Texas DPS arrest 3 fugitives on Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Rodney Hunter, 50, was arrested August 9 in Waco; Thomas Naranjo, 41, was arrested August 10 in Houston; and Bruce Clifton, 56, was arrested August 15 in Mesilla Park, New Mexico were arrested.
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Texas has executed a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was given a lethal injection Wednesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She...
Texas man gets prison in Vegas DUI sports car-moped crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 34-year-old Texas man who admitted driving drunk in a speeding sports car that killed a Las Vegas man on a motorized street scooter has been sentenced to six to 20 years in Nevada state prison. Andrew Rodriguez of New Braunfels, Texas, apologized in court Wednesday...
