Altoona church sees uptick in people at food pantries, all are welcome

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local church that has food pantries for families has seen an uptick in people and it wants to remind everyone that it’s open for the entire community.

The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona says it’s seeing more regular families at its food pantries, especially as the summer has gone by.

“We went from helping out 30 families probably seeing closer to 50,” The First Baptist Church of Altoona Pastor Micah Clouse said.

Pastor Micah Clouse says the church has pantries typically on two Tuesdays and one Saturday during the month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., but he adds food is available at the church anytime.

“People can call and come personally, and we even deliver sometimes,” Clouse said.

And despite more regular visitors, he says for now anyone can stop by and pick up food. He says food is regularly left over.

“We really don’t have qualifications for coming,” Clouse said. “We’d love to see you. Everybody who comes here is greeted with a very friendly smile, and we care about you.”

Families can expect fresh produce, dry and canned goods, chicken or pork and more.

Pastor Clouse also says that seeing more people come to the pantries feels good because it’s what the church is there for, to help out people.

“It’s business as usual, because it’s what the church is meant to do,” Clouse said. “It feels good, and it also is just part and parcel of what the church is supposed to be.”

The church says the next food pantry will be Tuesday, Sept. 6.

