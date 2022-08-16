ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Vail Daily

Changes likely for Vail’s ski season parking system

Parking in Vail during the 2021-22 ski season is widely viewed as a mess. A revamped town committee aims to straighten out the situation, but it won’t be easy. And it will cost more. The Vail Parking and Mobility Task Force used to mostly focus on parking. The volunteer...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Eagle Valley Trail seeks funds for final 12 miles

The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Breckenridge, CO
CBS Denver

A shift in highway planning: no more capacity

"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs

The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side

The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
LAKE COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling

A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
The Denver Gazette

Broomfield streets flooded by heavy rain

Flooding was reported Tuesday across the Front Range, with Broomfield getting 3.5 inches of rain between 7 and 9:50 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Broomfield police closed Spader Way between First Avenue and DesCombes Drive because of the flooding. There were no immediate reports of damage to businesses or homes, said Clay Shuck, Broomfield's director of operations. ...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Westword

When AutoNation Moved In, This Littleton Restaurant Rebounded in a New Location

Last year, Old Santa Fe Mexican Express found out that its building at 5501 South Broadway in Littleton had been sold to car retailer AutoNation, which planned to demolish the location to make way for a parking lot. After more than two decades in business, the family-run operation was forced...
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Bureau of Land Management seeks input on plan to renew protection for a recreation area between Kremmling, Dotsero

The Secretary of the Interior is proposing to renew a protection for land in the Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area. The plan would protect 12,437 acres of public land and 940 acres of reserved federal mineral interest. The area, which includes lands just south of Kremmling and stretches southwest to Dotsero in Eagle County, was previously protected from mineral entry under the now-expired Public Land Order No. 7466.
KREMMLING, CO
Summit Daily News

Bear activity in Colorado likely to increase as bears begin process to fatten up ahead of winter hibernation

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning Summit County residents that bear-human interactions are expected to increase over the coming weeks. Hyperphagia is the increased feeding activity in bears that happens in the late summer and early fall before hibernation. In this stage, bears will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

