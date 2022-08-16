Read full article on original website
Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash has occurred in Smith County Wednesday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, the wreck, which is near the intersection of FM 346 and CR 122, has closed down traffic in both directions while first responders work at the scene.
Wood County fire marshal says burn ban still in effect despite rain
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Marshal Tully Davidson said that residents need to remember that the county remains under a burn ban. Davidson said that he's received several calls from people who live in the county asking if they are allowed to burn now that some rain came through the area.
Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD
Boss the monkey update
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Mineola are concerned about plans to demolish a home that sits in the city’s historic district off Johnson Street. The Kitchens house is important to locals because the Kitchens family was very instrumental over the years in bringing business and prosperity to the area. They were well liked and well respected.
Cody Roberts Trial
Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
DRIVING AND DEMENTIA KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-17-22
Tyler’s proposed budget to fund demolition of substandard buildings
Longview School Closet
Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school
WHITEHOUSE Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement officers lined the entrance to a Whitehouse elementary school Wednesday morning for the arrival of a fallen deputy’s children. Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was completing his last day of training on July 29 when, according to authorities, he was hit by an intoxicated driver while making a traffic stop on State Highway 155. Bustos later died at a Tyler hospital.
Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan
Hawkins leadership has sticker shock over cost of street resurfacing
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas town is facing a whopper of a price tag to resurface eight blocks of roadway. Cities and towns, as a rule, allocate funds for road repair based on current costs of materials.
Whitehouse to see new community center, other benefits from new budget
Kilgore school board approves campus security officer, considers arming KISD employees
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Monday a special meeting of the Kilgore ISD school board members considered a Guardian Plan to arm some employees and approved a campus security guard. The board received a proposed Guardian Plan that would arm designated KISD employees.
Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old
Sole survivor of White House lightning strike is on the road to recovery
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man convicted of murder in Midland who has been on death row since 2003 is now in custody for capital murder in Harrison County. Clinton Lee Young III has been charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Doyle Douglas while trying to rob him on Nov. 25, 2001, according to the Harrison County grand jury indictment.
