Tucson, AZ

PCSD: South Houghton Road intersection closed due to crash involving three cars

By Bivian Contreras
 2 days ago
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is responding to a crash involving three cars near South Houghton Road.

Deputies say it happened at the intersection of South Houghton and East Escalante roads.

All directions of the intersection are currently closed.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to find alternate routes.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

