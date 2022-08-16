"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO