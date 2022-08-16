Knoxville Police asking for help locating missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing Knoxville man.

Bandon Sheckels, 35, was last seen on August 2, around 8 p.m. Sheckels is believed to have left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot, and he has not been seen since.

Sheckels is five feet, 10 inches, and around 175 pounds. According to police, he was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information about where Sheckles may be, the police ask that you contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

