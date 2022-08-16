Read full article on original website
Fort Smith’s utility assistance program now available
Fort Smith utility customers will receive a double-sided insert with their July billing statements containing information about low-income assistance programs.
Centerton Animal Shelter cuts adoption fees in half for Clear the Shelters
KNWA is helping thousands of animals find homes during this year’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. Donations help shelters like Centerton Animal Services.
Businesses respond to College Avenue plans
Some business owners are concerned with the impacts of a new project to revitalize College Avenue in Fayetteville. UAMS responds after PA man arrested for buying, selling …. Freshman ‘Cub Camp’ weekend at University of Arkansas-Fort …. University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Cub Camp. ORT On-Demand service triples in...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Benton County
A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold in Benton County, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced.
Olsson breaks ground on new Fayetteville office
Nebraska-based engineering and design firm Olsson and development firm Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners in Rogers are partnering to build a new Class A office building on North Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville. C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville started work recently on the 36,000-square-foot building next to First National Bank of NWA....
Dressing up Fayetteville's College Avenue
The city of Fayetteville is looking to upgrade part of College Avenue, giving it more curb and appeal. What's happening: Local officials showed the public plans for more trees and sidewalks — and maybe medians, too — for the roughly half-mile stretch between North and Sycamore streets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The city is taking comments from the public through Aug. 23.Why it matters: An average of 28,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. That's more than 28% of the city's population, so traffic flow and speed control are important...
City council votes for resolution to alleviate flooding
The Fayetteville City Council approved a resolution for the city to purchase 4 apartment buildings on West End Avenue. City council votes for resolution to alleviate flooding. Investigation continues after three-year-old child …. Alma business owners meet with Boozman. Campaign works to get kids off Fayetteville streets. Happy Hollow First...
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse
ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
Abandoned car discovered in Grand Lake
LANGLEY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority today identified a stolen vehicle that was discovered in Grand Lake. Officials say the vehicle was stolen within the eastern Shawnee Tribal Reservation. According to the press release, GRDA officials say the vehicle was unoccupied when it entered the water. GRDA...
Highway 72 accident backs traffic to Pea Ridge
A Wednesday morning accident on Highway 72 at Little Flock is impacting both lanes and causing a severe traffic delay.
Investigation continues after child dies in hot car in Arkansas
A Fort Smith child who died after being left inside a car was just three-years-old. KNWA/FOX24 spoke to Fort Smith police on August 17, as well as the child's parents.
NWA sees shortage in accessible housing
More housing is needed in Northwest Arkansas for individuals who have a criminal background and little to no credit history.
Council agrees to make offer on vacant apartment complex in west Fayetteville
City officials will make a formal offer to buy a vacant apartment complex so it can be torn down and turned into green space in an effort to address flooding in west Fayetteville. The City Council on Tuesday voted 8-0 to authorize an offer to purchase the West End apartments...
Lowell man dies in Polk County crash
Gary Don Laswell, 56, of Lowell, was killed in a single-car accident in Polk County on Tuesday, August 16.
Last Northwest Arkansas drive-in movie theater closing after 42 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In is one of three Arkansas drive-in theaters remaining in 2022. Soon, there will only be two left in the state once the drive-in closes after 42 years in Northwest Arkansas. The 112 Drive-in opened in 1980 off of Highway 112 in Fayetteville after...
Bella Vista named a top Airbnb fall destination
As Labor Day weekend approaches, Airbnb released a list of some of its top fall destinations, with a Natural State city named one of the most popular spots for a long weekend trip.
Cherokee Nation connects dislocated workers to stable jobs
The Cherokee Nation has helped more than 265 displaced workers find stable employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up
Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko...
4-State Burn Bans: What you need to know
CRAWFORD COUNTY – Crawford County Officials announced a burn ban for the county lasting until the order is rescinded. Track burn bans in Oklahoma using the Oklahoma Forestry Services – State and County Burn Ban Status widget. OTTAWA COUNTY – Ottawa County officials say the county is under...
