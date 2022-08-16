ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yvonne D. Nelson remembered for community activism in Whitehaven

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

This is Features and Business Editor Erin Munz, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

Yvonne D. Nelson is remembered for giving voices to those who didn't have a platform and for being a staunch community advocate, especially in Whitehaven. Nelson, 60, was shot and killed Saturday in Raleigh. Astrid Kayembe and Lucas Finton look at her legacy and impact on the city in this story.

In sports news, LeMoyne-Owen basketball coach Bonzi Wells announced the addition of former Memphis basketball star Willie Kemp as an assistant coach, Jason Munz reports.

Meanwhile, former Memphis Grizzlies player Mike Miller is bringing his Let It Fly sports bar to Southaven's Silo Square development. Gina Butkovich has all the details on the planned location in this story.

