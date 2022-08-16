LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visitors heading to the Kentucky State Fair will be able to get a free check on their health. The team at UofL Health will be at the fair each day to provide free health screenings, demos and more. The booth will be located in the Health Horizons section, located in South Wing B, and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO