ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, AL

Russell County Sheriff warns of phone scam impersonating sheriff’s office, asking for Green Dot cards

By Jolyn Hannah, Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPseV_0hJjvFES00

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a new twist on an old scam making the rounds in Russell County. This scam uses an automated phone system claiming to be the sheriff’s office non-emergency line, which sounds very authentic, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

The phone number used in this instance is 334-408-3638, so it looks like a local number. Other similar phone numbers may be used in the future or might have been used in the past.

Sheriff Taylor said the sheriff’s office has had multiple people call to report the scam, with four reports today alone.

“If you get any kind of call like this. Hang up. Call my office. If there’s a warrant we will talk to you over the phone. Most of this is absolutely false. It’s not most. All of it. These numbers are not our office numbers,” said Sheriff Taylor.

The scammers are targeting residents by calling them and telling them they have missed a court appearance or jury duty. They need to call the number above or a similar one to pay a fine or they will be arrested.

When potential victims call the number, they reach an automated voice that sounds very authentic. The automated system answers, “This is the Russell County Sheriff’s Department non-emergency line,” then provides several options, one of which connects the caller to an individual who claims to be a lieutenant with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Potential victims are being told they need to go to the store and buy a Green Dot card to pay the fine.

Sheriff Taylor said the sheriff’s office will never, under any circumstances ask anyone to use a Green Dot card to pay a fine.

“We don’t ask anybody to pay over the phone with a Green Dot card for any type of criminal fine or anything like that,’ said Sheriff Taylor. “We just don’t do it, it’s not the way the system works.”

When WRBL called the number on Tuesday afternoon, we spoke to an individual identifying himself as a lieutenant with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, when we told him we were calling from a television station, the individual promptly disconnected the call.

As of publishing this story, the number used by these scammers has been disconnected, but Sheriff Taylor warns everyone to be cautious and not fall for scams like these. If you have questions about fines you might owe, just call the sheriff’s office to verify. Also, never give out personal information about yourself, including banking or credit card account information, birthdate, or other information that can be used by criminals to steal from you.

If you have missed a court appearance of some kind, Sheriff Taylor said a notice from the court in the mail.

According to Sheriff Taylor, if you do have a fine, typically things such a traffic citations can be paid through Alacourt , or you can pay in person at the Russell County Courthouse with cash, check, money order, credit card or other acceptable payment methods.

Anyone who receives a phone call like this should call the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 298-6535 to report it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on I-85 NB

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on I-85 northbound near the 23 mile marker. On August 17, around 7:56 a.m., a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by an individual driving what he described as an older white Cadillac driven by a man.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Russell County, AL
Russell County, AL
Crime & Safety
WJCL

Georgia husband, wife hospitalized after domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia man and his wife are hospitalized following a domestic disturbance which led to an officer-involved shooting. According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded Wednesday morning to a home on Moore's Hill. Police say Reginald Lamar Saffold, 32, forced his wife into a vehicle at knife point.
LAGRANGE, GA
11Alive

Woman ran over, dragged; her husband was the driver, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police shot a man in LaGrange after he ran over his wife, ultimately dragging her under the car on Thursday in Troup County, according to GBI. LaGrange Police got a call around 10:55 a.m. about a man with a knife at 105 Moores Hill. A 911 dispatcher told officers that 32-year-old Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife, who is 42-years-old, into an SUV at knifepoint.
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#Credit Card#Phone Numbers#Fraud#Russell County Sheriff#Green Dot
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's how Grant Gow of Opelika Police Department won his second Life-Saver Award

Opelika Police Officer Grant Gow has collected his second Life-Saver Award, this time for keeping a victim of a gunshot wound from bleeding out by applying a tourniquet. Gow, 26, said that he didn't know someone had been shot when he got the call just after midnight on June 7 of a robbery and assault with injuries at King’s Mobile Home Estates.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: GBI sheds light on suspension of 5 West Point officers

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details surrounding an investigation resulting in five West Point officers being placed on administrative leave. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has shed some light on preliminary information they’ve gathered so far in this investigation. The G.B.I. confirms, that the day that...
WEST POINT, GA
WSFA

Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
LEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Check theft from blue mailboxes shows no signs of stopping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you have a check to mail, you may want to bring it inside your local post office. According to Sgt. Jane Edenfield, who is over the financial crimes unit of the Columbus Police Department, there has been a recent uptick of criminals stealing checks from the big, blue mailboxes operated by […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LPD addresses citizen complaint concerning the use of excessive force by two officers

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, the LaGrange Police Department (LPD) publicly addressed a recent citizen complaint claiming a LaGrange Police Officer and Investigator used excessive force while detaining a LaGrange resident. On Aug. 11, Brittany Higgins filed a citizen complaint with LPD alleging that Officer Matthew Turner and Investigator Brandon Dorsey used excessive force […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.  Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
AUBURN, AL
wdhn.com

Single vehicle accident kills one in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night, a single vehicle accident killed a Eufaula man. 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks was fatally injuried when his truck left Alabama highway 131 and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene. That crash occurred about four miles north of Bakerhill...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy