Law enforcement agencies in Kansas will be involved in a stepped-up enforcement campaign over the next two weeks, into the Labor Day weekend. It will be the combined annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” campaigns. The effort is part of the ongoing “Drive To Zero” campaign to warn drivers of the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO