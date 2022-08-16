While they are separate entities, the original and current USFL leagues have one major thing in common, and that is the amount of players that made the leap from their league to the NFL. While Reggie White, Steve Young and other future stars made the move from the USFL to the NFL in the mid 1980s, over 50 players who took part in the USFL's recently-concluded 2022 season are currently on NFL rosters.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO