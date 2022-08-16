Read full article on original website
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Perrysburg Schools add school resource officer to Hull Prairie Intermediate
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — As many school districts trickle back to school this week, school safety is a top priority for teachers, parents and local law enforcement. In Perrysburg, a School Resource Officer is being added to Hull Prairie Intermediate as another way to keep students and staff safe. "We...
Washington-Local officials prioritize safety for back-to-class
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local students have begun heading back to class for the 2022-2023 school year. Students with last names starting with A through K began the new school year Thursday. Students with last names starting with L through Z begin school Friday. District officials said they will...
Anthony Wayne Local Schools hires second school resource officer
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Anthony Wayne Local Schools is increasing safety protocols before students head back to class this week by hiring a second school resource officer. The officers are responsible for knowing the ins and outs of the buildings, developing safety procedures and protocols and, most importantly, keeping everyone safe from potential threats.
Hancock County Fair partners with United Way to staff fair entrances
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Hancock County Fair will be bustling with a week-long celebration of the local agricultural community starting Aug. 31. But events like these rely heavily on volunteers signing up. So, organizers have partnered with the United Way of Hancock County to fill a need for volunteers,...
'The Perrysburg Link Crew': high school upper classmen help out freshmen
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — On Tuesday, freshmen at Perrysburg High School and certain students in the middle school will start to trickle in. Teachers have been working for the past few days to prepare for the first normal start to the school year since 2019. Some high schoolers are helping...
Ann Jerkins-Harris Academy of Excellence celebrates a decade of services
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo charter school is heading into its tenth year in service and leaders said they still have many exciting years to come. What opened as the Academy of Educational Excellence ten years ago is now named after its late founder, Ann Jerkins-Harris, who died on Feb. 8, 2021.
huroninsider.com
Local educators learn skills students need for the workforce
SANDUSKY – A group of 22 local educators recently spent time learning about skills needed in the workforce, so they can teach their students what they need to be successful in it. In the Teacher Business Boot Camp, which is organized by the The Erie County Business Advisory Council,...
Ottawa Hills students back to class Tuesday
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — As children across northwest Ohio get ready for a new school year, students in Ottawa Hills are heading back Tuesday. Ottawa Hills Local School District has its highest-ever enrollment this year. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the district has hired more teachers to accommodate the influx of students it has.
13abc.com
Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
Camp Libbey receives enhancements to promote STEM for young girls
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Empower Her! That is what the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio are doing at Camp Libbey in Defiance. Data shows only 28% of women hold careers in STEM. STEM includes fields relating to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio said exposing...
Pemberville Free Fair celebrates 77 years with "Miles of Smiles"
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — One of the best parts of summer is fair season, and what better way to end the summer than with the Pemberville Free Fair!. This is the 77th year for the fair in Pemberville. It offers a variety of activities for people of all ages. This...
Findlay City Schools to install active shooter response system
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools will be installing the SafeDefend Active Shooters Response System, after a unanimous vote from the district's board of education. A press release on Monday did not give a specific date the system would be installed in Findlay Schools. "Each classroom and large common...
Lima News
Putnam County economic developments highlighted
OTTAWA — Recent private sector achievements were touted Thursday as representatives of local businesses and governments gathered for the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation’s annual State of the Vision meeting. Director Amy Sealts reported figures for projects that the Putnam County CIC had a role in facilitating over...
Perrysburg business offers aromatherapy options as school year begins
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — As kids are making their way back to class, it's important to keep them happy and healthy. Wellaroma offers products to help students, parents and teachers as the school year returns. An aromatherapy and alternative medicine business located in Perrysburg, Wellaroma offers a variety of all-natural...
sent-trib.com
BG prosecutor named new city attorney
The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
Organizations provide free back to school items during times of high inflation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students and families in Toledo and Sylvania picked up school supplies on Sunday at no cost. It was all thanks to two local organizations helping out families during a period of high inflation. Tashayla Bell and Chelsea Heath of the Finer Future Foundation were at Rogers...
sent-trib.com
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024
ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
Save Our Community initiative to expand into Lagrange neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Tuesday the Save Our Community program is expanding into the Lagrange Street neighborhood of north Toledo. This will be the second neighborhood the program and its violence interrupters will tackle, after working in the Junction and Englewood neighborhood since 2020. Violence...
Are Ohioans eager to get back to work? Here are the latest unemployment rates
TOLEDO, Ohio — Job seekers like Deonte Moss are looking for their next chapter. "I write books, I'm an author but it doesn't pay the bills all the time so I need to make sure that I figure out what I need to do until my dream takes over," Moss said.
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
