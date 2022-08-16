ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?

Something I've learned about Orlando since moving here a year ago that I didn't expect is how much they care about their schooling systems. Though I had a great education, I am floored at how many opportunities are provided to the children in some of these schools in and around Orlando. For goodness sake, there's even a school for the arts in Osceola, Florida. What I wouldn't have given for such an opportunity as a kid. (Also, as a teacher in North Dakota I was horrified when the kids only had thirty minutes for music once a week and no drama program existed).
ORLANDO, FL
#Baldwin Park#Central Florida#Orlando Police Department#Brightline
fox35orlando.com

After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review

After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review. As parents react to a recent incident in which a student was hit by a car in the Windermere High School parking lot, an Orange County School Board member said she takes school safety seriously and will look into it. Investigators say the student suffered minor injuries.
WINDERMERE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Opossum found in girl’s bathroom at Brevard elementary school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An opossum was found in a girl’s bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School Tuesday, prompting a school resource deputy to take action, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz arrived at the school Tuesday morning, assuming “it...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic

Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

