territorial Sportsmen vice president. The Golden North Salmon Derby is one of the longest running events in Juneau history and one of the Territorial Sportsmen’s main fundraisers. After 76 years, it continues to offer big prizes and big scholarships. Since the...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

New Seadrome development tops Docks & Harbors agenda Wednesday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Docks & Harbors Board will hold an Operations and Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday evening. The meeting, which is set for 5 p.m., will be held via Zoom. The meeting number is 811 5407 2938, and the passcode is 598196.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Skaflestad looks to take JKT's place in Alaska House of Representatives

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Kenny Skaflestad, a commercial fisherman in Hoonah and former mayor there, is running to replace Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in the House of Representatives in Juneau. Skaflestad, a Republican, and Democrat Rebecca Himschoot of Sitka, will face off in November for the seat.. So far in the primary,...
HOONAH, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Salmon#Derby Board
kinyradio.com

CBJ's Barr discusses COVID-19 available vaccines, boosters to come

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr appeared on the KINY Morning Show on Thursday to speak about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. During a discussion on the show, Barr began by providing an update on vaccinations in the borough. "We're still vaccinating at Public Health with the...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

22.1-pound King Salmon tops unofficial results in Derby leaderboard

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fishing wrapped up Sunday as the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby came to a close. According to the unofficial results, a 22.1-pound King caught at Auke Nu by Shawn Bethers tops the board. Steve Mielke's 20.7-pounder King from Amalga follows second. An 18.3-pound King, also from...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Montana Creek Bridge, near rifle range, closes to car traffic

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Transportation said Thursday that the Montana Creek Bridge, located beyond the Hank Harmon Rifle Range, is closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. Pedestrian access remains open, but could be closed if the bridge's condition worsens. ADOT Spokesperson Sam Dapcevich said the...
JUNEAU, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
City
King Salmon, AK
kinyradio.com

1,400 housing units built in Juneau in the last decade, according to JEDC

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Economic Development Council Executive Director Brian Holst spoke to the number of housing units built in Juneau while a guest on Action Line. Holst said the council has been researching housing stock, as part of the ongoing housing crisis in Juneau. According to Holst, 1,400-plus units have been built in Juneau in the last 10 years.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

South Douglas/West Juneau Area Plan up for discussion Tuesday evening

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The South Douglas/West Juneau Area Plan, establishing Douglas’ long-term area plan, will be the topic of a meeting on Tuesday. The area plan steering committee's next meeting will be on Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. You can find details on the meeting at juneau.org/community-development/douglas-west-juneau. The...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

How to vote in Alaska’s primary and special U.S. House elections

Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Tuesday, Aug. 16, is an election day in Alaska. This is an in-person election, so voters who haven’t voted early or absentee will need to go to a polling place on Tuesday to cast their votes. Voters will be weighing in on two elections:...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

NWS: 'Atmospheric river' event expected to flow into Capital City

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A quick-moving and moist atmospheric river is on track to move across the area starting Tuesday afternoon and persisting into Wednesday evening. According to the National Weather Service in Juneau, streams and rivers will rise rapidly, but at this time are expected to remain within their banks.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Boat trailer, truck end up underwater at North Douglas boat ramp

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The North Douglas ramp is open again after quick action to pull a boat trailer and the truck it was attached to out of the water. According to the Juneau Harbor Department, Melino’s Marine Services and Capital Towing responded on Friday morning, just as the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby was getting ready to start.
kinyradio.com

Nat Geo Wild's 'Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet' series shoots episode in Angoon

Angoon, Alaska (KINY) - Angoon Mayor Maxine Thompson appeared on the KINY Morning Show on Tuesday to provide an update about goings-on in the city. She said that the National Geographic Wild series Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet was in town to film an episode. "The biggest thing that happened in...
ANGOON, AK
kinyradio.com

JPD: Be aware, extra careful on the roads with school back in session

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - School is back in session, and the Juneau Police Department wants to remind everyone to pay close attention to the extra roadway traffic. School buses, pedestrians, and kids driving to school can increase commute times for everyone. Make sure to give yourself some extra time to get to your destination.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

FEMA releases new National Tribal Strategy

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - FEMA released a national tribal strategy, the agency’s first, to better address its responsibilities to federally recognized tribal nations when responding to and preparing for disasters affecting tribal lands. The “2022-2026 FEMA National Tribal Strategy” provides FEMA with a roadmap to refine and elaborate on...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Bell, Shively appointed to Planning Commission and Eaglecrest board

The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly, at a special Assembly meeting held Tuesday, made appointments to the Planning Commission and the Eaglecrest board. The Assembly appointed Matthew Bell to the Planning Commission, for an unexpired term beginning immediately and ending Dec. 31, 2024. Hannah Shively was appointed to the...
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy