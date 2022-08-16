ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Developer plans to turn former Chesterfield boy scout camp into homes

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Qr32_0hJjt4XI00

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A developer has submitted preliminary plans for a former boy scout camp on the Appomattox River that’s being sold by the local council to help pay the national organization’s sexual abuse settlement.

Sale of Chesterfield boy scout camp delayed amid ongoing abuse lawsuit

Although the sale has not yet been finalized , the buyer, Emerson Companies, along with the Heart of Virginia scouting council, are now seeking a rezoning that county staff say could see the land turned into homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCvFM_0hJjt4XI00
The location of the Albright Scout reservation (shown in black outline) on the North shore of the Appomattox River.

“Applicant appears to be requesting a CUPD to allow large lot FAMILY subdivision,” wrote Steven Adams, a Chesterfield Department of Transportation staffer, in comments dated to late June.

The Emerson Companies are seeking a conditional use permit and amendment to county planning ordinances that would allow them to build public roads through the parcel, which is currently zoned agricultural.

“The Applicant’s understanding is that the Matoaca Supervisor wishes for the Board to consider both the ordinance amendment and the CUPD request at the same meeting,” a representative of the developer wrote.

Lake, commercial space to be built first, as Chesterfield surf park, mixed-use development awaits tax incentive decision

But according to county planning staff, that amendment would have to be enacted before the permit could even be considered, meaning Matoaca Supervisor Kevin Carroll could not bring both forward at the same time.

Other comments from county staff included a note from the department of Parks and recreation that the sale could be “an opportunity to donate land to Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation for a park, natural area, or open space buffer and land conservation adjacent to the Appomattox River.”

The developer responded that the comment was “deemed advisory,” and that they would “keep them in mind.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Government
City
Chesterfield, VA
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Chesterfield County, VA
Government
multihousingnews.com

American Landmark Buys Richmond Community

This purchase marks the firm's second in the market for the year. American Landmark Apartments, a multifamily owner-operator, has purchased the Element at Stonebridge, a 400-unit, 360,000-square-foot garden-style community located at 301 Karl Linn Drive, in North Chesterfield, Va. American Landmark has negotiated the sale with the building’s owner, Element at Stonebridge One. The property is subject to a $53 million loan, according to CommercialEdge data. The sale was completed for an undisclosed amount.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Parks And Recreation#Business Industry#Linus Business#Emerson Companies#Cupd#Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy