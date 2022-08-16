ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Najee Harris says he clashed with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'I felt like I was belittled'

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsepH_0hJjy0c500

Nick Saban is certainly not the easiest head coach to play for and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris can certainly confirm that.

The 24-year-old Pro Bowler revealed on “ The Pivot Podcast” that he would often clash heads with his head coach at Alabama and would even push back against him when he felt Saban took things too far.

“Me and Saban, we did not get along at first,” Harris said. “We had a couple arguments but he didn’t understand who I was at first…but I’m not the type of dude to sit back and let somebody, talk to me, in a certain way and not expect me to say something.

“I can take coaching, but, like, it’s just a certain type of line when you cross, like all right, bro, I’m a man, you ain’t gon’ f---ing talk to me like that.”

Harris said the first time Saban chewed him out he thought, “motherf---er, who do you think you’re talking to like that? I was like, ‘Look, coach. Coach me. …don’t try to belittle me.’  I felt like I was belittled.”

Harris, who said he had a tendency to get in fights there, said this happened every year between him and Saban and things reached at tipping point his senior year — amid the COVID-19 pandemic — that caused Harris to leave school.

“Something happened and I was like, ‘Man, I’m not messing with y’all. I’m gone,’” he said. “So I left school for like two weeks. People didn’t know that. …Then Saban sat me in his office and was like, we exchanged words, and he really took the time to understand who I was and from that day [on] we were rock solid.”

Harris said that playing under Mike Tomlin in the NFL has been a totally different experience.

“Two different people,” Harris said. “Mike T actually sat down and get to know the players in a way. Coach Saban, it’s nothing bad, it’s just how he is. …They’re just two different players. They both wanna win. Just how they approach the game, approach the locker room vibes and the players, it’s just two different things.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News

Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Nick Saban
ClutchPoints

Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent

The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts

With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football
fantasypros.com

Joe Flacco ‘all but assured’ to be Week 1 starter vs Ravens

According to Jets team source, Joe Flacco is “all but assured to be the Week 1 starter” against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, as reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This expected news is now more official with Zach Wilson’s successful...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On The 2022 NFL Season

Jimmy Johnson has been a big part of FOX's NFL coverage over the years. However, due to the pandemic, Johnson did most of his 2020-21 work from home. It sounds like that will continue this upcoming season. Johnson told the Miami Herald that he will only be in studio on...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Player Has Reportedly Died Suddenly At 22

Florida International announced Thursday that linebacker Luke Knox has passed away. He was just 22 years old. Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, started his college career at Ole Miss. As a freshman, he had 10 total tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Not Happy With His Birthday Present

One of Deion Sanders' best friends decided to joke around for the Jackson State head coach's birthday. Sanders just turned 55 and got some new fake toes to replace the ones that got amputated earlier this year. After he was given the gift, he told his friend Sam to watch himself.
JACKSON, MS
Audacy

Audacy

62K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy