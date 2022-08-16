ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines end three nonstop service routes out of Austin airport

After a long period of new flight expansions, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are doing away with some nonstop routes out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.American Airlines announced it will halt service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Nov. 3 this year alongside 31,000 other flights worldwide. No other airlines currently operate along that route.An American Airlines spokesperson told KXAN the route is not meeting performance expectations, however, there is still a direct route to San Juan via Dallas-Fort Worth.American has been widely expanding in Austin, recently announcing direct flights to Cozumel, Mexico, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and seasonal routes to Vail, Colorado, Palm Springs and Orange County, California. Meanwhile, JetBlue is suspending nonstop service from Austin to Los Angeles and Newark as part of a larger change affecting 37 routes, starting in February 2023. Both direct routes are still supported by other airlines: Spirit and United offer direct routes to Newark while Alaska Airlines, American, Delta Air Lines, Southwest, Spirit and United offer direct service to Los Angeles.
