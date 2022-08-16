Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Marc-André Fleury Curse Continues to Hit Teams
The NHL’s expansion protocol dictates the holding of a draft to fill out the roster of new teams. The Seattle Kraken picked apart the rest of the league to staff their team in 2021-22, just as the Vegas Golden Knights did when they began play in 2017-18. When the Golden Knights arrived on the scene, the hockey world was shocked when the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins failed to protect franchise goaltender and former first-overall pick Marc-André Fleury.
NHL
Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings
Chances at first playoff appearance in seven seasons, identity among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Detroit Red Wings. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
NBC Sports
How Bruins prospects Lysell, Duran, Locmelis have fared at World Juniors
The Boston Bruins are being represented by three prospects at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton. Fabian Lysell (Sweden), Riley Duran (United States) and Dans Locmelis (Latvia) are all playing meaningful roles for their respective teams, and each of them have scored at least one goal in the tournament so far. All three of their teams reached the quarterfinals, too, which will provide these players with valuable experience in high-pressure international games.
NHL
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
This Former Buffalo Sabres’ Captain is a Psychopath for This Crazy Routine
Most athletes have their own unique pregame rituals. From athlete to athlete, you'll see a few common themes: the same restaurant or meal before a game, the same music playlist, the same order of operation for putting on equipment, and so on. It's a way to prepare oneself, mentally and physically, for the battle that is about to ensue.
NHL
Inside look at Detroit Red Wings
Poised for 'big step' with several new players under first-year coach Lalonde. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings hope to be more competitive in their fourth season under...
NHL taking both awards show, draft to Nashville in June 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006. “We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events — the 2023 NHL awards and the 2023 NHL draft — to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Thursday. This will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Nashville hosted the NHL draft. Nashville and the Predators also hosted the 2016 NHL All-Star Weekend, the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and an outdoor game in February at Nissan Stadium. “The city, the Predators organization and the country music community have overwhelmed the NHL with their welcome and support every time Nashville has hosted a league event,” Bettman said. “We cannot wait to return next June to celebrate the stars of our game and introduce the next generation of NHL players.”
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs: 3 Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 Season
Let’s face it, the 2021-22 season didn’t exactly end the way the fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs would’ve liked. Heck, even the team left disappointed after yet another first-round exit that left the Maple Leafs with more questions than answers. But frustrating, infuriating, rejuvenating — call...
NHL・
NHL
Avalanche prospect Foudy benefitted from early exposure to pro hockey
DENVER -- Jean-Luc Foudy has been busy this summer preparing to make a good impression on the Colorado Avalanche. "Still being a young guy, I'm just working on getting faster, stronger," Foudy said. "Some of that stuff comes with your body maturing, and then just working on all these little things and especially working on my shot."
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each teams offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds current as of the time of writing. Chicago...
NHL
City of Nashville to Host 2023 NHL Awards and 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™
NEW YORK (Aug. 18, 2022) - The National Hockey League announced today that the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ will both take place in the City of Nashville in June. This will be the first time both events have been held in the same city since 2006, when NHL Awards and the NHL Draft™ both were held in Vancouver.
NBC Sports
Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander
The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
markerzone.com
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES HOST CITY FOR 2023 ENTRY DRAFT AND AWARDS SHOW
The National Hockey League is heading to Tennessee for the 2023 Entry Draft and Awards show in June 2023. In a press release on Thursday afternoon, the league announced that the Nashville Predators will play host to the 2023 NHL Entry Draft at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th, with the Awards show being held on Monday, June 26th.
Pittsburgh Penguins promote Todd Reirden to associate head coach
The Pittsburgh Penguins promoted Todd Reirden to associate head coach and gave the former bench boss a two-year extension on
NBC Sports
Anything to blame for 49ers' soft-tissue injuries? Doctor weighs in
The 49ers are dealing with a significant amount of soft-tissue injuries that seem to have a common cause, but it’s likely not the one coach Kyle Shanahan thinks it is. On Monday, Shanahan shared he believes the schedule of training camp practices and preseason games have taken a toll on his roster. Shanahan noted that all of the soft-tissue injuries that have happened in practice have occurred after the club has had a day off.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Peter Harvey will refrain from ruling in Deshaun Watson case until settlement talks reach impasse
Yes, settlement talks continue between the NFL and the NFL Players Association in the Deshaun Watson case. It’s no surprise at this point. It’s been the case since late last week. Appeals officer Peter Harvey hasn’t completed the (by rule) “expedited” review two weeks after the filing of...
NFL・
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
All-around and event results from the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa …
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Gophers’ Josefin Bouveng Headlines NCAA Rookies
Arguably the top women’s ice hockey conference in the NCAA, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) is about to showcase one of the world’s best hockey players. Josefin Bouveng is finally crossing the pond to play in North America. How do you better a program that has lost...
Top seed Aces set sights on resilient Mercury in first round
Virtually everything has gone according to plan for the Las Vegas Aces, and virtually nothing has gone according to plan
