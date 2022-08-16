ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth

By Bay City News
 2 days ago

(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”

The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.

“A look at the demographics of these neighborhoods of concentrated white wealth reveals the extent to which low-income Black, Latinx, and AAPI households are excluded from wealthy white enclaves compared with their white counterparts,” according to the report.

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

The analysis is based on the “Index of Concentration at the Extremes” developed by sociologist Douglas Massey that incorporates both economic segregation and racial and ethnic segregation. The index is calculated by subtracting the number of low-income Black, Latino or Asian American/Pacific Islander households from the number of high-income white households and dividing by the total number of households in a census tract.

BCN-20220816-WHITEWEALTH-01
Using this method, the report identifies Belvedere in Marin County and Woodside in San Mateo County as having two of the most segregated neighborhoods in the Bay Area in terms of white wealth.

“In these two areas, there are no Black or Latinx households with incomes under $45,000 and just a handful of low-income AAPI households, yet there are more than 100 low-income white households in each census tract, casting doubt on explanations of purely income-based segregation,” according to the report.

Every county in the Bay Area, excluding Sonoma and Solano, is home to at least one highly segregated neighborhood of white wealth. Some of the census tracts identified in the report as being among the top 20 most segregated are in Piedmont in Alameda County, Alamo in Contra Costa County, Monte Sereno in Santa Clara County and the entire city of Orinda in Contra Costa.

A full version of the report can be found online at https://bayareaequityatlas.org/mapping-segregation . The Bay Area Equity Atlas is a partnership between the San Francisco Foundation, PolicyLink and the Equity Research Institute at the University of Southern California.

Comments / 101

Han Solo
2d ago

I've seen many people other than whites in Belvedere and Marin. I'm a firm supporter of if you got the cash, then you get to live in the nice areas... people with money don't live in trash cans, no matter what color/background/ culture ect. articles like these are moot points and points out where criminals should target.. stop writing articles like this.

Reply(2)
43
californiaopolis
2d ago

Right! Same with the Indians have centers, Chinese, Vietnamese, and blacks. Kinda normal to be around your culture. It’s a culture thing more than a race thing.

Reply(7)
44
Dan Fiorenza
2d ago

why are there negative attitudes towards whites who happen to be wealthy? hey if they can afford to live in high end neighborhoods more power to them . i can assure you if someone with skin a darker shade of pale has the means to buy a home in those places they wont be turned away or shunned.....

Reply(3)
24
