Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon and pitcher Antonio Senzatela both left Thursday's 13-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning with leg injuries. Blackmon ran awkwardly to first base while beating out an infield single in the top of the first inning. The four-time All-Star stayed in the game for the remainder of the opening frame before being replaced by Wynton Bernard before the bottom of the second.

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO