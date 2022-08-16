ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmelo Anthony Producing Docuseries On His Life & Career: “It’s Time For My Truth”

By Bruce Goodwin II
 3 days ago

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty


C armelo Anthony’s NBA journey will finally make it to the small screen.

The Brooklyn native has collaborated with Westbrook Studios and Falkon Entertainment on a four-part docuseries entitled Seven , signifying the number he rocked as a member of the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers .

The story will tell the life and times of Melo, from the trials and tribulations of his childhood in Baltimore –where his family moved when he was eight– to his time at the prestigious Oak Hill Academy and what it took for him to make it in the NBA .

Sure, we’ll get some of the glitz, glam, and bright lights, but it’s based on more introspective family moments and amid teammates at practice.

The project will be produced under Melo’s Creative 7 production company, as the 38-year-old is ready to steer his own narrative and all that encompasses the star basketball player the public sees.

“The biggest question everyone is probably thinking is – why now? Why choose this moment to tell my story? The short of it is I’ve spent enough time letting other people speak for me. It’s time for my truth,” Anthony told Deadline . “I look forward to viewers finally having the opportunity to hear about my journey in my own words. Westbrook Studios, Falkon Entertainment and my team at Creative 7 have been immensely supportive of my vision for this project, and I am proud that we have been able to make this series a reality.”

After all, he’s been pretty quiet in his journey, which began nearly 20 years ago when he was selected as the third overall pick in the 2003 draft by the Denver Nuggets . Melo played there for eight seasons and then took his talents to Madison Square Garden before entering the second stage of his career, where he became a journeyman.

The production comes after ESPN’s wildly successful Michael Jordan The Last Dance docuseries, Magic Johnson’s story on Apple TV+, and the Lakers Legacy currently being dissected on Hulu .

