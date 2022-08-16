Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Fairplay, Colorado, Large Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show, 7/28-7/31Mark Elworth JrFairplay, CO
Related
2 eastbound I-70 lanes reopened in Denver following emergency bridge repairs
UPDATE: The Colorado Department of Transportation has reopened two eastbound I-70 lanes following emergency bridge repairs.
Changes likely for Vail’s ski season parking system
Parking in Vail during the 2021-22 ski season is widely viewed as a mess. A revamped town committee aims to straighten out the situation, but it won’t be easy. And it will cost more. The Vail Parking and Mobility Task Force used to mostly focus on parking. The volunteer...
Deceased person pulled from South Platte River in Denver
A deceased person was found in the South Platte River near the intersection of W. 13th Avenue and Zuni Street on Thursday morning, according to Denver police.
Summit Daily News
Eagle Valley Trail seeks funds for final 12 miles
The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A shift in highway planning: no more capacity
"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
Aspen Daily News
Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side
The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
US 6 closed near Vail because of water damage
A stretch of US 6 near Vail was closed Monday afternoon because of worsening water damage, the source of which officials were working to identify.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling
A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
Broomfield streets flooded by heavy rain
Flooding was reported Tuesday across the Front Range, with Broomfield getting 3.5 inches of rain between 7 and 9:50 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Broomfield police closed Spader Way between First Avenue and DesCombes Drive because of the flooding. There were no immediate reports of damage to businesses or homes, said Clay Shuck, Broomfield's director of operations. ...
Summit Daily News
Federal grant brings $34.7 million for new eco-friendly Summit Stage public bus depot
When federal transportation grant awards were announced Monday night, Summit County Manager Scott Vargo thought there was a typo. The Colorado Department of Transportation was awarded a $34.7 million grant that has been earmarked for building a new hub for the Summit Stage, Summit County’s free public transportation service.
Westword
When AutoNation Moved In, This Littleton Restaurant Rebounded in a New Location
Last year, Old Santa Fe Mexican Express found out that its building at 5501 South Broadway in Littleton had been sold to car retailer AutoNation, which planned to demolish the location to make way for a parking lot. After more than two decades in business, the family-run operation was forced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thieves drill into victim's gas tank while truck was parked at RTD station
Some RTD riders got an unwelcomed surprise when they returned to the Central Park Station Sunday after the Colorado Rockies game.
Summit Daily News
Former brigadier general and county manager plans to assume the Frisco town manager role this month
Frisco’s hunt for a new town manager has just about concluded after council approved Tom Fisher’s employment agreement Aug. 11. All that’s left is for Fisher — the former county manager, county administrator and brigadier general — to make the move from one Summit County to another.
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
Only 4 days in August have dropped below 90 degrees
It has been a hot start to August in Denver, with only four days so far this month hitting temperatures below 90 degrees.
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Summit Daily News
Bureau of Land Management seeks input on plan to renew protection for a recreation area between Kremmling, Dotsero
The Secretary of the Interior is proposing to renew a protection for land in the Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area. The plan would protect 12,437 acres of public land and 940 acres of reserved federal mineral interest. The area, which includes lands just south of Kremmling and stretches southwest to Dotsero in Eagle County, was previously protected from mineral entry under the now-expired Public Land Order No. 7466.
Summit Daily News
Bear activity in Colorado likely to increase as bears begin process to fatten up ahead of winter hibernation
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning Summit County residents that bear-human interactions are expected to increase over the coming weeks. Hyperphagia is the increased feeding activity in bears that happens in the late summer and early fall before hibernation. In this stage, bears will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter.
Casa Bonita owners sue to keep some building plans secret
Casa Bonita's new owners are asking a judge to help them keep some of the restaurant's renovation documents secret.
Comments / 0