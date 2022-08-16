Read full article on original website
Wave 3
JCPS Board votes not to discuss mask policy; superintendent responds to AG’s letter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public School Board voted 4-3 Tuesday night not to amend the meeting’s agenda to discuss the district’s universal mask mandate. Board members Kolb, Porter, Marshall and Shull voted not to amend the agenda, while members McIntosh, Craig and Duncan voted to...
Wave 3
Safety Administrator speaks on role as part of JCPS’s new security plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Latanya Collins is the new school Safety Administrator at Crosby Middle School. Collins’ role is part of Jefferson County Public Schools’ new plan to place School Safety Administrators (SAs) inside every middle and high school. Her job is to make sure the building is secure, ensure staff know what do in emergencies, and build relationships with students on a daily basis.
wdrb.com
Louisville health department conducting food inspections during Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is inspecting food at the Kentucky State Fair this year. According to a news release, the health department plans to conduct more than 1,500 inspections of food vendors. The vendors also have to obtain local and state temporary food service permits and complete a food safety training class.
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
wdrb.com
JCPS planning to put new audio, security tool in the hands of teachers this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowen Elementary Schoolteacher Shellina Urrutia no longer rests her voice after long days of leading classes for her fourth-graders thanks to the Audio Enhancement device that hangs from her neck. "Before having it, I would have to project my voice a lot, sometimes so much so...
clayconews.com
Kentucky Attorney General Cameron: "Policy places unnecessary Strain on Teachers and Hinders the Development of our Children" / Urges Jefferson County Board of Education to End Mask Mandate
FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Cameron on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 urged the Jefferson County Board of Education (Board) to end the mask mandate for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). On July 22, 2022, JCPS announced a mask mandate that applies to everyone who enters a JCPS building or bus.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Consumer Federation of America responds to auto insurance price disparities investigation
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school. JCPS experienced another school bus mishap when a kindergartner with a sensory disorder ended up at the wrong school. LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief. Updated: 6 hours ago. Kyle Meany,...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Safety for teenage drivers
Greater Clark County Schools hosts Q&A for proposed Parkview Middle School location. Superintendent Mark Laughner said the current Parkview building doesn't have enough space for their growing population of students. Hokey Weather Facts 8/18/22. Updated: 4 hours ago. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for August 18th, 2022. This...
Dueling endorsements: Abortion rights group backs Democrat, police unions support Republican for Louisville mayor
Democrat Craig Greenberg got the backing of Planned Parenthood Kentucky, while Republican Bill Dieruf was endorsed by local police unions.
Wave 3
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools experienced another school bus mishap when a kindergartner with a sensory disorder ended up at the wrong school. When Brandy Vazquez-Ayala got home last Friday, she noticed something a little different about her son’s backpack. That detail made her realize that something about her son’s school day wasn’t right.
Wave 3
Ky. lawmakers hear from students about importance of mental health
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - School is starting up again across the commonwealth. That brings with it a set of responsibilities and stress for students. Tuesday morning in Frankfort, a committee of lawmakers heard from students about the importance of mental health. A big topic for the committee was the student...
Wave 3
UofL Health providing free health screenings at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visitors heading to the Kentucky State Fair will be able to get a free check on their health. The team at UofL Health will be at the fair each day to provide free health screenings, demos and more. The booth will be located in the Health Horizons section, located in South Wing B, and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wave 3
TARC getting new electric zero-emission buses
Southern Indiana officials pick developers for government buildings
Floyd County commissioners picked the Koetter Group to develop a new government center at the North Annex property in New Albany.
WLKY.com
Oldham County School's absence policy causing concern for parents
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — An old attendance policy is causing a stir in Oldham County Schools as the superintendent's office has decided to more strictly enforce the policy. The policy in question, OCBE 9010, states as follows;. "A student may receive an excused absence for good cause upon receipt...
Wave 3
Women's Cup semifinals happening in Louisville
wdrb.com
Louisville health department says 3 bats tested positive for rabies in the past year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bats in Louisville have tested positive for rabies, causing local health officials to ask the public to take precautions. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said within the past year, three bats have tested positive for rabies. Rabies is a fatal but preventable...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown Police join Nextdoor app to better connect with community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky police department is working to connect with more people in its community. The Elizabethtown Police Department has joined the Nextdoor app, according to a post on its Facebook page. It's in an effort to use the recourse in the app to connect with more...
Wave 3
Half Price Books workers at Hurstbourne Parkway store file to seek unionization
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees of a Louisville Half Price Books store have filed with the National Labor Relations Board in an attempt to unionize. The signed petition was filed by the United Food and Commercials Workers Union Local 227 on Tuesday, representing 18 workers of the new and used bookstore on Hurstbourne Parkway.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
