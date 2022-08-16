Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Neighborhood Bridges hopes to expand reach in Tuscaloosa area
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Classes just started back in Tuscaloosa area public schools and several people want to offer more to students in need. WBRC spoke with those who want to remove barriers preventing some students from succeeding in school by providing some basic needs like food, clothes and personal hygiene items.
Tuscaloosa City High School Receives Model School Distinction
Central High School was recognized for being named a "National Model School" by the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education during Tuesday's board meeting. According to a release from TCS, the International Center for Leadership in Education sponsors the Model School Awards and gives them to schools that are transformed through purposeful, consistent actions driven by a clear vision.
wbrc.com
2 children left Cordova Elementary School; located about 90 minutes later
WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two children left Cordova Elementary School without permission Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson. Cordova Police and Cordova Elementary School both posted information about the incident on the Facebook pages. The Cordova Police Department was informed by Walker County Sheriff’s...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County District Attorney, business owner provide hand sanitizer for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and Jay Williams, owner of J-Wings, provided hand sanitizer for all Birmingham City Schools students Thursday. The school district said the sanitizer was provided through the Helping Family Initiative in the DA's Office. Carr and Williams said they want...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Hudson K-8 Selected as a Verizon Innovative Learning School
Representatives of the Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham City Council and Bertram A. Hudson K-8 cut the ribbon on a new science lab on Wednesday, completed through a partnership with Verizon and education nonprofit Heart of America, which will give Hudson students access to educational technology, including augmented and virtual reality hardware, artificial intelligence, 3D printing and coding.
Shelby Reporter
Helena High School welcomes new assistant principal
ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a new administrator for Helena High School at an Aug. 11 meeting at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center. Bianca McGrew, formerly a school counselor at Montevallo Middle School, is the new assistant principal at HHS. “As I reflect on...
wbrc.com
Fairfield City Schools installing new filtration systems on buses
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Fairfield City Schools announced that they will install new filtration systems on their school buses. Officials said the new state of the art transit disinfection filtration systems will disinfect the air and surfaces including seats, floors, backpacks and clothing. “We want the students and...
wbrc.com
Teen struck by car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
wbrc.com
How police are working to quell community concerns and end exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live downtown, you have likely. or heard people participating in exhibition driving. Police are now working to put your mind at ease, as well as take action to prevent the dangerous stunt driving. Many residents have gotten more frustrated by what they deem a...
‘Is it safe?’ Rising crime, perception could drive business away from Birmingham, experts warn
As Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and others sound the alarm about violence in the city, local experts say crime and the perception of crime may not only be affecting Birmingham’s present, but also its future. Karla Khodanian, chief Communications & Development officer for the Birmingham Business Alliance said most...
wvtm13.com
Man stops in Birmingham during cross-country walk to end violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man is walking thousands of miles across the country hoping to raise awareness and help end violence, murder, and trafficking. Learn more in the video above. Frantz Beasly, CEO and founder of Respect our Daughter, began his walk across the country on May 16, in...
wbrc.com
Mayor Woodfin details plan for Department of Youth Services to better the community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city is changing the Division of Youth Services into a department, and funneling $3.1 million to their community improvement efforts. “We have to put more resources, commitment, time and a sense of urgency into supporting our youth,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. The hope is...
Reward of up to $20,000 now offered in May shooting death of UAB researcher in Birmingham
It’s been nearly three months since a UAB researcher was killed just after he finished walking his dog, and his family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. A reward of up to $20,000 is now being offered for information that leads police to the killer of...
wbrc.com
New report says Jefferson County’s 911 system is ‘chaotic’
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A new and scary warning about the 911 system that’s supposed to protect you. A new study we obtained on August 18 calls Jefferson County’s 911 system “chaotic” and warns there aren’t enough ambulances to respond to you if you have a medical emergency.
wbrc.com
Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works. The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this...
wbrc.com
Longtime sportscaster Dick Vitale announces he is cancer free
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news for the beloved Dick Vitale!. The ESPN basketball analyst announced on August 17 he is cancer free!. In a video shared with WBRC, Vitale thanked his supporters for their prayers and support throughout his journey. “Yesterday was a very emotional day, a life-changing moment,”...
wbrc.com
Free brake light repair clinic in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham DSA and Birmingham AfroSOC are volunteering to repair your brake lights for free. They are hosting their next Brake Light Clinic on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham. These Brake Light Clinics are organized by the...
UAB to shift COVID rules, treat virus like ‘flu’ for new school year
A leading institution in Alabama’s COVID-19 response will relax its protocol as students return to class next week. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is now advising students to treat the virus as they would the flu or strep throat: Students should continue to get vaccinated, boosted, tested and treated if infected, officials said in an email to students Monday, but the university will no longer contact trace or report cases to faculty.
wbrc.com
Shelby County garbage collection services changing
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
wbrc.com
Birmingham mechanic says drivers are delaying auto maintenance because of inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people are now skipping out on car maintenance because they simply don’t have the funds, according to an auto mechanic in Birmingham. Jerry Daw, who works at Auto and Truck Services said because they are dealing with price increases, so are their customers. Daw...
