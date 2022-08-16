Read full article on original website
Thousands of ballots, ‘human’ error: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— After a private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the abortion amendment vote in Kansas, county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year’s Primary. In the state’s capital city, Shawnee County election workers are hand-counting more than 60,000 ballots. County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, spoke with Kansas […]
KCTV 5
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes four-lane highway from southeast to southwest Kansas to spur economic development. The post Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
KCTV 5
Kansas governor says 4 casinos can accept sports gambling wagers starting Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that sportsbooks at the four state-owned casinos can start accepting wagers on Sept. 1. This will apply to both in-person and mobile wagers. According to a video included in the tweet: There will be a tentative soft launch...
Value Them Both recount is an ‘Animal House’ moment for Kansas politics | Opinion
Why would pro-life Kansans want to relive the biggest defeat they’ve ever had?
KCTV 5
Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding
Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s...
WIBW
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
adastraradio.com
Homelessness Stretches Beyond Urban Borders in Kansas, New Tax Credits for Housing Could Help
Topeka, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Rural communities in Kansas are struggling with some big city problems: homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. Efforts to boost the state’s affordable housing found bipartisan support in the Legislature this past session, but it is unclear how much the measures will relieve the pressures on communities as the number of unsheltered individuals has increased across Kansas.
‘Blood from stone’: Kansas Court of Appeals examines endless probation for poor people
TOPEKA — A defense attorney asked the Kansas Court of Appeals on Tuesday to reject the basis for subjecting a woman to a lifetime of probation because she can’t afford to pay restitution for her crimes. The attorney’s argument, if successful, could have a far-reaching effect on a two-tiered system of justice in Kansas, in […] The post ‘Blood from stone’: Kansas Court of Appeals examines endless probation for poor people appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
classiccountry1070.com
Help Available to Kansas Veterans Following PACT Act Passage
Resources and assistance are available for Kansas veterans impacted by the passage of the PACT Act, which was signed into law on August 1st. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of a bipartisan agreement between Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors, and caregivers.
Hand recount in Kansas treasurer race downsized, vote gap widens
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The winner of the race for Kansas State Treasurer has yet to be decided as new developments have come forward in the recent recount request from one of the contenders. Sen. Caryn Tyson requested an official hand recount of the vote last week. She is in a tight race against her […]
KCTV 5
Controversial housing ordinance passed in KCMO Council despite protest
Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024. Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of moms, wives and masterminds. More than half of them are behind the country’s first stadium being built specifically for a National Women’s Soccer League Team. Updated: 4 hours...
WIBW
Fentanyl crisis in Kansas demands awareness and education
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement among others met today at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center to discuss the impacts of fentanyl in Kansas. Already in the first 3 months of 2022 there have been over 2,500 drug overdoses in Kansas. That comes after seeing a 54% increase in drug overdoses in the first 6 months of 2021. Libby Davis lost her son Cooper to a fentanyl overdose last year.
WIBW
$24.8+ million grant to help revamp Flint Hills Trail in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $24.8 million has been sent to the State of Kansas to revamp trails along the Flint Hills Trail. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Aug. 16, she joined the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to announce that the Sunflower State has received $24.8 million in federal funding - made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.
kfdi.com
Enforcement campaign begins to prevent drunk driving in Kansas
Law enforcement agencies in Kansas will be involved in a stepped-up enforcement campaign over the next two weeks, into the Labor Day weekend. It will be the combined annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” campaigns. The effort is part of the ongoing “Drive To Zero” campaign to warn drivers of the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
KSN.com
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
For sale: Historic Leavenworth home listed at $315,000
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – A home with deep historical connections to Kansas and other important historical moments is, for sale in Leavenworth. The residence at 501 N. Broadway St. in Leavenworth is not your average home for sale. It has deep roots in the City of Leavenworth, Kansas history and the early women’s right’s movement. The […]
