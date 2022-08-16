Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
click orlando
Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?
Something I've learned about Orlando since moving here a year ago that I didn't expect is how much they care about their schooling systems. Though I had a great education, I am floored at how many opportunities are provided to the children in some of these schools in and around Orlando. For goodness sake, there's even a school for the arts in Osceola, Florida. What I wouldn't have given for such an opportunity as a kid. (Also, as a teacher in North Dakota I was horrified when the kids only had thirty minutes for music once a week and no drama program existed).
click orlando
From home bakery to Black-owned business, this Orlando couple found ‘sweet’ success
ORLANDO, Fla. – August marks the annual celebration of National Black Business Month. Here at News 6, we acknowledge Black business owners to help expand the support and existence of Black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets...
Mother dies after being injured by lightning strike in Winter Springs, authorities say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — 7:20 p.m. Update: The mother who was injured by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Winter Springs Police Department. A child and a dog who were also injured have been seen by medical professionals and “are doing fine,” police said.
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
click orlando
Video shows vehicle hit student during Windermere High School dismissal pickup
WINDERMERE, Fla. – An Orange County high school is reminding parents and students about pedestrian safety after a student was hit by a vehicle on school property Wednesday. The incident happened at Windermere High School as students were being dismissed that afternoon. [WARNING: The video in the player above...
Raleigh News & Observer
Woman fakes being stranded, then kills Florida college student who stopped, AL cops say
A roadside robber masquerading as a stranded motorist killed a University of Central Florida student when he fought back, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. The 22-year-old victim was identified as Adam Simjee of Apopka, Florida, and he was traveling with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20,...
fox35orlando.com
After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review
After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review. As parents react to a recent incident in which a student was hit by a car in the Windermere High School parking lot, an Orange County School Board member said she takes school safety seriously and will look into it. Investigators say the student suffered minor injuries.
fox35orlando.com
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
click orlando
Vigil held in Winter Garden to honor local soldier killed in training exercise
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several hundred people came together on the football field at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden on Tuesday evening to honor the life of Evan Fitzgibbon, 23, who died in Georgia last week during a training exercise. Fitzgibbon’s parents thanked the crowd for supporting them during...
Orlando airport leader wants on-site K-12 school as part of 10-year plan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Orlando International Airport leadership set big goals for its 10-year discussion — including the possibility of an on-site K-12 school. The Greater Orlando...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: What causes a Florida driver to get hit with an ‘aggressive driving’ citation?
News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “If someone is following too closely can they get a ticket for aggressive driving?”
click orlando
Opossum found in girl’s bathroom at Brevard elementary school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An opossum was found in a girl’s bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School Tuesday, prompting a school resource deputy to take action, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz arrived at the school Tuesday morning, assuming “it...
UCF student murdered after pulling over car to render aid to ‘stranded woman’
Being a good Samaritan has cost the life of a University of Central Florida student. We’re told that 22-year-old Adam Simjee of Apopka and his girlfriend were driving through Alabama Sunday when they stopped to help a woman stranded on the side of the road. That woman quickly pulled...
5 years later: Community remembers 2 Kissimmee officers killed in the line of duty
Thursday marks five years since two Kissimmee police officers died in the line of duty. Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were shot and killed on Aug. 18, 2017. The shooter, Everett Miller, was convicted and sentenced to death. Miller’s sentence is now being appealed. ©2022 Cox Media...
orangeobserver.com
Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic
Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
click orlando
‘Don’t take her away:’ Family crushed after woman succumbs to injuries from fiery crash
ORLANDO, Fla. – After an unexpected tragedy ended in the death of 40-year-old Orinthia Thomas earlier this year, Thomas’ family is now raising funds to prepare for her funeral. Thomas died Aug. 10 at Orlando Regional Medical Center two weeks after she was burned in a fiery crash...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police to hold vigil to honor fallen officer 1 year since his death
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department is set to hold a public vigil Wednesday night, marking a year since one of its officers died after being shot in the line of duty. Officer Jason Raynor, 26, was shot in the head on June 23, 2021, when...
fox35orlando.com
Exclusive: Mom says daughter is alive thanks to heroic boyfriend
A University of Central Florida student was killed while protecting his girlfriend during an attack in Alabama, authorities said. The girlfriend's mother is now talking with FOX 35 about that tragedy.
