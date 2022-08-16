The Browns host the Eagles at 1 pm tomorrow and the OBR will be watching closely. Despite the fact that head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear that few first or second-team players will see much time against the Eagles, the Browns will still be starting players who will contribute to the 2022 season, and identifying and evaluating those players is a crucial part of the preseason for teams. In addition, the Eagles have a very talented roster and it seems possible, as of this writing, that they will play some of their starters on Sunday. This would provide a better look at some Browns players who may be on the bubble as they compete against NFL starters. The Browns are still a long way from ready for the Week One opener against the Carolina Panthers. The game against the Eagles will be another important measuring stick on their way towards the NFL regular season, starting September 11th.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO