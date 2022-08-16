ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL

Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games; returns against the Texans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased from six games to 11 games Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the suspension is the result of a negotiation between the NFL and the NFLPA regarding a personal conduct policy matter. Watson will pay a $5 million fine and also be subject to mandatory counseling as part of the settlement.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Gillette Stadium#Firstenergy Stadium#Metlife Stadium#American Football#The Action Network
CBS Sports

Daryl Johnston expects even more USFL players to sign with NFL teams in coming weeks

While they are separate entities, the original and current USFL leagues have one major thing in common, and that is the amount of players that made the leap from their league to the NFL. While Reggie White, Steve Young and other future stars made the move from the USFL to the NFL in the mid 1980s, over 50 players who took part in the USFL's recently-concluded 2022 season are currently on NFL rosters.
NFL
FOX Sports

How Jerry Jones' Cowboys became Al Davis' Raiders end days | THE HERD

The Dallas Cowboys are eyeing a Super Bowl run, their first since the Troy Aikman-Michael Irvin-Emmitt Smith era. However, they continue to fall up short each year, which raises the question on when it will happen and how he compares to formerly-Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis. Colin Cowherd compares the two owners and explains why Cowboys fans will, once again, be disappointed with no Super Bowl win.
NFL
WegENT

Retired NFL Players, Wives Form Player Advocacy Committee to Help Retired Players in the NFL Concussion Settlement

Dr. Amy Lewis, chair of the newly-created Player Advocacy Committee and wife of retired NFL player Kenneth Jenkins, announced a collaboration with Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP, Class Counsel for the Retired Players in the NFL Concussion Settlement, to ensure that retired players have more access to information concerning their rights under the NFL Concussion Settlement and a new forum in which player concerns can be addressed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith's Prediction Will Upset Cowboys Fans

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most popular men in sports media, and for about six weeks, Smith was absent from his main show, First Take. Smith's absence was severely felt as the show just simply wasn't worth watching without him there. Now, Smith is back and better than ever, which means we are getting his incredible hot takes and sense of humor.
ARLINGTON, TX
WegENT

WegENT

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
710
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Enhance Your Sports Fan Experience

 https://wegrynenterprises.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy