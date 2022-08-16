ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KLTV

Texas DPS arrest 3 fugitives on Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Rodney Hunter, 50, was arrested August 9 in Waco; Thomas Naranjo, 41, was arrested August 10 in Houston; and Bruce Clifton, 56, was arrested August 15 in Mesilla Park, New Mexico were arrested.
WACO, TX
KLTV

Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Texas has executed a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was given a lethal injection Wednesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KLTV

Texas man gets prison in Vegas DUI sports car-moped crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 34-year-old Texas man who admitted driving drunk in a speeding sports car that killed a Las Vegas man on a motorized street scooter has been sentenced to six to 20 years in Nevada state prison. Andrew Rodriguez of New Braunfels, Texas, apologized in court Wednesday...
LAS VEGAS, NV

