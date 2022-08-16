ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WTAP

Wood Co. Schools is back open for a new school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “First day of school, especially here at Wood County Schools, has been so exciting today,” says Wood County Schools superintendent, Christie Willis. “It’s been great to see the students arrive. Teachers are happy, principals have been out greeting students. The atmosphere here is just amazing.”
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Pleasants County students return for the first day of school

BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County students returned for their first day of school this Wednesday. The halls of Belmont Elementary were full of those excited back to school jitters. Principal Shelley Taylor is happy to be home. “The first day of school has been beautiful so far. Our students...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Warren Local Schools preparing for students coming back to school

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - “I think, truthfully, just the whole starting of the school year you can never beat that smell in the air of early Fall and walking around and seeing all the teachers back and everybody’s happy and excited to be here,” says Warren Local Schools superintendent, Kyle Newton.
VINCENT, OH
WTAP

Customized backpacks help make going back to school easier for some students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Northwestern Mutual is partnering with a local child’s advocacy group to help make going back to school a little more special. The Court Appointed Special Advocates is a non-profit group that supports court-appointed volunteers for children who experienced abuse or neglect. According to Margaret Hoschar...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

United Way Alliance of the MOV hosts event for non-profits in the area

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local organizations are coming together to celebrate National Non-Profit Day. The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley -- the non-profit of the year in 2021 -- is hosting celebration for other non-profits in the area. “If we didn’t have those non-profits, you would see a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Pride of Williamstown continues growing and improving under Corra

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown high school band is continuing to grow. Fourth-year band director, Jed Corra says the band has nearly doubled since 2019 to 49 members total. But the growing band size isn’t the only area the program is seeing improvement. Corra’s time with the Williamstown...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
#Open House#Elementary Schools#Secondary Schools#The Wood County School
Farm and Dairy

Maston receives 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture honored Violet Maston, of Jackson County, as a recipient of the 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award. The West Virginia Women in Agriculture program celebrates female farmers, past and present, and lauds their achievements. The 2022 recipients were honored...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

BREAKING: Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Bridge Partners, the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge is closed indefinitely due to continued traffic law violations. The bridge will be closed going in both directions. The release stated, “Our priority is the safety of our construction crew and the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming will return to town on Friday for the 37th year. The homecoming first came to town in 1984 and it has changed since then. VP of the homecoming, Chuck Lipps, says they have worked to add variety to the homecoming so everyone can...
WBOY 12 News

Road Patrol: Little Flint Road in West Union

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some residents of West Union aren’t happy with their tar and chip road that looks more like loose gravel by the day.   Robert Noe has been a Canton Road Resident for 16 years. Canton Road begins at an intersection with Little Flint Road, which is in a condition that some […]
WEST UNION, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH

