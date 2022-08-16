Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Oktoberfest Returns to Kentlands for Annual Celebration
The annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to transform the Kentlands in Gaithersburg, with multiple stages of live entertainment featuring traditional Bavarian music & dancing, along with local, regional & national talent. Fall-themed activities for families, a Business Expo, artisans, beer, mead & cider, and delicious food will delight attendees throughout the day. The event will take place on Sunday, October 9th from 12pm until 5pm. In past years this event has drawn crowds of up to 30,000. Admission, shuttles & parking are free to the public.
storereporter.com
New sushi scene in Potomac Village, last call for Rockville sports bar
After eight years in Potomac Village, En Bistro & Sushi has a new co-owner with big plans for the tiny eatery. Bill Tu, who also operates the D.C. restaurants Nooshi and Spices, is overseeing a major expansion into the former Big Wheel Bikes space next door. What’s on the way? A lot more seating, a broader pan-Asian menu, and a full bar with plenty of saki and signature cocktails. “I’ve lived in Potomac for many years, and I thought it was finally time to have a place in my own neighborhood,” says Tu, who plans to incorporate curry dishes, drunken noodles, tofu fries and other popular entrées from his D.C. restaurants. “We’re going to have our own special version of an Old Fashioned,” he says, “and we’ll be making a great Mai Tai.”
Washingtonian.com
The Atlantic Festival Has Found a New Home at the Wharf
The Atlantic Festival, which runs from September 21 through September 23, has found a new home at the Wharf. The move was sparked by the media company’s plans to relocate its headquarters to the Southwest development later this year.”It was about really setting down some roots and allowing us to build a new campus with this built-in experience in this bustling Wharf neighborhood,” says Candace Montgomery, senior vice president and general manager of AtlanticLive.
bethesdamagazine.com
AC Hotel by Marriott now open in downtown Bethesda
AC Hotels by Marriott opened its new hotel at 4646 Montgomery Ave. in downtown Bethesda on Tuesday, the company announced. The 18-story hotel features 220 rooms, a restaurant, 3,500 square feet of flexible meeting space and an outdoor terrace on its top floor and a 5,000-square-foot fitness center, according to a press release.
theburn.com
Bilstad’s Beignets close to opening in Ashburn
Bilstad’s Beignets, a pop-up purveyor of the puffy French pastries, is getting close to opening its first brick-and-mortar location in Ashburn. If all goes as planned, they are looking at opening sometime in September. Bilstad’s is coming to a storefront in the Old Ashburn neighborhood along Ashburn Road. The...
mocoshow.com
Rockville’s Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille Voted WTOP’s ‘2022 Best Pizza’
Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille, located at 190 Halpine Road in Rockville, has been voted as the favorite in WTOP’s ‘2022 Best Pizza’ list. Armand’s once had over 25 DMV locations with multiple restaurants right here in Montgomery County. The once-mighty local chain is now down to two family-owned locations with just the Rockville location remaining in the area and “Armand’s By the Sea” located in Bethany Beach, DE. In January of 2021, Armand’s Pizza won Taste MoCo’s tournament of 64 Montgomery County restaurants that offer pizza.
Commercial Observer
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants
Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
mocoshow.com
Paris Baguette To Open Rockville Town Square Location With Plans to Open 1,000 Bakery/Cafes By 2030
Paris Baguette, “the neighborhood bakery café where communities come together over expertly crafted baked and brewed goods”, announced that the brand is on track to open a projected 40 new locations by the end of 2022, reaching nearly 150 locations across the United States and reinforcing its status as one of the fastest growing franchises in the country. One of those location will be in Rockville Town Square with another location (currently unknown) coming to the area soon, according to a report by Bethesda Magazine. The Rockville Town Square location will be located at 101 Gibbs Street and will offer Korean and French baked goods. Doors may open by the end of 2022.
ourcommunitynow.com
Experience the Summer of Sunflowers at Burnside Farms
Fields of beautiful sunflowers await you at this annual outdoor festival. Burnside Farms is known for its endless flower fields, and there's still time to enjoy the Summer of Sunflowers. From now until Labor Day, you can pick your own blooms and get plenty of Instagram-worthy shots. Just head to Nokesville to check it out!
rockvillenights.com
The B12 Store "coming soon" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
"Coming soon" signage has appeared at the future location of The B12 Store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. A variation on the new fad of IV bars, at The B12 Store you can buy or be injected with a variety of vitamins and minerals. All doctors, nurses and other staff are licensed and certified to administer the injections, the chain advises.
mymcmedia.org
August 19-21 Weekend Roundup: 10 Things to Do in Montgomery County
Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are ten things to do this weekend:. Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: The are just two days left of the annual Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. Families and friends can come out to enjoy the great food, games, and entertainment. Ticket pries and hours for Friday and Saturday can be found here, with other information such as performances, ride passes, vendors, and more throughout the website. Take a look as some great videos from the fair.
mocoshow.com
DrinkMaryland, a Market-Like Pop Up Event, is Coming to Olde Towne Gaithersburg In September
DrinkMaryland, a market-like pop up event, will make a stop at Olde Towne Plaza in Gaithersburg on Friday, September 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. Featuring local Maryland wine, cider & beer, this open-air market is perfect for a casual Friday night. Learn about the local craft beverage industry from the vintners, brewers & distillers themselves while sampling their products. Enjoy live music, visit with artisans & crafters, and enjoy food from vendors & local restaurants in the historic commercial center of Gaithersburg.
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC
For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
bethesdamagazine.com
Potomac teen creates The Kids Cut newspaper for local children
When Melissa Redlich was growing up, the Heritage Farm neighborhood where she lived in Potomac was known for its block parties where families would gather to socialize. But with the pandemic, that hasn’t been possible for today’s youth, the 17-year-old said. “It was completely silent and all of...
ffxnow.com
Capital One Hall revives ‘Broadway in Tysons’ for new season
By this time next year, Anastasia, Aretha Franklin and Gloria Estefan will all have graced the stage at Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Road). As its inaugural season draws to a close, the Tysons performing arts venue is starting to fill in the schedule for year two. Among the highlights will be the return of its musical theater-focused “Broadway in Tysons” series, which kicked off last October.
themunchonline.com
2403 Richmond Hwy #101
Two Level Condo with Garage close to everything! - Fantastic LOCATION! Close to Everything - Shopping, Restaurants, Transportation!. 1.3 miles to Braddock Metro, close to Crystal City, Shirlington, Old Town Alexandria, DCA, Pentagon and new Amazon Headquarters. Enjoy Potomac Greens Park just blocks away. Newer 2 level Townhome-style condo with...
WJLA
ICE! returns to Gaylord National Resort after 2-year hiatus with 'A Christmas Story' theme
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — In what is definitely the "coolest" news you'll read all day, ICE! is returning to the Gaylord National Resort this holiday season following a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Using more than 2 million pounds – or 1,000 tons – of ice, the amusing holiday...
bethesdamagazine.com
New Marriott International headquarters towers above downtown Bethesda
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9 a.m. Aug. 16, 2022, to clarify information about certain features of the headquarters. Standing 21 stories high on Woodmont Avenue in downtown Bethesda, the new Marriott International corporate headquarters is an innovative building with imposing views of downtown Bethesda, a fitness center, lactation rooms, a cafeteria and a daycare, among other amenities.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Seafood
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Jerry’s Seafood was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland. Captain...
