Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Neighborhood Bridges hopes to expand reach in Tuscaloosa area

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Classes just started back in Tuscaloosa area public schools and several people want to offer more to students in need. WBRC spoke with those who want to remove barriers preventing some students from succeeding in school by providing some basic needs like food, clothes and personal hygiene items.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa City High School Receives Model School Distinction

Central High School was recognized for being named a "National Model School" by the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education during Tuesday's board meeting. According to a release from TCS, the International Center for Leadership in Education sponsors the Model School Awards and gives them to schools that are transformed through purposeful, consistent actions driven by a clear vision.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

2 children left Cordova Elementary School; located about 90 minutes later

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two children left Cordova Elementary School without permission Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson. Cordova Police and Cordova Elementary School both posted information about the incident on the Facebook pages. The Cordova Police Department was informed by Walker County Sheriff’s...
CORDOVA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham’s Hudson K-8 Selected as a Verizon Innovative Learning School

Representatives of the Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham City Council and Bertram A. Hudson K-8 cut the ribbon on a new science lab on Wednesday, completed through a partnership with Verizon and education nonprofit Heart of America, which will give Hudson students access to educational technology, including augmented and virtual reality hardware, artificial intelligence, 3D printing and coding.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena High School welcomes new assistant principal

ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a new administrator for Helena High School at an Aug. 11 meeting at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center. Bianca McGrew, formerly a school counselor at Montevallo Middle School, is the new assistant principal at HHS. “As I reflect on...
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Fairfield City Schools installing new filtration systems on buses

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Fairfield City Schools announced that they will install new filtration systems on their school buses. Officials said the new state of the art transit disinfection filtration systems will disinfect the air and surfaces including seats, floors, backpacks and clothing. “We want the students and...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Teen struck by car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man stops in Birmingham during cross-country walk to end violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man is walking thousands of miles across the country hoping to raise awareness and help end violence, murder, and trafficking. Learn more in the video above. Frantz Beasly, CEO and founder of Respect our Daughter, began his walk across the country on May 16, in...
wbrc.com

Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works. The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Longtime sportscaster Dick Vitale announces he is cancer free

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news for the beloved Dick Vitale!. The ESPN basketball analyst announced on August 17 he is cancer free!. In a video shared with WBRC, Vitale thanked his supporters for their prayers and support throughout his journey. “Yesterday was a very emotional day, a life-changing moment,”...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Free brake light repair clinic in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham DSA and Birmingham AfroSOC are volunteering to repair your brake lights for free. They are hosting their next Brake Light Clinic on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham. These Brake Light Clinics are organized by the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

UAB to shift COVID rules, treat virus like ‘flu’ for new school year

A leading institution in Alabama’s COVID-19 response will relax its protocol as students return to class next week. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is now advising students to treat the virus as they would the flu or strep throat: Students should continue to get vaccinated, boosted, tested and treated if infected, officials said in an email to students Monday, but the university will no longer contact trace or report cases to faculty.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County garbage collection services changing

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

