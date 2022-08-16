Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
13 new COVID-related deaths, 2,696 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,696 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,619. The statewide test positivity rate is 10.7%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
KITV.com
Hawaii gas most expensive in US despite 4 consecutive weeks of falling prices
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii continues to see the highest gas prices in the US despite four consecutive weeks of prices dropping, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Hawaii is $5.34 which tops the second highest state for gas, California, by one penny. Compare that with the national average of just $3.93.
KITV.com
More benefits, facilities and staff for Hawaii veterans
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New federal laws and a bigger budget will expand benefits and care for Hawaii veterans. Billions more for the Department of Veterans Affairs budget will means more staff and facilities, according to VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy, "You can't provide the 21st century veteran the world class care they deserve, with 20th century facilities."
KITV.com
Community meeting held on the Big Island to discuss the future of Pohoiki Boat Ramp
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pohoiki Boat Ramp in the Puna District of the Big Island has not been usable for the past four years, after the Kilauea eruption in 2018. Recreational and commercial fishermen in East Hawaii depended on that boat ramp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Dialysis clinics unable to keep up with demand as kidney disease grows in Hawaii
Nanakuli resident Merrilee Oki once donated a kidney to save the life of her younger brother. She said she lived well for many years with a single kidney.
KITV.com
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
KITV.com
Council reinforces push to ban rental campers on Maui
Amid the ongoing legislative movement to cap the number of tourists on Maui, isle lawmakers introduced a new resolution Thursday proposing to outlaw what is referred to as "mobile vacation dwellings," or vehicles that visitors are renting out to stay in. Resolution 22-181 aims to define the car rentals as...
KITV.com
Sen. Fevella calls for emergency declaration over rising electricity costs in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Senate Minority Leader Kurt Fevella has requested Gov. David Ige declare a state of emergency to address rising electricity rates in the state. Fevella’s request comes less than two weeks after the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) said it would have to raise its rates by an additional 7% as the state shuttered its last coal power plant and the ban on coal as an energy source is set to take effect to start 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Recount results from primary election are in on four close Hawaii races
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The results from four recounts from Saturday's primary election are officially in.
KITV.com
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
KITV.com
Bicycle tours on Maui could face a roadblock in operations as lawmakers consider tighter rules
Maui lawmakers may pump the brakes on certain upcountry bicycle tours, as they mull over a measure for stricter regulations on the industry. The controversial proposal would limit the number of riders on tours and restrict the hours convoys can ride to between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. so cyclists would not interfere with heavy morning traffic. The bill would also ban excursions from certain areas upcountry.
KITV.com
Large number of voters leave Office of Hawaiian Affairs races blank
From Mauna Kea, the the decades long waiting list for Hawaiian homestead land, it's a pivotal time in the Native Hawaiian community. It was against that backdrop that there were two big Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) races on the ballot this past Saturday during the state's primary election.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team. The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.
KITV.com
Big Island Police seeking help in locating female inmate who escaped
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Hawaii Police are seeking the public's help in located an escaped inmate. Jenna Martin, 34, escaped from police custody on Monday, August 15, at approximately 6:25 p.m.
KITV.com
A proposed plan to help streamline teacher hiring
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Some Schools are looking in unusual places to help them deal with the shortage of teachers. The State Department of Education is trying to boost its teachers and staff ranks by streamlining the application process. The Hawaii State Department of Education is trying to recruit and speed up...
KITV.com
Maui man arrested at Kahului Airport after allegedly shooting at three men, injuring one
HAIKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Haiku man is in police custody for multiple counts of attempted murder after firing multiple shots on a group of men and injuring one, according to police. On Tuesday, August 16, around 4:55 a.m., police responded to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for...
KITV.com
Maui man arrested after allegedly shooting up Haiku home, leading police on chase
KULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kula man is facing more than a dozen charges including attempted murder, terroristic threatening and weapons charges, after Maui police say he shot up a home in the Haiku area, Monday afternoon. Officers were called out to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. Witnesses told...
Comments / 0