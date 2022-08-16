ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
Wave 3

Safety Administrator speaks on role as part of JCPS’s new security plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Latanya Collins is the new school Safety Administrator at Crosby Middle School. Collins’ role is part of Jefferson County Public Schools’ new plan to place School Safety Administrators (SAs) inside every middle and high school. Her job is to make sure the building is secure, ensure staff know what do in emergencies, and build relationships with students on a daily basis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville health department conducting food inspections during Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is inspecting food at the Kentucky State Fair this year. According to a news release, the health department plans to conduct more than 1,500 inspections of food vendors. The vendors also have to obtain local and state temporary food service permits and complete a food safety training class.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Health
Jefferson County, KY
Health
Jefferson County, KY
Government
City
Frankfort, KY
County
Jefferson County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Jefferson County, KY
Education
clayconews.com

Kentucky Attorney General Cameron: "Policy places unnecessary Strain on Teachers and Hinders the Development of our Children" / Urges Jefferson County Board of Education to End Mask Mandate

FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Cameron on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 urged the Jefferson County Board of Education (Board) to end the mask mandate for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). On July 22, 2022, JCPS announced a mask mandate that applies to everyone who enters a JCPS building or bus.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: Safety for teenage drivers

Greater Clark County Schools hosts Q&A for proposed Parkview Middle School location. Superintendent Mark Laughner said the current Parkview building doesn’t have enough space for their growing population of students. Hokey Weather Facts 8/18/22. Updated: 4 hours ago. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for August 18th, 2022. This...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Jcps#The White House
Wave 3

Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools experienced another school bus mishap when a kindergartner with a sensory disorder ended up at the wrong school. When Brandy Vazquez-Ayala got home last Friday, she noticed something a little different about her son’s backpack. That detail made her realize that something about her son’s school day wasn’t right.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Ky. lawmakers hear from students about importance of mental health

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - School is starting up again across the commonwealth. That brings with it a set of responsibilities and stress for students. Tuesday morning in Frankfort, a committee of lawmakers heard from students about the importance of mental health. A big topic for the committee was the student...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

UofL Health providing free health screenings at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visitors heading to the Kentucky State Fair will be able to get a free check on their health. The team at UofL Health will be at the fair each day to provide free health screenings, demos and more. The booth will be located in the Health Horizons section, located in South Wing B, and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Wave 3

TARC getting new electric zero-emission buses

The Consumer Federation of America saw the original report and sent a five-page letter to the Kentucky Department of Insurance urging an investigation of pricing practices. LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kyle Meany, who had received a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Women's Cup semifinals happening in Louisville

The Consumer Federation of America saw the original report and sent a five-page letter to the Kentucky Department of Insurance urging an investigation of pricing practices. LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kyle Meany, who had received a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy