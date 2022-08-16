Read full article on original website
Wood Co. Schools is back open for a new school year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “First day of school, especially here at Wood County Schools, has been so exciting today,” says Wood County Schools superintendent, Christie Willis. “It’s been great to see the students arrive. Teachers are happy, principals have been out greeting students. The atmosphere here is just amazing.”
Pleasants County students return for the first day of school
BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County students returned for their first day of school this Wednesday. The halls of Belmont Elementary were full of those excited back to school jitters. Principal Shelley Taylor is happy to be home. “The first day of school has been beautiful so far. Our students...
Warren Local Schools preparing for students coming back to school
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - “I think, truthfully, just the whole starting of the school year you can never beat that smell in the air of early Fall and walking around and seeing all the teachers back and everybody’s happy and excited to be here,” says Warren Local Schools superintendent, Kyle Newton.
Upcoming public meeting will tackle the future of historic Sumner School
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sumner School was the first free school for black people south of the Mason Dixon line. It’s a part of Parkersburg’s history. Its future, however, is uncertain. That’s why the public is being invited to a meeting this weekend concerning what should be done with the building.
Pleasants Co. Schools returning with nearly full staff and teachers
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County Schools opens its doors this Wednesday for students, August 17. The district’s superintendent, Michael Wells says the school community is excited for the start of this new year and with a nearly retained staff of teachers. As wells says that there is...
Customized backpacks help make going back to school easier for some students
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Northwestern Mutual is partnering with a local child’s advocacy group to help make going back to school a little more special. The Court Appointed Special Advocates is a non-profit group that supports court-appointed volunteers for children who experienced abuse or neglect. According to Margaret Hoschar...
United Way Alliance of the MOV hosts event for non-profits in the area
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local organizations are coming together to celebrate National Non-Profit Day. The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley -- the non-profit of the year in 2021 -- is hosting celebration for other non-profits in the area. “If we didn’t have those non-profits, you would see a...
Pride of Williamstown continues growing and improving under Corra
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown high school band is continuing to grow. Fourth-year band director, Jed Corra says the band has nearly doubled since 2019 to 49 members total. But the growing band size isn’t the only area the program is seeing improvement. Corra’s time with the Williamstown...
Drivers may experience delays as Parkersburg Homecoming comes to Downtown
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend is the Parkersburg Homecoming. If you are driving in the downtown area or plan to watch any of the events you may experience some road closures or delays. The two day festival takes place primarily in the downtown area; however, Saturday’s events will be...
Maston receives 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture honored Violet Maston, of Jackson County, as a recipient of the 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award. The West Virginia Women in Agriculture program celebrates female farmers, past and present, and lauds their achievements. The 2022 recipients were honored...
Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
Concerned locals will hold a public meeting over a proposed injection well
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Concerned locals will hold a meeting regarding a proposed injection well in Little Hocking. The public will meet on Monday at Marietta’s Freedom Gate Church in a search for clarity. Organizer Glenn Newman said the majority of concerns are about how close the site would...
BREAKING: Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Bridge Partners, the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge is closed indefinitely due to continued traffic law violations. The bridge will be closed going in both directions. The release stated, “Our priority is the safety of our construction crew and the...
Park Place Plaza Chick-fil-A to break ground this month in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An update is coming for the Park Place Plaza. According to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens, the new Chick-fil-A set to come to the plaza will break ground on Aug. 29. The planned anchor store, Menards, is expected to break ground soon after, Mullens said. The plaza will be located […]
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming will return to town on Friday for the 37th year. The homecoming first came to town in 1984 and it has changed since then. VP of the homecoming, Chuck Lipps, says they have worked to add variety to the homecoming so everyone can...
12-year-old hit by car at Mason Co. Fair now welcomed home
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A community of people met at the Point Pleasant Fire & Rescue to welcome 12-year-old Brailey Wallace home. He was the youngest victim of five people hit by a drunk driver at the Mason County Fair, and Wednesday he was the last one cleared to leave the hospital. People made […]
Road Patrol: Little Flint Road in West Union
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some residents of West Union aren’t happy with their tar and chip road that looks more like loose gravel by the day. Robert Noe has been a Canton Road Resident for 16 years. Canton Road begins at an intersection with Little Flint Road, which is in a condition that some […]
Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky for rescue efforts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent flooding in Kentucky local Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky to help with the search and rescue of flooding victims. Sgt. Alex Santana and other members were deployed to travel via helicopter through Kentucky to rescue those impacted by the flooding.
Bond denied for murder suspect in Lewis County, West Virginia, Circuit Court
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit Court indictment accusing him of murdering his ex-wife. Grand jurors returned a sealed indictment in July against Benjamin Pete Blake, who has been jailed since July 15.
Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
