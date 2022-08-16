The Boulder MP Thin DxP Sale is located within All or portions of: T27N, R12E, Sec 4,5,8,9,10,14,15,16,22,23,24 and 25; T27N,R13E, Sec 19 and 30; MDM. The Forest Service will receive Sealed bids at PNF Supervisor’s Officer, 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971 before or at the time of public bid opening at 10:00 AM local time on 09/15/2022 for an estimated volume of 46386.5 ton of Combined Softwood sawtimber, and 7457 ton of Combined Softwood grn bio cv marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is within the sale area an unestimated volume of Other Softwood sawtimber, and Other Softwood grn bio cv that the bidder may agree to remove at a fixed rate. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Mt. Hough Ranger District Timber Management Officer, Kyla Sabo at [email protected] or by phone at 530-283-7652, Also by visiting the Plumas NF website at, https://www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

