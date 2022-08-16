Read full article on original website
Radon inspection and related services now require a license in Colorado
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies announced Tuesday that any associated radon measurement or mitigation services must now be performed by a licensed professional. The Colorado DORA stated that the prevalence of homes in Colorado with unsafe levels of radon gas had created a market of...
Colorado teacher salaries went up, but housing prices went up even more
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Chalkbeat) - Colorado teachers earning average salaries can afford to buy fewer than a fifth of the homes in their school districts — and homeownership is more out of reach in districts with higher wages. But raising wages alone won’t fix the problem, according to a new...
Rain returns to the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
Wednesday turns drier, but rain returns before the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ve managed to get some good moisture across much of Western Colorado in the past couple of days. We’re going to take a break from the gloomy, rainy days and we’ll warm and brighten things up for Wednesday and Thursday. More rain is in the forecast for the end of the week and this weekend.
