Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
Airlines end three nonstop service routes out of Austin airport
After a long period of new flight expansions, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are doing away with some nonstop routes out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.American Airlines announced it will halt service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Nov. 3 this year alongside 31,000 other flights worldwide. No other airlines currently operate along that route.An American Airlines spokesperson told KXAN the route is not meeting performance expectations, however, there is still a direct route to San Juan via Dallas-Fort Worth.American has been widely expanding in Austin, recently announcing direct flights to Cozumel, Mexico, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and seasonal routes to Vail, Colorado, Palm Springs and Orange County, California. Meanwhile, JetBlue is suspending nonstop service from Austin to Los Angeles and Newark as part of a larger change affecting 37 routes, starting in February 2023. Both direct routes are still supported by other airlines: Spirit and United offer direct routes to Newark while Alaska Airlines, American, Delta Air Lines, Southwest, Spirit and United offer direct service to Los Angeles.
Home sellers in San Antonio, Austin cut prices as competition cools
Mortgage rates aren't getting any lower. So is it getting easier?
TikTok Made Me Do It! Check Out This Magical Secret Gate At The Austin Airport
I am a frequent flyer. I am not afraid to fly, my kids are great on airplanes, and my most recent flight was to the Denver Airport. Great experience, not a great airport! I mean it's not bad, there just wasn't much to it surprisingly. So I did what I typically do at all of the airports I've set foot in around the country, eat and people watch.
Texas city ranked in top 5 with 3 others in bottom 10 of best music cities in the US, study states
DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling around the country and even the world to get a taste of music in your life is some of the most fun travel and music fanatics can have. Checking out new bands, artists, venues, sounds, and everything in between is nothing short of exciting. Recently,...
Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle
Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities:Houston (3.9%)San Antonio (3.1%)Dallas (2.8%)Areas out of state the other 13% have moved to include, Los Angeles, New York and Denver. On average, former Austinite moved to an area about 173 miles away for their job—9 miles below the national average.Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash now open in northern Round Rock
Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash opened its newest location in Round Rock at 3050 FM 1431 on July 28. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash opened its newest location in Round Rock at 3050 FM 1431 on July 28. Wash 'N Roll offers hands-on car washes, free vacuums, a mat cleaning machine and various cleaners for drivers to use on their vehicles. 512-379-7550. www.washroll.com.
These are the distilleries you must visit in Texas, according to Tripadvisor
Everyone goes to breweries and wineries these days, but more people need to check out distilleries. There are so many throughout the state of Texas to visit and have a good ole time.
Texas Water Utilities, Make-A-Wish surprise Pflugerville teen
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Texas Water Utilities and Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas teamed up to celebrate a 15-year-old leukemia survivor from Pflugerville. David Lopez just got back from Walt Disney World – a trip that was sponsored by Texas Water Utilities. But the wish-granting didn't stop with his...
teslarati.com
Tesla is opening its 4th Austin, TX showroom
Tesla is opening its fourth showroom in Austin, Texas according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The construction is expected to begin on September 26, 2022, and if all goes to plan, it will be completed by February 28, 2023. The new Tesla showroom will...
One-Of-A-Kind House Made Of Only Glass & Steel Just Hit The Market In Texas
The house is on the market for $1.2 million.
Apple's northwest Austin campus reportedly adding $279M in new structures
AUSTIN, Texas — Apple's northwest Austin campus is reportedly going to get even bigger. According to a report from Austonia, Apple recently filed new documents with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for three additional structures estimated to total $279 million. The new buildings are expected to be completed by February 2025.
This Texas Restaurant Was Voted One Of The Best In The US & Serves A Huge Chicken Biscuit
Each year Yelp compiles a list of the best 100 restaurants in the United States, which is based on public feedback and ranked by various aspects, like the total number of submissions and positive reviews. This year, an Austin, TX eatery that combines two southern specialties, biscuits and fried chicken,...
With new grandstand, COTA adds more seats to sold-out F1 Aramco U.S. Grand Prix
AUSTIN, Texas — Racing fans have one more opportunity to snag a seat at the F1 Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this October. On Wednesday, COTA announced that for the first time ever, it has created an infield viewing grand stand for the grand prix event.
Worst drought level spreads through Austin and east
Exceptional Drought is the worst level of drought on the 5 category Drought Monitor report.
Retina Consultants of America Adds Austin Practice to Nationwide Network
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today an alliance with Austin Retina Associates (ARA), a 10-physician practice with 16 locations in and around the greater Austin metropolitan area. This partnership furthers RCA’s Texas footprint and expands its influence in innovative research. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005307/en/ Austin Retina Associates, comprised of 10 physicians, join Retina Consultants of America. (Photo: Business Wire)
Austin Trail of Lights set to return to traditional format this winter
AUSTIN, Texas — This winter, the 58th annual Austin Trail of Lights is set to return to its traditional format after two years of pandemic-related adjustments. Guests will be able to walk through the trail – instead of driving through – from Dec. 8 through Dec. 23. The trail will remain closed on Mondays. There will also be a public Night Lights Preview Party on Dec. 2, as well as the Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run on Dec. 3.
Austin breaks 51-day dry streak with more storms still to come
Many received soaking rainfall for the first time since June on Thursday, and even heavier rain is in the forecast next week. -- David Yeomans
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
travelnoire.com
5 Black-Owned Restaurants In Austin, TX That Are Worth Visiting
Austin is known for great live music venues and its general craziness. Over the past decades, the capital of Texas experienced a rapidly rising in popularity. Thanks to its fascinating culture and friendly locals, people go there to visit and learn more about the city. Austin is also home to many Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.
Austin City Limits Music Festival drops daily lineup schedule
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin music lovers, rejoice: The Austin City Limits Music Festival dropped Thursday its daily lineup schedule. The two-weekend festival, scheduled for Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, features headliners such as The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, Paramore and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others.
