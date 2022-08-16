ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

WTOL 11

Washington-Local officials prioritize safety for back-to-class

TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local students have begun heading back to class for the 2022-2023 school year. Students with last names starting with A through K began the new school year Thursday. Students with last names starting with L through Z begin school Friday. District officials said they will...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Anthony Wayne Local Schools hires second school resource officer

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Anthony Wayne Local Schools is increasing safety protocols before students head back to class this week by hiring a second school resource officer. The officers are responsible for knowing the ins and outs of the buildings, developing safety procedures and protocols and, most importantly, keeping everyone safe from potential threats.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
huroninsider.com

Local educators learn skills students need for the workforce

SANDUSKY – A group of 22 local educators recently spent time learning about skills needed in the workforce, so they can teach their students what they need to be successful in it. In the Teacher Business Boot Camp, which is organized by the The Erie County Business Advisory Council,...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Ottawa Hills students back to class Tuesday

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — As children across northwest Ohio get ready for a new school year, students in Ottawa Hills are heading back Tuesday. Ottawa Hills Local School District has its highest-ever enrollment this year. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the district has hired more teachers to accommodate the influx of students it has.
OTTAWA HILLS, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay City Schools to install active shooter response system

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools will be installing the SafeDefend Active Shooters Response System, after a unanimous vote from the district's board of education. A press release on Monday did not give a specific date the system would be installed in Findlay Schools. "Each classroom and large common...
Lima News

Putnam County economic developments highlighted

OTTAWA — Recent private sector achievements were touted Thursday as representatives of local businesses and governments gathered for the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation’s annual State of the Vision meeting. Director Amy Sealts reported figures for projects that the Putnam County CIC had a role in facilitating over...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

BG prosecutor named new city attorney

The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024

ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

Save Our Community initiative to expand into Lagrange neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Tuesday the Save Our Community program is expanding into the Lagrange Street neighborhood of north Toledo. This will be the second neighborhood the program and its violence interrupters will tackle, after working in the Junction and Englewood neighborhood since 2020. Violence...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
