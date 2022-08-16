Read full article on original website
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
WCJB
Republican candidates for State House, District 22 speak on turnpike extension project ahead of election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The two Republican candidates running for State House District 22 include incumbent, Chuck Clemons and challenger, Ty Appiah. Appiah is a Levy County resident, along with his wife and three kids. If elected, he wants to fight ‘red flag’ gun laws, as he’s a pro-second amendment candidate. Appiah said supporting rural communities is a priority, which is why he opposed the controversial northern turnpike extension project that is now on pause.
Independent Florida Alligator
Meet the mayoral candidates for the Gainesville primary election
Nine mayoral candidates — including David Arreola, Ed Bielarski, Ansaun Fisher, Gary Gordon, Gabriel Hillel, Adam Rosenthal, Donald Shepherd, July Thomas and Harvey Ward — are on the ballot in the upcoming primary election. On the campaign trail, they’ve focused on issues such as affordable housing, Gainesville Regional...
WCJB
UF President Kent Fuchs will stay in East Hall as students begin to move-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF students will be able to move in on Thursday. Students must schedule a move-in appointment after receiving their housing assignment. They will also need to print their unloading pass when they arrive. Some roads may be closed for ongoing campus improvements. When students arrive, they...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville zoning changes sent to county, state
The City of Gainesville sent three new land code and zoning ordinances to Tallahassee and Alachua County for comment and approval last week after the commission passed the ordinances 4-3 on first reading on Aug. 4. The ordinances, which change the zoning for existing residential property in the city, combine...
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: State Attorney Brian Kramer is weak on crime
Thank you for removing Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Closer to home, please be aware that State Attorney of the Eighth Judicial Circuit is weak on crime and failing law abiding citizens. Anyone who reads the crime reports in the Alachua Chronicle should be deeply concerned that the State...
WCJB
Lake City District 14: Two candidates are going head-to-head for city council seat
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Befaithful Coker has been volunteering in Lake City for more than a decade. This is the second time she seeks to fill the District 14 city council seat. “I’ve worked with agencies, with community organizations,” said Coker. “I’ve worked with children, I’ve worked with business,...
WCJB
‘Dyal-ed in’: Interim Lake City Manager promoted to permanent position
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After over a year-long search, the Lake City city council is again closing in on filling their city manager position and this time the are working it out in house. During Monday night’s council meeting the body unanimously approved Council Member Jake Hill Jr’s motion...
villages-news.com
The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again
The Daily Sun’s Front-Page Propaganda. Last Thursday, the Villages Developer (aka “the Developer”)-owned Daily Sun was at it again. In a front-page political advertisement thinly disguised as a news article, it lashed out against the Residents-First Candidates for the Sumter County Commission (Reed Panos, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) and against the pro-resident’s political action committee called Fair Government for Sumter, Inc. (chaired by myself). The “article”, written by the Developer’s propagandists Dave Corter and Keith Pearlman, claimed to be making a “bombshell revelation.” That “bombshell revelation” was that Fair Government for Sumter and the Residents-First candidates had accepted political contributions from Ron Brown, a builder, who is responsible for bringing BJ’s wholesale Club to The Villages.
Community leaders to talk negative impacts of northern Turnpike extension
OCALA, Fla. — Community leaders from Citrus, Levy, Marion and Sumter counties will talk Tuesday about their fight against a Turnpike project. The group calls their effort the “No Roads To Ruin” campaign. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Recently, the Florida Department of Transportation...
WCJB
Camp Crystal Lake director sues school board, former superintendent for defamation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The director of a summer camp run by Alachua County Public Schools is suing the school board, the former superintendent, and a school board candidate. Scott Burton and his wife Holly Burton, principal of Shell Elementary School, say former Superintendent Carlee Simon began a vendetta against...
WCJB
University of Florida awarded with large grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees is getting a big check from the feds. The almost $262,000 check comes from the U.S. Department of Education. The money comes through the McNair Grant Program, which gives money to colleges and universities for projects to help disadvantaged...
WCJB
Eastside High alumni express the importance to reincorporate the marching band at the school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After school administrators denied to reincorporate the Eastside High School marching band, people took their concerns to the Alachua County School Board. . The band was known for marching in historically black neighborhoods since the 1970′s. . In the meeting, alumni expressed the importance...
alachuachronicle.com
Business Leadership Institute for Early Learning Alachua County Masterclass 1 Graduation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Children’s Trust of Alachua County joined the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce and the Business Leadership Institute for Early Learning to celebrate the graduation of the first Early Learning cohort on August 13, 2022. Members included owners and directors of Early Learning Centers and...
WCJB
Eastside High alumni call for returning the marching band to HBCU-style
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of Eastside High School alumni is calling on the school board to return the high school’s marching band to its roots, after they say they were denied by school administrators. During Tuesday night’s School Board of Alachua County meeting, alumni expressed the importance...
WCJB
Columbia County Commissioners clear rules up about the panhandling ban and loitering on county property
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are clearing up their rules about trespassing on county property. In May, commissioners voted to ban panhandling at county facilities by making it possible to trespass people, who loiter there. Thursday night, commissioners learned the ordinance may be vulnerable to challenges from...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County schools still short 36 teachers
The Alachua County School District still has 36 open teaching positions as of Wednesday and has employed retired teachers and recent college graduates to help cover the gaps, according to school officials. The school district hosted numerous job fairs and recruiting efforts both inside the Alachua area and outside with...
WCJB
Alachua Conservation Trust awarded $7.85 million from USDA
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving nearly $8 million to a North Central Florida land conservation organization. The Alachua Conservation Trust is one of 41 conservation projects that received money from a $197 million USDA fund. The money will go towards the trust’s Forest to Gulf Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
WCJB
Gainesville residents line up for utility bill assistance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Gainesville Regional Utilities prices skyrocketing, a non-profit is offering to help low-income families keep the lights on. Many people lined up ahead of a Central Florida Community Action Agency (CFCAA) outreach event on Monday. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library Partnership, 912 NE 16th Ave., Gainesville.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights dental issues with horses
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dental issues for a person can be just as painful for a horse. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, you can learn how veterinary dentists deal with these issues. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WCJB
Gainesville Police opens further investigation into handling of Terrell Bradley arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have now hired an external company to investigate the arrest and mauling of Terrell Bradley. . Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that V2 Global, an investigative and strategic advisory service out of South Florida, will review the circumstances behind the arrest. . Copyright 2022...
