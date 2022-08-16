Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa veterans discuss health care access with Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst
KEOSAUQUA, Iowa — Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst made a stop in Keosauqua Thursday to meet with constituents. The stop was part of her 99-county tour, in which she listens to Iowan’s concerns and takes their feedback to Washington. Among the attendees were several veterans. One of the main...
KBUR
SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident
Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
ktvo.com
New roof to be installed soon on Kirksville Police Department building
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A needed repair to the Kirksville Police Department's building is coming soon. The building's roof will be replaced in the coming months. The city received six proposals for the project. Those ranged from around $46,000 to just over $138,000. The city had only initially budgeted $44,000...
ktvo.com
Our summers are warming. So what could that look like for the Heartland?
Kirksville, MO and Ottumwa, IA — Our summers are getting warmer, and a study published by the non-profit Climate Central illustrates just how warm our summers could get by the years 2060 and 2100. In their study, they analyzed 246 U.S. cities and found that 235, or 95%, have...
ktvo.com
'Remembrance Get-Together' planned for Kirksville murder victim
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A memorial event is now planned for Kirksville murder victim Stephen Munn. Tracy Miles, the sister of the 54-year-old Munn, told KTVO Thursday that a Remembrance Get-Together for her brother will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on September 3, 2022, at the lower shelter at Kirksville's Rotary Park.
kciiradio.com
Kalona Woman Nominated as a Candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives
At a meeting at the Kalona Library, the House District 92 Democratic Convention nominated and unanimously approved Kalona resident Eileen Beran as their candidate for Iowa House of Representatives. District 92 is made up of six precincts in southern Johnson County and all of Washington County. Beran stated she plans...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
ktvo.com
Federal agents search another Kirksville apartment building as part of Rongey case
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thursday marks three weeks since the intense manhunt for wanted Adair County murder suspect Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville started. U.S. Marshals are assisting state and local law enforcement with the multi-county search. Some of those officers were seen early Wednesday afternoon making their way inside...
ktvo.com
Murder trial underway for Fairfield man accused killing girlfriend
Louisa County, Iowa — The trial for a southeast Iowa man charged with killing his girlfriend started this week in Louisa County. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
ktvo.com
Denny A. 'Whitey' Daniels, 83, of Lancaster, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Please note the passing of Denny A. “Whitey” Daniels, 83, of Lancaster, Missouri, formerly of Cordova, Illinois. Mr. Daniels passed away at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born in Moulton, Iowa, on July 30, 1939, the son of Virgil...
ktvo.com
City condemns apartment building targeted by U.S. Marshals as part of Rongey search
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Kirksville has now condemned an apartment building that's recently been targeted multiple times by U.S. Marshals and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's SWAT Team as part of the search for Adair County murder suspect, Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. The property at 412...
ktvo.com
Elberta Faye Pickett, 90, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Elberta Faye (Davidson) Pickett, 90 of Kirksville, MO passed away Monday (August 15th, 2022) at her home in Kirksville. The daughter of James and Fay Aritha (Elmore) Davidson, she was born February 7th, 1932 in Gibbs, MO. She graduated from LaPlata High School in 1950. In 1951 she came to Kirksville, where she worked at McClellan’s as a window trimmer and clerk. She also worked for McGraw, Nectar, Kirksville R-III Hot Lunch Program, Hollister Inc., Mattingly’s and Matco.
ktvo.com
U.S. Marshals Service doubles its reward for Rongey's capture to $10,000
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The reward for information leading to the capture of wanted Adair County murder suspect, Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, is growing. The U.S. Marshals Service told KTVO Wednesday morning that it is increasing its portion of the reward from $5,000 to $10,000. There is an...
kciiradio.com
Home Burglarized in Henry County
At approximately 10:55 a.m. August 10th, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary occurring in the 1200- Grid of Merrimac Road. An investigation determined that 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Kirby, of Wapello, had entered the residence and began to move and manipulate items inside. The residence was occupied by a juvenile at the time. Kirby is not known by the residents, nor did she have permission or consent to enter the dwelling.
ktvo.com
Michael Eugene 'Big Mike' Stitzer, 73, Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Michael Eugene "Big Mike" Stitzer, age 73, passed away suddenly on Tuesday August 9, 2022 in flight to Columbia, Missouri. He was born January 29, 1949 in Kirksville MO to John and Dorothy (Sullivan) Stitzer. He was the youngest of his siblings which included Barbara, Andy, and Richard. He was a 1967 graduate of Kirksville High School.
ottumwaradio.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Ottumwa Accident
A car versus motorcycle accident Tuesday morning in Ottumwa left one man seriously injured. Chief Chad Farrington of the Ottumwa Police Department says the preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year-old Dalton Hanson was traveling eastbound on Boone on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses. A second...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man accused of shooting wife with crossbow
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he shot his wife with a crossbow. Authorities responded to the incident early Wednesday morning at a residence on Evergreen Street. Investigators say the victim, Lillian Dennison, 68, was asleep when she was shot...
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Police Department reports that last Saturday, officers were on patrol and witnessed a suspicious person and vehicle outside of an open storage unit located at Champion Storage and Signs on South 7th street. Upon investigation and with the help of the Oskaloosa Police K9, the officers arrested Derek Graham, 39, of Oskaloosa, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
