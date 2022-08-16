Read full article on original website
KRDO
CDOT to begin pavement-marking operations on nine southern Colorado highways
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin pavement-marking operations on nine highways across southern Colorado. Crews will begin work on Aug. 21 on highways in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Prowers Counties. CDOT said their crews along with crews...
Colorado AARP warns against upcoming Xcel natural gas price increase
Amidst one of the highest inflation rates in the nation, the Colorado chapter of America’s biggest group advocating for older people on Tuesday urged energy regulators to deny Xcel’s proposal to hike natural gas rates by nearly $189 million over three years. The rate hike, if approved, would...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado State Forest Service Accepting Applications for the Forest Restoration & Wildfire Risk Mitigation Program
The Colorado State Forest Service announced yesterday that it is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program. $15 million dollars will be available. All kinds of groups are eligible to apply for the grants, including community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profits. CSFS said...
SUV slides 50 feet down embankment into creek, closing canyon road in Colorado
According to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation, US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon closed at about 7:30 AM on Wednesday morning due to safety concerns. The Denver Channel reports that this closure was due to the recovery of an SUV that slid off the road and 50 feet down an embankment into the adjacent creek.
nbc11news.com
Radon inspection and related services now require a license in Colorado
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies announced Tuesday that any associated radon measurement or mitigation services must now be performed by a licensed professional. The Colorado DORA stated that the prevalence of homes in Colorado with unsafe levels of radon gas had created a market of...
PLANetizen
Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning
“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
Colorado spends $70 million to electrify school buses, but GOP objects
In the next decade, Colorado hopes to replace its existing school buses with a new, greener fleet.Driving the news: The effort is starting with $65 million in state dollars and will get a boost from last year's $5 billion federal infrastructure bill, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.The money will buy electric buses, as well as those fueled by compressed natural gas and propane, which can travel longer ranges in rural communities.The federal effort prioritizes rural and tribal schools, while the state is giving first dibs to higher-poverty schools. New buses cost twice as much as traditional ones, but officials...
nbc11news.com
Colorado teacher salaries went up, but housing prices went up even more
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Chalkbeat) - Colorado teachers earning average salaries can afford to buy fewer than a fifth of the homes in their school districts — and homeownership is more out of reach in districts with higher wages. But raising wages alone won’t fix the problem, according to a new...
Colorado teachers have the largest pay disparity in the country
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is number one! Except Colorado does not want to be number one on this list. The Economic Policy Institute published a report highlighting the pay disparity between teachers and other careers. Colorado is number one, or last, in the largest pay gap. On average, college-educated...
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
El Paso County commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Increased safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as reduced street flooding, are objectives of a project approved for the Security-Widefield community southeast of Colorado Springs. KRDO County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve spending around $2 million to improve two busy intersections -- at Main Street and Security The post El Paso County commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
denverite.com
‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices
A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
New challenges to Colorado cities that restrict gun purchases
Colorado cities and counties hoping to use home rule to impose new restrictive gun purchasing and ownership ordinances face new challenges.Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the National Association filed three new lawsuits in U.S. District Court Thursday. They oppose the new rules in Boulder County, Boulder and Louisville which the groups say infringes on their plaintiffs' right to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment.Recently a judge granted a temporary restraining order banning the Town of Superior from enforcing its new ordinance which moved to ban assault rifles, high capacity magazines and rapid fire trigger activators like bump stocks.The fight in Superior is being called "ground zero for gun control" by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's organization, Every Town for Gun Safety.RELATED: Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stageBoulder County's new laws go even further than Superior's. They ban the sale of guns to anyone under 21 and add a 10 day waiting period for a gun purchases.Leaders in Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette and Superior all passed gun control ordinances.
nbc11news.com
Forest and wildlife grant program accepting applications
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildlife Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. A $15 million funding pool will allow community groups, homeowner associations, utilities and non-profit organizations, and other groups to apply for grants. Applications are...
Historic Colorado site closed "until further notice" due to flooding
According to the National Park Service, Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site has been "closed until further notice" due to excessive flooding that resulted from a storm on Tuesday night, August 16. A report from FOX21 indicates that no permanent damage took place and that the destination may reopen "within...
fowlertribune.com
Career CPW officer devoted life to working for Colorado’s wildlife, outdoor enthusiasts
As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America and the discovery ignited a passion in Keefer to help rescue it and other wildlife.
Drought improves for the fifth week in a row in Colorado
Drought in Colorado has been gradually improving since early July and less than 25% of the state now has severe drought.The weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning and the most recent update shows a 3% decrease in severe drought and a small change to moderate drought. The two worse drought categories were virtually unchanged from a week ago. About 5% of Colorado is experiencing extreme drought and less than 1% of the state has exceptional drought.The most concerning drought continues to plague the far southwest and northeast corners of the state including Julesburg, Sterling, Holyoke, and Cortez.For Denver...
4 reasons you might not get Colorado Cash Back
Colorado Cash Back checks are arriving to mailboxes across our state. As of Aug. 17, more than 1.2 million checks have been cashed, according to Gov. Jared Polis' office.
Time’s Up For The Colorado River Basin Water Plans
For more than two decades the west has become increasingly dry, though the serious implications have often been overlooked by the general public. No more. The Bureau of Reclamation has ordered the seven states with land in the Colorado River Basin to create a water conservation plan by August 16, 2022.
