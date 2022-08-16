Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
NOTN 8-17 AM
The unofficial results from Alaska's special primary election show a close race between the three candidates. A quick-moving and moist atmospheric river began to move across the area starting Tuesday afternoon and persisting into today. Numbers have been revealed about the total weight of fish caught during the 76th Golden...
ktoo.org
Golden North Salmon Derby: Fishing, fun and fortune.
Guests: Ryan Beason, Territorial Sportsmen president. Shawn Hooton, Territorial Sportsmen vice president. The Golden North Salmon Derby is one of the longest running events in Juneau history and one of the Territorial Sportsmen’s main fundraisers. After 76 years, it continues to offer big prizes and big scholarships. Since the...
kinyradio.com
New Seadrome development tops Docks & Harbors agenda Wednesday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Docks & Harbors Board will hold an Operations and Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday evening. The meeting, which is set for 5 p.m., will be held via Zoom. The meeting number is 811 5407 2938, and the passcode is 598196.
kinyradio.com
Skaflestad looks to take JKT's place in Alaska House of Representatives
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Kenny Skaflestad, a commercial fisherman in Hoonah and former mayor there, is running to replace Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in the House of Representatives in Juneau. Skaflestad, a Republican, and Democrat Rebecca Himschoot of Sitka, will face off in November for the seat.. So far in the primary,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kinyradio.com
CBJ's Barr discusses COVID-19 available vaccines, boosters to come
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr appeared on the KINY Morning Show on Thursday to speak about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. During a discussion on the show, Barr began by providing an update on vaccinations in the borough. "We're still vaccinating at Public Health with the...
kinyradio.com
22.1-pound King Salmon tops unofficial results in Derby leaderboard
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fishing wrapped up Sunday as the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby came to a close. According to the unofficial results, a 22.1-pound King caught at Auke Nu by Shawn Bethers tops the board. Steve Mielke's 20.7-pounder King from Amalga follows second. An 18.3-pound King, also from...
kinyradio.com
Montana Creek Bridge, near rifle range, closes to car traffic
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Transportation said Thursday that the Montana Creek Bridge, located beyond the Hank Harmon Rifle Range, is closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. Pedestrian access remains open, but could be closed if the bridge's condition worsens. ADOT Spokesperson Sam Dapcevich said the...
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard Sector Juneau commander presents 2021 mission totals to Juneau Chamber
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Captain Darwin Jensen, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Juneau, presented a "by the numbers" of the guard's missions in 2021 during the Juneau Chambers weekly luncheon. According to Jensen, the Coast Guard conducted 171 Search and Rescue cases, 63 life saved, and 147 lives assisted. There...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
University, AVTEC to sign maritime training agreement with Yamaha Motor Corporation
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Maritime Education Consortium and Yamaha Motor Corporation have announced a partnership to expand maritime training in Alaska. A contract between the University of Alaska, Alaska Vocational Education Center, and Yamaha is expected to be signed Wednesday morning at 11:30 in Soldotna. The agreement will...
kinyradio.com
1,400 housing units built in Juneau in the last decade, according to JEDC
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Economic Development Council Executive Director Brian Holst spoke to the number of housing units built in Juneau while a guest on Action Line. Holst said the council has been researching housing stock, as part of the ongoing housing crisis in Juneau. According to Holst, 1,400-plus units have been built in Juneau in the last 10 years.
kinyradio.com
South Douglas/West Juneau Area Plan up for discussion Tuesday evening
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The South Douglas/West Juneau Area Plan, establishing Douglas’ long-term area plan, will be the topic of a meeting on Tuesday. The area plan steering committee's next meeting will be on Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. You can find details on the meeting at juneau.org/community-development/douglas-west-juneau. The...
kinyradio.com
How to vote in Alaska’s primary and special U.S. House elections
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Tuesday, Aug. 16, is an election day in Alaska. This is an in-person election, so voters who haven’t voted early or absentee will need to go to a polling place on Tuesday to cast their votes. Voters will be weighing in on two elections:...
kinyradio.com
NWS: 'Atmospheric river' event expected to flow into Capital City
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A quick-moving and moist atmospheric river is on track to move across the area starting Tuesday afternoon and persisting into Wednesday evening. According to the National Weather Service in Juneau, streams and rivers will rise rapidly, but at this time are expected to remain within their banks.
kinyradio.com
Boat trailer, truck end up underwater at North Douglas boat ramp
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The North Douglas ramp is open again after quick action to pull a boat trailer and the truck it was attached to out of the water. According to the Juneau Harbor Department, Melino’s Marine Services and Capital Towing responded on Friday morning, just as the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby was getting ready to start.
kinyradio.com
Nat Geo Wild's 'Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet' series shoots episode in Angoon
Angoon, Alaska (KINY) - Angoon Mayor Maxine Thompson appeared on the KINY Morning Show on Tuesday to provide an update about goings-on in the city. She said that the National Geographic Wild series Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet was in town to film an episode. "The biggest thing that happened in...
kinyradio.com
JPD: Be aware, extra careful on the roads with school back in session
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - School is back in session, and the Juneau Police Department wants to remind everyone to pay close attention to the extra roadway traffic. School buses, pedestrians, and kids driving to school can increase commute times for everyone. Make sure to give yourself some extra time to get to your destination.
kinyradio.com
FEMA releases new National Tribal Strategy
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - FEMA released a national tribal strategy, the agency’s first, to better address its responsibilities to federally recognized tribal nations when responding to and preparing for disasters affecting tribal lands. The “2022-2026 FEMA National Tribal Strategy” provides FEMA with a roadmap to refine and elaborate on...
kinyradio.com
Hoonah man opens up on reasons behind backing mayoral recall effort
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - A Hoonah man has revealed to News of the North why he is one of 10 registered voters in the city that are seeking to recall Mayor Gerald Byers. Travis Lewis explained over the weekend why he signed on to the attempt to remove the mayor.
ktoo.org
With a little help, Juneau voters are getting the hang of ranked choice voting
Two years after Alaskans voted on a new way to do elections, ranked choice voting made its debut in the special election to fill the vacancy left in Congress when Don Young died. Poll workers across the City and Borough of Juneau said they felt prepared to help voters navigate...
kinyradio.com
Bell, Shively appointed to Planning Commission and Eaglecrest board
The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly, at a special Assembly meeting held Tuesday, made appointments to the Planning Commission and the Eaglecrest board. The Assembly appointed Matthew Bell to the Planning Commission, for an unexpired term beginning immediately and ending Dec. 31, 2024. Hannah Shively was appointed to the...
Comments / 0