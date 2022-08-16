ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KLTV

Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish 'Kitchens' home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash has occurred in Smith County Wednesday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, the wreck, which is near the intersection of FM 346 and CR 122, has closed down traffic in both directions while first responders work at the scene.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Wood County fire marshal says burn ban still in effect despite rain

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Marshal Tully Davidson said that residents need to remember that the county remains under a burn ban. Davidson said that he's received several calls from people who live in the county asking if they are allowed to burn now that some rain came through the area.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We have had a...
MINEOLA, TX
Longview, TX
Smith County, TX
KLTV

Boss the monkey update

Whitehouse to see new community center, other benefits from new budget. Whitehouse Mayor John Wansley gives us a look at what the new budget will provide for the city, including the new community center.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Cody Roberts Trial

Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school. “Our goal this morning was to show up for the Bustos family," said Lt. Matt Lazarine with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Hawkins...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway

An East Texas town is facing a whopper of a price tag to resurface eight blocks of roadway.
HAWKINS, TX
KLTV

DRIVING AND DEMENTIA KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-17-22

Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school. “Our goal this morning was to show up for the Bustos family," said Lt. Matt Lazarine with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Hawkins...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler's proposed budget to fund demolition of substandard buildings

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. "We have way too many strays and owner surrenders," Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. "People aren't spaying and neutering their animals, and we're seeing the effects of that." Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview School Closet

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy's children on first day of school

WHITEHOUSE Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement officers lined the entrance to a Whitehouse elementary school Wednesday morning for the arrival of a fallen deputy's children. Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was completing his last day of training on July 29 when, according to authorities, he was hit by an intoxicated driver while making a traffic stop on State Highway 155. Bustos later died at a Tyler hospital.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fiance' testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
RUSK, TX
KLTV

Sole survivor of White House lightning strike is on the road to recovery

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. Some residents in Mineola are concerned about plans to demolish a home that sits in the city’s historic district off Johnson Street. Updated: 30 minutes ago. The City of Tyler's Adriana Rodriquez tells us...
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man convicted of murder in Midland who has been on death row since 2003 is now in custody for capital murder in Harrison County. Clinton Lee Young III has been charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Doyle Douglas while trying to rob him on Nov. 25, 2001, according to the Harrison County grand jury indictment.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX

