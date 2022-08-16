ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

numberfire.com

Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox scratch Nathan Eovaldi from Thursday start with sore trapezius muscle; Josh Winckowski will face Pirates in his place

Nathan Eovaldi was scheduled to make his 19th start of the season for the Red Sox in Thursday’s series finale against the Pirates. That will no longer be the case. Following Boston’s 8-3 win over Pittsburgh at PNC Park on Wednesday night, manager Alex Cora told reporters (including The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham) that Eovaldi has been scratched from his start due to a sore trapezius muscle. Fellow right-hander Josh Winckowski will pitch in his place.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup

Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
BOSTON, MA
Person
Xander Bogaerts
NBA Analysis Network

1 Fresh Trade To Land Kevin Durant With Boston Celtics

As the NBA offseason continues forward, the trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant are still swirling. Right now, it appears that the Boston Celtics are the front-runners to trade for arguably the NBA’s best player. However, it would come at a high price with Jaylen Brown being among the pieces heading to Boston in return for Durant.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news

It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez in right field on Tuesday night

New York Yankees utility-man Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez will operate in right field after Aaron Judge was moved to center and Aaron Hicks was left on the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Jeffrey Springs, our models project Gonzalez to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

New York's Brett Baty taking over third base on Wednesday

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Baty will make his Major League debut after Deven Marrero was given the night off versus their division rivals. In a matchup against Jake Odorizzi, our models project Baty to score 7.0 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

New York Yankees recall outfielder Estevan Florial and infielder Oswaldo Cabrera

The Yankees are set to call up outfielder Estevan Florial, as first reported by Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger (Twitter link). New York will also promote infielder Oswaldo Cabrera for his Major League debut, Daniel Alvarez Montes of El Extra Base reports. Both players are already on the 40-man roster. The Yankees have yet to formally announce the pair of promotions or the corresponding moves that will accompany them, although Cabrera has confirmed his first call to the Show on his Instagram.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Bethancourt will catch for right-hander Luis Patino on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Max Castillo and the Royals. Francisco Mejia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 9.0...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

