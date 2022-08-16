ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KRDO

CDOT to begin pavement-marking operations on nine southern Colorado highways

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin pavement-marking operations on nine highways across southern Colorado. Crews will begin work on Aug. 21 on highways in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Prowers Counties. CDOT said their crews along with crews...
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Colorado State Forest Service Accepting Applications for the Forest Restoration & Wildfire Risk Mitigation Program

The Colorado State Forest Service announced yesterday that it is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program. $15 million dollars will be available. All kinds of groups are eligible to apply for the grants, including community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profits. CSFS said...
nbc11news.com

Radon inspection and related services now require a license in Colorado

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies announced Tuesday that any associated radon measurement or mitigation services must now be performed by a licensed professional. The Colorado DORA stated that the prevalence of homes in Colorado with unsafe levels of radon gas had created a market of...
PLANetizen

Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning

“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado spends $70 million to electrify school buses, but GOP objects

In the next decade, Colorado hopes to replace its existing school buses with a new, greener fleet.Driving the news: The effort is starting with $65 million in state dollars and will get a boost from last year's $5 billion federal infrastructure bill, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.The money will buy electric buses, as well as those fueled by compressed natural gas and propane, which can travel longer ranges in rural communities.The federal effort prioritizes rural and tribal schools, while the state is giving first dibs to higher-poverty schools. New buses cost twice as much as traditional ones, but officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Xcel Energy#Puc#Spanish
9NEWS

Colorado teachers have the largest pay disparity in the country

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is number one! Except Colorado does not want to be number one on this list. The Economic Policy Institute published a report highlighting the pay disparity between teachers and other careers. Colorado is number one, or last, in the largest pay gap. On average, college-educated...
5280.com

4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs

The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Increased safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as reduced street flooding, are objectives of a project approved for the Security-Widefield community southeast of Colorado Springs. KRDO County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve spending around $2 million to improve two busy intersections -- at Main Street and Security The post El Paso County commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
denverite.com

‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices

A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New challenges to Colorado cities that restrict gun purchases

Colorado cities and counties hoping to use home rule to impose new restrictive gun purchasing and ownership ordinances face new challenges.Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the National Association filed three new lawsuits in U.S. District Court Thursday.  They oppose the new rules in Boulder County, Boulder and Louisville which the groups say infringes on their plaintiffs' right to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment.Recently a judge granted a temporary restraining order banning the Town of Superior from enforcing its new ordinance which moved to ban assault rifles, high capacity magazines and rapid fire trigger activators like bump stocks.The fight in Superior is being called "ground zero for gun control" by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's organization, Every Town for Gun Safety.RELATED: Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stageBoulder County's new laws go even further than Superior's. They ban the sale of guns to anyone under 21 and add a 10 day waiting period for a gun purchases.Leaders in Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette and Superior all passed gun control ordinances.
nbc11news.com

Forest and wildlife grant program accepting applications

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildlife Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. A $15 million funding pool will allow community groups, homeowner associations, utilities and non-profit organizations, and other groups to apply for grants. Applications are...
CBS Denver

Drought improves for the fifth week in a row in Colorado

Drought in Colorado has been gradually improving since early July and less than 25% of the state now has severe drought.The weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning and the most recent update shows a 3% decrease in severe drought and a small change to moderate drought. The two worse drought categories were virtually unchanged from a week ago. About 5% of Colorado is experiencing extreme drought and less than 1% of the state has exceptional drought.The most concerning drought continues to plague the far southwest and northeast corners of the state including Julesburg, Sterling, Holyoke, and Cortez.For Denver...
The New West

Time’s Up For The Colorado River Basin Water Plans

For more than two decades the west has become increasingly dry, though the serious implications have often been overlooked by the general public. No more. The Bureau of Reclamation has ordered the seven states with land in the Colorado River Basin to create a water conservation plan by August 16, 2022.

