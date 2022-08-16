Read full article on original website
North Carolina native, 20 veteran of public service will lead City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A 20-year veteran of public service has been selected as the new manager for the City of Jacksonville. On Tuesday, the Jacksonville City Council voted to hire Josh Ray as their new city manager. Ray has served as city manager in other communities, most recently...
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC
NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
New welcome center and playground will greet Greenville families by next spring
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A new welcome center and playground for a Greenville park will be open and ready to greet kids and families by next spring. The Greenville City Council awarded construction for the welcome center at Wildwood Park to Hudson Brothers Construction Company. Officials said the $1.145...
Pitt County Schools still struggling to fill teacher jobs as school begins soon
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Schools is still looking for teachers and substitutes for the upcoming school year. The county still has a large number of vacancies to fill. Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Pitt County Schools, Dr. Kristi Rhone said they currently have 34 vacancies. Dr....
ENC school 12k sign-on bonus alleviates pain amid teacher shortage
Pamlico County — The countdown is on to the first day of school across eastern Carolina. Many school districts are plagued by staffing shortages. We are following up on the 12 thousand dollars sign-on bonus Pamlico County Schools is offering for their hard-to-fill positions. In June, Pamlico County Superintendent...
Bridge maintenance causes lane closures in Martin/Washington County
Martin/Washington County — The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform bridge maintenance on U.S. 64 Eastbound at the Martin-Washington county line from 4:00 to 10:00 PM on Thursday, August 18. The bridge spans the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth. Lane closures will be in effect on U.S. 64...
ENC Community faces increase in overdose cases
Health officials see an increase in overdose numbers in one Eastern North Carolina community. Officials with the Jones County Health Department reported numbers have risen each year since the COVID-19 pandemic. Jones County Health officials said the most important thing to know is what an overdose looks like and how...
New Bern High School student brings gun to campus
NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reported that an altercation between two student athletes after football practice at New Bern High School on Monday led to a gun being shown. Details about the incident have not been released at this time. A parent of...
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information about graffiti vandal
AURORA, Beaufort County — Beaufort County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in finding a graffiti vandal. People in Aurora are upset after someone spray painted the post office and the senior club. Volunteers have since washed it off the public and federal building, but the culprit or...
High school football training continues, ECU prepares to take on NC State
NEW BERN, Craven County — There are high expectations for New Bern again as the Bears are loaded with a senior class that has several highly recruited players. Torrey Nowell took over the program when they were freshman and they've made the playoffs every year. The bears are picked to win the big Carolina Conference. But Torrey says it’s a long season.
Jacksonville Police searching for runaway
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An eastern North Carolina police department is searching for a missing teen. Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ariel St. Pierre, 15, ran away from her home in Jacksonville. She is White, about 5’6” and 110 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with...
Jacksonville family rebuilds after fire destroyed their home
A Jacksonville family is rebuilding after a fire destroyed their home and livelihood on August 10th. Monica Easley said what started as a small garage fire at one end of the home changed her family’s life in minutes. As Monica Easley sifted through charred remains of what used to...
J.H. Rose football ready to reload this season, ECU football continues practice
NEW BERN, Craven County — J.H. Rose football ready to reload this season, ECU football continues practice. We are now just 2 days away from the first Blitz of the season, meaning the high school football season is almost underway. The J.H. Rose Rampants are coming off a year where they were the 3A East Champions and had an appearance in the 3A State Championship game.
