Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Your car has been stolen, but insurance may not cover the theft
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Your car has just been stolen, but you’ve got insurance so you’re covered, right? Maybe not. One Alabama attorney’s office is calling out the state’s department of insurance for an exclusion that could affect many drivers. “You could be walking to your...
wbrc.com
Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
wbrc.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
WLOX
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama woman sentenced to 1 year in prison for Mississippi bank fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman from Pelham, Alabama was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release after being convicted of defrauding a bank in Mississippi. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court […]
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
Rapper Rick Ross’ family, which operates several Wingstop franchises, owns the five Mississippi locations the labor department found to be illegally deducting money from workers’ wages, leaving some with take-home pay less than $7.25 an hour. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says the Mississippi stores – under Boss Wing Enterprises – made their […]
A look at how Alabama schools are spending COVID relief funds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Schools in Alabama have received an unprecedented amount of money to combat learning loss and other impacts of the pandemic over the past two years. The state got roughly $3.14 billion through three rounds of federal funding. “That’s an enormous amount of money. That’s about 12 times the amount of Title […]
wbrc.com
ADPH releases updated COVID-19 guidance for schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Based on the Center of Disease Control guidelines, The Alabama Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 recommendations for schools. Schools are no longer recommended to use cohorts, quarantines and screening testing in most situations. This is because there is a better understanding of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
Gulfport woman charged with theft of a vehicle in D’Iberville
A Gulfport woman has been charged in the burglary of a vehicle at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 33-year-old Jessica Anjanet Harris is charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle. Police received a report of a vehicle burglary on August 11 at the casino....
wbrc.com
3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia possibly connected
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are searching for a vehicle of interest possibly connected to three separate shootings along interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. According to a release, multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, including Auburn police, Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department,...
Back to school 2022: Universal free school meals end in Alabama, how to apply
Alabama schools are encouraging eligible families to apply for free and reduced-price meals this year following the end of a federal government program to provide universal free meals to students during the pandemic. In June, federal waivers that provided children free meals through their schools beginning in March 2020 expired....
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Will the referee shortage impact Friday night lights in Alabama?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season is finally upon us. Our crew will be all across central Alabama, capturing every snap and score for “Sideline” but will enough referees be on the sidelines this year?. The Alabama High School Athletic Association is down 400 officials from the 2,036...
wbrc.com
Child dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba infection, health officials say
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – Health officials in Nebraska said a child died after what they suspect was a brain-eating amoeba infection. Dr. Lindsay Huse said the CDC is working to confirm that the death was caused by primary amebic meningoencephalitis – the disease caused by infection with the amoeba called Naegleria fowleri – after the child went swimming in the Elkhorn River on Aug. 8.
wbrc.com
Tarrant Police arrest man who had also been shot; found rifle ‘covered in blood’
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Police said they arrested and charged a man who also had been shot on July 29, 2022. On July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:45 p.m. officers with the Tarrant Police Department were called to Sloan Alley in Tarrant regarding a shooting in the area. Officers...
Comments / 0