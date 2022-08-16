Better Call Saul ending explained: What happened in the Breaking Bad spin-off finale?

THE hit TV drama series Better Call Saul has finally come to an end after 63 episodes.

While the show was a spin-off from the hugely popular Breaking Bad it was critically acclaimed in its own right.

Better Call Saul, which was a spin-off from Breaking Bad, has come to an end after six series Credit: © 2022 Sony Pictures Television & AMC Film Holdings LLC. All Rights Reserved.

What happened in the Better Call Saul finale?

The sixth series picks up where the fifth left off, mainly taking place in 2004, four years before the character of Jimmy McGill meets Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

The series traces the evolution of Jimmy into the character of criminal defence lawyer Saul Goodman.

It’s final episode, titled Saul’s Gone, ties up the loose ends and is written and directed by show runner Peter Gould.

The episode starts with a flashback to Better Call Saul season five, episode eight, where Saul and Mike Ehrmantraut are trapped in the desert carrying $7million.

Then the episode picks up where the previous show ended, with Saul on the run from cops after Marion alerts them.

His luck though is running out and police finally track him down and put him in a prison cell.

Betsy Brandt then appears, back as Marie Schrader, and speaks about her late husband Hank and his partner Steve Gomez.

Saul’s sentence is finally revealed as seven and a half years

But then the timeline jumps back to Breaking Bad and we see what Walt and Saul were up to while they were waiting to get whisked away into their new lives.

Saul’s case then comes to court and he gives his testimony and confesses to all of his crimes with Walter White.

Saul also confesses about how he sabotaged his brother Chuck McGill’s career.

Ultimately, we see Jimmy, shed from his Saul persona, on a prison bus with other inmates who recognise him and chant “Better Call Saul”.

Before he is banged up for good, he gets a visit from Kim, who shares a cigarette with him, just like in the series premiere.

Viewers learn he’s been sentenced to 86 years.

Why has Better Call Saul ended?

AMC renewed Better Call Saul for a sixth and final series in January 2020

Show runner Peter Gould and AMC representatives confirmed it would consist of 13 episodes, three more than the usual 10.

Actor Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gus Fring, had previously speculated in April 2019 that the series would end with a sixth season because it was the "comfortable way" to do so, similar to how Breaking Bad’s fifth and final season was split into two halves.

The show and its cast has already won four Hollywood Critics Association Awards and has been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards.

How to watch Better Call Saul

The series finale of the popular AMC series, Better Call Saul, aired on August 15, 2022, at 9pm ET

Alternatively, those who do not have cable can watch the series finale - episode 13 - on AMC Plus.

Seasons 1-5 can be streamed on Netflix.

AMC.com is also streaming the final episodes of the hit series.

Previous episodes are also available to buy or rent on Amazon.