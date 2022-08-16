ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers gifted bust of Nicolas Cage after dressing as Cameron Poe from Con Air

By Jesse Pantuosco
 2 days ago

Aaron Rodgers made quite the entrance when he arrived at Packers training camp earlier this summer, instantly drawing comparisons to Nicolas Cage’s character in Con Air (Army vet Cameron Poe) with his skin-tight tank top and flowing hair. The reigning NFL MVP, who recently made headlines by attributing his on-field success to ayahuasca (an herbal remedy containing hallucinogens like DMT), found a surprise waiting in his locker after Tuesday’s practice, discovering what appeared to be a bust of Cage’s head.

Rodgers wasn’t sure who was responsible for the gift or how it got there, but he seemed to appreciate the gesture, posing for photos while positioning the bust on a shelf above his locker. Known for his eccentric roles and bizarre mannerisms, the eminently meme-able Cage has developed a cult following of late, returning to relevance this spring with the release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent , an oddball comedy starring Cage as a fictional version of himself, down on his luck and ready to quit acting after a string of box-office flops. The movie was well-received, garnering an 86-percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

It's been an eventful offseason for Rodgers, who, in addition to signing a record, three-year, $150.8-million contract extension, teamed up with rival Tom Brady in a celebrity golf match against fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, then debuted a painstaking new tattoo rife with astrological significance . He also lost his best receiver, Davante Adams, to the Raiders, reuniting with his former college teammate Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

The Packers hosted the Saints, their preseason opponent later this week, Tuesday at Lambeau Field, holding their first of several joint practices. Though it’s unclear if he ever had a rooting interest in the Saints, Cage once owned two homes in New Orleans, including a mansion that was said to be haunted.

