ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Republican candidates for State House, District 22 speak on turnpike extension project ahead of election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The two Republican candidates running for State House District 22 include incumbent, Chuck Clemons and challenger, Ty Appiah. Appiah is a Levy County resident, along with his wife and three kids. If elected, he wants to fight ‘red flag’ gun laws, as he’s a pro-second amendment candidate. Appiah said supporting rural communities is a priority, which is why he opposed the controversial northern turnpike extension project that is now on pause.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Meet the mayoral candidates for the Gainesville primary election

Nine mayoral candidates — including David Arreola, Ed Bielarski, Ansaun Fisher, Gary Gordon, Gabriel Hillel, Adam Rosenthal, Donald Shepherd, July Thomas and Harvey Ward — are on the ballot in the upcoming primary election. On the campaign trail, they’ve focused on issues such as affordable housing, Gainesville Regional...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville zoning changes sent to county, state

The City of Gainesville sent three new land code and zoning ordinances to Tallahassee and Alachua County for comment and approval last week after the commission passed the ordinances 4-3 on first reading on Aug. 4. The ordinances, which change the zoning for existing residential property in the city, combine...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Gainesville, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: State Attorney Brian Kramer is weak on crime

Thank you for removing Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Closer to home, please be aware that State Attorney of the Eighth Judicial Circuit is weak on crime and failing law abiding citizens. Anyone who reads the crime reports in the Alachua Chronicle should be deeply concerned that the State...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again

The Daily Sun’s Front-Page Propaganda. Last Thursday, the Villages Developer (aka “the Developer”)-owned Daily Sun was at it again. In a front-page political advertisement thinly disguised as a news article, it lashed out against the Residents-First Candidates for the Sumter County Commission (Reed Panos, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) and against the pro-resident’s political action committee called Fair Government for Sumter, Inc. (chaired by myself). The “article”, written by the Developer’s propagandists Dave Corter and Keith Pearlman, claimed to be making a “bombshell revelation.” That “bombshell revelation” was that Fair Government for Sumter and the Residents-First candidates had accepted political contributions from Ron Brown, a builder, who is responsible for bringing BJ’s wholesale Club to The Villages.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election Local#Affordable Housing#Rts#Tv20
WCJB

University of Florida awarded with large grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees is getting a big check from the feds. The almost $262,000 check comes from the U.S. Department of Education. The money comes through the McNair Grant Program, which gives money to colleges and universities for projects to help disadvantaged...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County schools still short 36 teachers

The Alachua County School District still has 36 open teaching positions as of Wednesday and has employed retired teachers and recent college graduates to help cover the gaps, according to school officials. The school district hosted numerous job fairs and recruiting efforts both inside the Alachua area and outside with...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua Conservation Trust awarded $7.85 million from USDA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving nearly $8 million to a North Central Florida land conservation organization. The Alachua Conservation Trust is one of 41 conservation projects that received money from a $197 million USDA fund. The money will go towards the trust’s Forest to Gulf Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents line up for utility bill assistance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Gainesville Regional Utilities prices skyrocketing, a non-profit is offering to help low-income families keep the lights on. Many people lined up ahead of a Central Florida Community Action Agency (CFCAA) outreach event on Monday. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library Partnership, 912 NE 16th Ave., Gainesville.
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights dental issues with horses

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dental issues for a person can be just as painful for a horse. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, you can learn how veterinary dentists deal with these issues. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police opens further investigation into handling of Terrell Bradley arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have now hired an external company to investigate the arrest and mauling of Terrell Bradley. . Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that V2 Global, an investigative and strategic advisory service out of South Florida,  will review the circumstances behind the arrest.  . Copyright 2022...

Comments / 0

Community Policy