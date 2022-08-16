ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Hundreds of Guilford County students move schools amid renovations

By Madison Forsey
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dt6VX_0hJjwCcU00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of Guilford County students are preparing to walk through new hallways while their old school buildings get remodeled.

The district starts demolishing and refurbishing both Claxton Elementary School and Foust Elementary School next week with money from the 2020 Guilford County Schools Bond.

“As we know in Guilford County, a lot of buildings need upgrades, and we are excited to help out,” said Mary Conway, principal at Jesse Wharton Elementary School.

300 kindergarten through third-grade students will call JWES home for the next two years, while 200 fourth through fifth-grade students will move to Kernodle Middle School.

Educators tell FOX8 they’re keeping Claxton kids in their own space at Kernodle.

“They’ll be located on their own hallway and have their own entrance separate from the middle school. They’ll have their own cafeteria they’ll be eating in…making sure safety is the number on priority,” said Kevin Thoma, principal at CES.

JWES is transitioning 20 spaces in the building to classrooms for Claxton kids.

“We would love to have all of our space, however, we have plenty to share,” Conway said.

Conway tells FOX8 that the merger won’t take away resources from JWES students. The two schools are bringing together teachers and materials to support students and staff.

JWES students and staff are also planning a big surprise to welcome Claxton students and teachers on the first day of school.

The principals plan to dismiss the two groups of students at different times to cut down on traffic.

Parents say the logistics might take some getting used to, but it’s worth it for the kids.

“It’s a two-year process. It would be great if we could get it up to six months, but there’s high tech coming into that place, so it has to be right,” said Mike Buterbaugh, president of the CES PTA.

FES will move students to Murphey Traditional Academy and Jackson Middle School.

