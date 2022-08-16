Read full article on original website
Related
mynspr.org
More than a year later, the investigation into the drone that hampered the Dixie Fire air attack is still in progress
This month, Greenville residents commemorated one year since the Dixie Fire leveled their community. The fire grew to become the largest single wildfire in California state history. Officials concluded that Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) was liable for the start of the fire by allowing a damaged tree to remain...
Plumas County News
Winter and Vandamme
Katrina Irene Winter and Tyler James Vandamme, both of Verdi, Nevada. August 10, 2022 Brooke Ellen Tweedy and Michelle Leigh Looker, both of St. Louis, Missouri. August 10, 2022 John Thaddeous Whiting and Nicole Danielle Sigle.
Can traditional knowledge keep California from going up in flames?
August 17, 2022 — On a cool March day with low humidity and very little wind, Ali Meders-Knight did something that hadn’t been done in her city in over a century when she lit fire to deergrass for a cultural burn. She was joined by members of her...
Plumas County News
Collins announces major forestland acquisition
On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters mopping up trailer fire in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit was able to extinguish a trailer fire in Paradise on Thursday morning. Firefighters said the trailer was 50% involved and two engines will remain at the scene to mop up. The fire broke out on the 500 block of Bille Road. No injuries...
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless encampment clear out still on pause
CHICO, Calif. - It's been nearly a month since the City cleared the homeless out of Comanche Creek and some people are wondering which homeless camp is next – and when. Several businesses and people near Windchime Park and the Highway 99 bike path said they have gotten used to seeing homeless encampments around the City. While they hope the areas are eventually cleared and that shelter spaces fill up, people are hoping for more support until then.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews making good progress on vegetation fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are making good progress on a vegetation fire in Oroville, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the fire is ⅛ of an acre next to FKO on Oro Dam Boulevard. Two engines and one truck are at the scene. Crews are calling it...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville City Council disagrees with most of Grand Jury's findings
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Grand Jury called out the City of Oroville in its June report. The report starts by listing complaints which include: bullying of subordinates, Brown Act violations and violations of the City Charter and Municipal Code. "Just another attempt to smear a good team that's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
CAL OES shifts fire resources to prepare for extreme fire weather
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has shifted fire resources across Northern California as a red flag warning will be in effect until midnight on Wednesday. CAL OES said that Lake County, Colusa County, Sierra County and Nevada County will see additional fire engines, water tenders, dozers and dispatchers. The preparation […]
2news.com
Kiley Rodni Search Latest
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a task force of detectives from local, state and federal agencies are still following up on leads. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plumas County News
Boulder MP Thin DxP Sale
The Boulder MP Thin DxP Sale is located within All or portions of: T27N, R12E, Sec 4,5,8,9,10,14,15,16,22,23,24 and 25; T27N,R13E, Sec 19 and 30; MDM. The Forest Service will receive Sealed bids at PNF Supervisor’s Officer, 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971 before or at the time of public bid opening at 10:00 AM local time on 09/15/2022 for an estimated volume of 46386.5 ton of Combined Softwood sawtimber, and 7457 ton of Combined Softwood grn bio cv marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is within the sale area an unestimated volume of Other Softwood sawtimber, and Other Softwood grn bio cv that the bidder may agree to remove at a fixed rate. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Mt. Hough Ranger District Timber Management Officer, Kyla Sabo at [email protected] or by phone at 530-283-7652, Also by visiting the Plumas NF website at, https://www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Reportedly Reluctant to Help With Kiely Rodni Disappearance: Here’s Why
It’s been two weeks since 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing near Lake Tahoe. And people are asking Dog the Bounty Hunter to help find her. But after suffering lash back with the Gabby Petito case, he is reluctant to help. In a statement to TMZ, the reality star’s representative...
actionnewsnow.com
Second annual Chico SummerFest returns this weekend
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico SummerFest returns on Saturday with a food and music festival celebrating All Things Summer. The second annual event will be from noon to 8 p.m. at Patrick Ranch off of Midway. It will have food, cold drinks and live music. The event is open to...
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: COVID is still with us and kids are going back to school
I’m writing this to remind folks to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fall is on the way and we’re all enjoying the cooler air and crisp nights. But we’ve also got our kids going back to school and we’ll be spending more time indoors. COVID-19 thrives in those conditions and new variants are continuing to emerge. Vaccination is still by far the best way of preventing people from getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19. So it’s time for all us to catch up on our COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and that includes our kids, too — anybody over 6 months of age.
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead
TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
actionnewsnow.com
Trash inside garbage truck catches fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Garbage inside a truck caught on fire in Chico on Tuesday morning, causing Nord Avenue to be closed. The Chico Fire Department said a Waste Management truck driver was collecting trash near the Nord Gardens apartment complex when the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the truck.
Plumas County News
Men’s golf continues in Graeagle
The format for play Aug. 10 was one net better-ball of the two-man team on the par fours and fives, and both balls on the par threes. In this format, par is 84. Twenty-four members competed. Bryan Hansen and Larry Gregg won first place with a net score of 76. The team of Jeff Monaghan and Andy Knudson earned second place with a net score of 77. Third place was a tie between the team of Mark Yuill and Dave Goodwin, and the team of George Fraser and Chuck Gielow, both with net scores of 78. There were six “skins” awarded: one each to Bryan Hansen, Dave Goodwin, Mark Yuill, Bill Schultz, Chuck Gielow and Bryan Hansen.
Comments / 0