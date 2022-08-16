Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
invisiblepeople.tv
Criminalizing Homelessness Continues Despite Expert Demands for New Solutions
Los Angeles, California, is the latest city to pass a law that will increase the prevalence of homeless sweeps despite expert opinions demanding new ways to address local homelessness. On August 2, LA’s city council approved Ordinance 48.18, prohibiting homeless people from sitting, lying, or sleeping on sidewalks near daycare...
DA serves search warrant at Watts metal recycling plant at center of several lawsuits
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirms it served a search warrant with assistance from the fire department, but did not say why. The metal recycling plant is facing several lawsuits.
2urbangirls.com
LA County Probation Department demands support from Board of Supervisors
Facing Unprecedented Assaults & Serious Injuries on the Job, L.A. County Probation Officers, Supervisors & Managers Rally to Demand the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Support Probation!. LOS ANGELES– On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, more than 300 Los Angeles County Deputy Probation and Detention Services Officers, Supervisors, and Managers rallied...
LA County sheriff's race: Alex Villanueva, Robert Luna trade political jabs during virtual debate
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva traded jabs with his political opponent, former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, as the two faced off in a virtual debate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County
Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
Parents outraged at homeless problem after vehicle explodes outside Hollywood preschool
A Hollywood preschool may be forced to shut down after a van exploded several yards from its front door. "I just hear like boom, boom," said the owner of Sunset Montessori Preschool Liliya Kordon. "I just look and I see a big fire."Kordon said she had to rush her kids to safety when the van exploded right across the street."We just went into the backyard as far as possible from this lot," she said.Students' parents said that the explosion is the latest from a string of concerns surrounding a growing homeless problem in the area. "It's just," said parent Alina Barrass. "It's...
Anti-DA George Gascón billboards, signs pop up in LA County on heels of failed recall effort
The newest effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón may have failed, but his critics aren't giving up.
Here's What $2,000 In Rent Will Get You In Los Angeles County
The average monthly cost of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'
California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
police1.com
Calif. city installs deterrent to prevent street takeovers
COMPTON, Calif. — “Botts’ Dots,” or small bumps in the roadways used to deter drivers from performing donuts or spinouts, have been installed in two intersections in Compton, California. These are the first set of Botts’ Dots that have been installed as a step to prevent...
NBC San Diego
Street Vendor Receives Generous Donations After His Fruit Stand Was Vandalized
A fruit vendor whose stand was vandalized and destroyed got the help he needed to get back on his feet Wednesday. After our story aired on NBC4 and our sister station, Telemundo 52, several viewers reached out, including two strangers who each donated $1,000 to Jonathan Alvarez Marquez. "I sat...
LAPD civilian jobs continue receiving fewer applicants
The Los Angeles Police Department is facing a “declining amount” of applicants for civilian jobs, a department representative said at a meeting of the city council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday. In May, the council instructed the department to report on the number of sworn officers performing civilian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
COVID-Related Hospitalizations Keep Falling in LA County
Los Angeles County saw another drop in the number of COVID-positive patients in local hospitals Tuesday, while health officials continued to urge regular testing to help curb spread of the virus. According to state figures, there were 1,022 COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, down from 1,059 on...
mynewsla.com
Two Ducks Violently Attacked in Fountain Valley
Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of their wounds,” said Debbie McGuire, the...
How can you say no to this face?: L.A. Animal Services seeks new homes for pets as lack of dog kennel space hits ‘extreme level’
If you’re looking to adopt a dog in Southern California, this weekend may be the time for you. Los Angeles Animal Services announced Tuesday that their shelters, like many across the country, are seeing more animals coming in than are being adopted or fostered each day. In short, they’re “running out of available kennels for […]
Free groceries, diapers, rapid tests and more to be handed out Thursday in East LA
Groceries, diapers, COVID-19 rapid tests and more will be handed out at a free distribution event on Thursday, August 18 in hopes to support struggling families on the Eastside. Thursday’s event will be held at 10 a.m. until supplies last at the Community Resource Center at 4801 Whittier Blvd. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
foxla.com
Street takeovers crackdown: Compton installs city's first set of Botts' Dotts
COMPTON, Calif. - Botts' Dotts have arrived in Compton. The small yellow dots were recently installed at several intersections including Santa Fe Avenue and Compton Boulevard as well as Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street. "Before y’all get on the posts asking/demanding we put them in your suggested intersections…we have already...
pasadenanow.com
Local Pastor to Seek Appointment to District 3 Seat
In an interview with Pasadena Now on Thursday, a local pastor said he planned to apply for the District 3 City Council seat left vacant by the death of John J. Kennedy. “Yes, I plan on doing that,” said Lucious Smith, senior pastor at Friendship Baptist Church. Smith has...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Continues to Face Slowdown in Applicants for Civilian Roles
The Los Angeles Police Department is facing a “declining amount” of applicants for positions, a department representative said at a meeting of the city council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday. In May, the council instructed the department to report on the number of sworn officers performing civilian functions...
Comments / 0