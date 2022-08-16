Read full article on original website
ctbites.com
Call, Respond, Then Run to RSVP for Beautiful French in West Cornwall
Several months ago, I’m certain my reaction to my dear friend, Katy, mentioning RSVP was something like, “Yeah. That means respond.” If we’re being technical, it’s actually “répondez s'il vous plait” or translated from French to English, “respond, if you please.”
Road Trip: Visit Milford, Connecticut's little city with a big heart
With over 17 miles of shoreline, 400 restaurants, and many unique shops, Milford is the perfect destination any day.
New Britain Herald
Little Poland has a new addition to its business community
NEW BRITAIN – Little Poland has a new and addition to its business community, Thai Kitchen 29. The City held a ribbon cutting for the restaurant located at 29 Broad St. “I think adding another great place to eat on Broad Street is great,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “Broad Street isn’t all Polish restaurants, although it is the heart of it, there is so much more to the street that people don’t think about. It really is this great community and a consortium of businesses of all different kinds and I think that Mai is going to be a great addition.”
New Britain Herald
Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway is back
NEW BRITAIN - The Training and Motivation Center, a nonprofit organization, is hosting its 9th Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway in partnership with Johnny “Blaze” Turner at Blaze Barbershop this Saturday. “This is probably the largest community event and when I say that I say it...
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Teen from CT has love for antique clocks, starts business repairing them
(WTNH) – A 17-year-old from Connecticut loves clocks, all of them, and has been repairing antique clocks for a number of years. Connecticut’s clock and watch industry dates all the way to 1733, when Thomas Harlan, an English clockmaker, arrived in Norwich. Gage Robertson says his fascination with...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
NewsTimes
CT's best breweries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in breweries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Fox Farm Brewery. 62...
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
NBC Connecticut
The Tall Ship Kalmar Nyckel Coming to New London
The Kalmar Nyckel, the Tall Ship of Delaware, is coming to New London. It is a replica of a colonial era ship that settled in Delaware. It is a replica of the original Kalmar Nyckel, which was the earliest Swedish ship to arrive in America, according to the National Maritime Historical Society.
Bristol Press
Connecticut Paranormal Research Society is coming to Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – The founders of the Connecticut Paranormal Research Society are coming to town hall Oct. 6, and Terryville Public Library has opened registration for their program. The program will discuss past cases and their history with Ed and Lorraine Warren. The program will be held from 6 to...
Bristol Press
Bristol Animal Shelter is taking part in the 2022 Clear the Shelters initiative
BRISTOL – As the mission to find forever homes for Bristol’s canine population continues to be a challenge, the Bristol Animal Shelter is taking part in the 2022 Clear the Shelters initiative, led by the NBCUniversal Local division. Clear the Shelters is a nationwide animal welfare donation and...
National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating
Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
New Britain Herald
Residents have been helping to keep Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked
PLAINVILLE – Amid increased costs of living due to inflation, residents have been helping to keep the Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked. Susie Woerz, executive director of the Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., said that residents have “stepped up to the plate” as more and more people have been turning to the food pantry for help meeting their basic needs.
New Britain Herald
Norma Mary Giguere
Norma Mary Giguere, born Norma Carmen Marie Facchini, of Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain, comfortably passed away from complications of Covid-19 and end-stage dementia on Aug. 13. She has been a resident of New Britain since 1936 and a resident at the Manor since 2011. She would have been 97 years old in October. She will lie in rest with family at St Mary's Cemetery.
New Britain Herald
Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center, Inc. will hold its annual Farmyard Party
BRISTOL – Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center, Inc. will hold its annual Farmyard Party on Sept. 17 while also celebrating the raising of a new, expanded barn and learning center building. The third annual Farmyard Party will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the...
NewsTimes
Sons of Sally’s Apizza founders to host ‘grillout’ with oysters and wings Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a few additions to the Sally's Apizza menu for one day only Aug. 20, as Ricky and Bobby Consiglio host a "grillout" event at the original Wooster Street location. The brothers, whose parents Salvatore (Sally) and...
New Britain Herald
21st Annual Helen & Danny Coughlin Walk will be held Oct. 1
PLAINVILLE – The 21st Annual Helen & Danny Coughlin Walk will be held Oct. 1 at Norton Park, and PARC, Inc. is seeking sponsorships. “PARC, Inc. is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization that promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” states a release.
WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield
Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
New Britain Herald
Local woman makes life saving donation
BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
betheladvocate.com
HELP FIND LOUIE: $5000 Reward to Find Dog Missing for 26 days; Dogs ‘are the gate keepers to our soul, our protectors’
Report by Paula Antolini, August 16, 2022, 11:59AM EDT. A beloved family dog went missing from Shelton, CT, on July 21 and the owner, Jason Petrini, is of course devastated and is stopping at nothing to bring him home, vowing to search for the dog forever. “I’m not giving up,”...
