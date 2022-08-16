Read full article on original website
Marc-André Fleury Curse Continues to Hit Teams
The NHL’s expansion protocol dictates the holding of a draft to fill out the roster of new teams. The Seattle Kraken picked apart the rest of the league to staff their team in 2021-22, just as the Vegas Golden Knights did when they began play in 2017-18. When the Golden Knights arrived on the scene, the hockey world was shocked when the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins failed to protect franchise goaltender and former first-overall pick Marc-André Fleury.
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
Flyers News & Rumors: Lindros Trade, Vigneault’s Downfall, Andrae & More
Even during a slow week in the world of the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers have a pair of connections to a prominent issue in world affairs, and two intriguing nuggets about major events in franchise history popped up in the news. While fans wait another month for training camp to start, they can get their hockey fix with coverage of the World Junior Championship, memories of the Eric Lindros trade in 1992, and speculation about the unceremonious departure of former head coach Alain Vigneault.
Islanders’ Raty & Dufour Can Join NHL Roster Soon
Aatu Raty and William Dufour are two of the New York Islanders’ top prospects that are playing in the 2022 World Juniors. The two have not only been playing great in the tournament but have proven they can potentially make an impact on the Islanders’ roster shortly, specifically, sooner than many fans expected.
Inside look at Detroit Red Wings
Poised for 'big step' with several new players under first-year coach Lalonde. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings hope to be more competitive in their fourth season under...
Predicting the Sabres’ Defense Pairs for the 2022-23 Season
While the Buffalo Sabres did not make any huge changes to their roster this offseason, their defense core will have a different look this year. Mattias Samuelsson and Owen Power played in some games last season but will now be with the team full time. They also brought in Ilya Lyubushkin to provide a heavy and tenacious presence on the blue line. They have done a great job of investing into their defense core and this season they are finally going to see some major returns on their investments. But how exactly will they choose to deploy these talented players? We already have some indication of pairs they could turn to based on last season, but the way they have structured this blue line gives them options to layer strong duos throughout their lineup.
NHL taking both awards show, draft to Nashville in June 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006. "We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events — the 2023 NHL awards and the 2023 NHL draft — to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Thursday. This will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Nashville hosted the NHL draft. Nashville and the Predators also hosted the 2016 NHL All-Star Weekend, the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and an outdoor game in February at Nissan Stadium. "The city, the Predators organization and the country music community have overwhelmed the NHL with their welcome and support every time Nashville has hosted a league event," Bettman said. "We cannot wait to return next June to celebrate the stars of our game and introduce the next generation of NHL players."
Avalanche prospect Foudy benefitted from early exposure to pro hockey
DENVER -- Jean-Luc Foudy has been busy this summer preparing to make a good impression on the Colorado Avalanche. "Still being a young guy, I'm just working on getting faster, stronger," Foudy said. "Some of that stuff comes with your body maturing, and then just working on all these little things and especially working on my shot."
Maple Leafs: 3 Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 Season
Let’s face it, the 2021-22 season didn’t exactly end the way the fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs would’ve liked. Heck, even the team left disappointed after yet another first-round exit that left the Maple Leafs with more questions than answers. But frustrating, infuriating, rejuvenating — call...
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Scoring Predictions for the Core Players
With that in mind, we thought we would look back to look ahead. That is, we’ll use the past performances of the core players as a base to determine how these players might fare during the upcoming season. Considering the Parameters and Variables for Our Predictions. As with any...
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp
Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects
While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
2022-23 NHL preview: Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each teams offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds current as of the time of writing. Chicago...
Minnesota Author Pens “Minnesota Hockey Greats” Book
Author Jeff Olson has written a new book titled Minnesota Hockey Greats: Homegrown Talent In The NHL. The book is set to be released on August 22nd, 2022 and includes a foreword from Lou Nanne. Olson writes extensively in the book about the many Minnesota players who have made their...
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
City of Nashville to Host 2023 NHL Awards and 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™
NEW YORK (Aug. 18, 2022) - The National Hockey League announced today that the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ will both take place in the City of Nashville in June. This will be the first time both events have been held in the same city since 2006, when NHL Awards and the NHL Draft™ both were held in Vancouver.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES HOST CITY FOR 2023 ENTRY DRAFT AND AWARDS SHOW
The National Hockey League is heading to Tennessee for the 2023 Entry Draft and Awards show in June 2023. In a press release on Thursday afternoon, the league announced that the Nashville Predators will play host to the 2023 NHL Entry Draft at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th, with the Awards show being held on Monday, June 26th.
Mailbag: Playoff hopes for Senators, Red Wings; Stars as Cup contender
Here is the Aug. 17 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Based on what they have done, who do you think is more likely to make the playoffs, the Senators or the Red Wings? -- @punmasterrifkin. That's...
Coyotes sign first-round pick Maveric Lamoureux
The Arizona Coyotes have inked prospect Maveric Lamoureux to a three-year, entry-level contract, getting the first-round pick into the system right away. The young defenseman was selected 29th overall in this offseason’s draft. General manager Bill Armstrong released the following statement:. We are very pleased to sign Maveric to...
