Siloam Springs, AR

nwahomepage.com

Businesses respond to College Avenue plans

Some business owners are concerned with the impacts of a new project to revitalize College Avenue in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
City
Siloam Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Siloam Springs, AR
Government
talkbusiness.net

Olsson breaks ground on new Fayetteville office

Nebraska-based engineering and design firm Olsson and development firm Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners in Rogers are partnering to build a new Class A office building on North Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville. C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville started work recently on the 36,000-square-foot building next to First National Bank of NWA.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Dressing up Fayetteville's College Avenue

The city of Fayetteville is looking to upgrade part of College Avenue, giving it more curb and appeal. What's happening: Local officials showed the public plans for more trees and sidewalks — and maybe medians, too — for the roughly half-mile stretch between North and Sycamore streets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The city is taking comments from the public through Aug. 23. Why it matters: An average of 28,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. That's more than 28% of the city's population, so traffic flow and speed control are important
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

City council votes for resolution to alleviate flooding

The Fayetteville City Council approved a resolution for the city to purchase 4 apartment buildings on West End Avenue.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse

ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. "We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'

GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That's the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area."
GENTRY, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Abandoned car discovered in Grand Lake

LANGLEY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority today identified a stolen vehicle that was discovered in Grand Lake. Officials say the vehicle was stolen within the eastern Shawnee Tribal Reservation. According to the press release, GRDA officials say the vehicle was unoccupied when it entered the water.
LANGLEY, OK
talkbusiness.net

Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up

Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko
BENTONVILLE, AR
koamnewsnow.com

4-State Burn Bans: What you need to know

CRAWFORD COUNTY – Crawford County Officials announced a burn ban for the county lasting until the order is rescinded. Track burn bans in Oklahoma using the Oklahoma Forestry Services – State and County Burn Ban Status widget. OTTAWA COUNTY – Ottawa County officials say the county is under
CRAIG COUNTY, OK

