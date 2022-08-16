ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
invisiblepeople.tv

Criminalizing Homelessness Continues Despite Expert Demands for New Solutions

Los Angeles, California, is the latest city to pass a law that will increase the prevalence of homeless sweeps despite expert opinions demanding new ways to address local homelessness. On August 2, LA’s city council approved Ordinance 48.18, prohibiting homeless people from sitting, lying, or sleeping on sidewalks near daycare...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County Probation Department demands support from Board of Supervisors

Facing Unprecedented Assaults & Serious Injuries on the Job, L.A. County Probation Officers, Supervisors & Managers Rally to Demand the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Support Probation!. LOS ANGELES– On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, more than 300 Los Angeles County Deputy Probation and Detention Services Officers, Supervisors, and Managers rallied...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County

Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Parents outraged at homeless problem after vehicle explodes outside Hollywood preschool

A Hollywood preschool may be forced to shut down after a van exploded several yards from its front door. "I just hear like boom, boom," said the owner of Sunset Montessori Preschool Liliya Kordon. "I just look and I see a big fire."Kordon said she had to rush her kids to safety when the van exploded right across the street."We just went into the backyard as far as possible from this lot," she said.Students' parents said that the explosion is the latest from a string of concerns surrounding a growing homeless problem in the area. "It's just," said parent Alina Barrass. "It's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'

California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
police1.com

Calif. city installs deterrent to prevent street takeovers

COMPTON, Calif. — “Botts’ Dots,” or small bumps in the roadways used to deter drivers from performing donuts or spinouts, have been installed in two intersections in Compton, California. These are the first set of Botts’ Dots that have been installed as a step to prevent...
COMPTON, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD civilian jobs continue receiving fewer applicants

The Los Angeles Police Department is facing a “declining amount” of applicants for civilian jobs, a department representative said at a meeting of the city council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday. In May, the council instructed the department to report on the number of sworn officers performing civilian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

COVID-Related Hospitalizations Keep Falling in LA County

Los Angeles County saw another drop in the number of COVID-positive patients in local hospitals Tuesday, while health officials continued to urge regular testing to help curb spread of the virus. According to state figures, there were 1,022 COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, down from 1,059 on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Ducks Violently Attacked in Fountain Valley

Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of their wounds,” said Debbie McGuire, the...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
KTLA

How can you say no to this face?: L.A. Animal Services seeks new homes for pets as lack of dog kennel space hits ‘extreme level’

If you’re looking to adopt a dog in Southern California, this weekend may be the time for you. Los Angeles Animal Services announced Tuesday that their shelters, like many across the country, are seeing more animals coming in than are being adopted or fostered each day. In short, they’re “running out of available kennels for […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Street takeovers crackdown: Compton installs city's first set of Botts' Dotts

COMPTON, Calif. - Botts' Dotts have arrived in Compton. The small yellow dots were recently installed at several intersections including Santa Fe Avenue and Compton Boulevard as well as Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street. "Before y’all get on the posts asking/demanding we put them in your suggested intersections…we have already...
COMPTON, CA
pasadenanow.com

Local Pastor to Seek Appointment to District 3 Seat

In an interview with Pasadena Now on Thursday, a local pastor said he planned to apply for the District 3 City Council seat left vacant by the death of John J. Kennedy. “Yes, I plan on doing that,” said Lucious Smith, senior pastor at Friendship Baptist Church. Smith has...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Continues to Face Slowdown in Applicants for Civilian Roles

The Los Angeles Police Department is facing a “declining amount” of applicants for positions, a department representative said at a meeting of the city council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday. In May, the council instructed the department to report on the number of sworn officers performing civilian functions...
LOS ANGELES, CA

