FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL
Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
AOL Corp
Deshaun Watson suspension increased to 11 games, receives largest player fine in NFL history in settlement
Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy in what amounts to one of the most significant penalties in NFL history, sources have confirmed to Yahoo Sports. The Cleveland Browns quarterback and the NFL have...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games; returns against the Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased from six games to 11 games Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the suspension is the result of a negotiation between the NFL and the NFLPA regarding a personal conduct policy matter. Watson will pay a $5 million fine and also be subject to mandatory counseling as part of the settlement.
Meet the Dallas Cowboys' 2022 NFL draft class
The 2022 NFL draft gave all 32 teams another chance to reload their rosters with young talent, as they hope to be contenders heading into the upcoming season. Here are all the picks made by the Dallas Cowboys in this year’s draft:
NFL ups Deshaun Watson suspension to 11 games, $5 million fine following appeal
After appealing Deshaun Watson’s initial six-game suspension, the NFL has made the final decision. The suspension has been extended to eleven games, announced by the league on Thursday. “The NFL has officially announced the settlement with Deshaun Watson, who will be suspended 11 games, fined $5 million and required...
Deshaun Watson Coincidence or Conspiracy? Browns Debut Comes vs. Texans After QB Suspension
Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his anticipated debut against the Houston Texans on Dec. 4 following an 11-game suspension.
CBS Sports
Daryl Johnston expects even more USFL players to sign with NFL teams in coming weeks
While they are separate entities, the original and current USFL leagues have one major thing in common, and that is the amount of players that made the leap from their league to the NFL. While Reggie White, Steve Young and other future stars made the move from the USFL to the NFL in the mid 1980s, over 50 players who took part in the USFL's recently-concluded 2022 season are currently on NFL rosters.
FOX Sports
How Jerry Jones' Cowboys became Al Davis' Raiders end days | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys are eyeing a Super Bowl run, their first since the Troy Aikman-Michael Irvin-Emmitt Smith era. However, they continue to fall up short each year, which raises the question on when it will happen and how he compares to formerly-Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis. Colin Cowherd compares the two owners and explains why Cowboys fans will, once again, be disappointed with no Super Bowl win.
Retired NFL Players, Wives Form Player Advocacy Committee to Help Retired Players in the NFL Concussion Settlement
Dr. Amy Lewis, chair of the newly-created Player Advocacy Committee and wife of retired NFL player Kenneth Jenkins, announced a collaboration with Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP, Class Counsel for the Retired Players in the NFL Concussion Settlement, to ensure that retired players have more access to information concerning their rights under the NFL Concussion Settlement and a new forum in which player concerns can be addressed.
Minor Leaguer Hits Ball So Hard It Does Something Usually Only Seen In Cartoons
The bizarre play was eventually ruled a double.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith's Prediction Will Upset Cowboys Fans
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most popular men in sports media, and for about six weeks, Smith was absent from his main show, First Take. Smith's absence was severely felt as the show just simply wasn't worth watching without him there. Now, Smith is back and better than ever, which means we are getting his incredible hot takes and sense of humor.
