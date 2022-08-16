Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Atlanta HawksAdrian HolmanAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Dunwoody Police Department looking for man wanted for multiple rapes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunwoody Police Department is looking for 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson, who is wanted for rape. Johnson is often seen in the Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody area, according to the police department. He drives a Toyota Camry with Georgia tag CCQ3983. Police say that Johnson will...
fox5atlanta.com
Man posing as priest wanted for brutal rapes in Dunwoody, police say
DUNWDOOY, Ga. - He claims he is a priest, gains the trust of women, and then brutally assaults them, Dunwoody police say. Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is wanted for rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. He frequents the north DeKalb County area having been seen in area of Chamblee, Doraville, and Dunwoody.
Police bust down door, drag suspect out of room during Buckhead drug raid
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man whom they say was trafficking drugs out of his Buckhead apartment. Eric Patterson, 38, was arrested at his Lenox Road apartment on Wednesday after officers knocked down his front door. Police say Patterson refused to open the front door to the...
Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalk vandalized with hate symbol
ATLANTA — Crews have cleaned up the rainbow crosswalk in midtown Atlanta after police say they were vandalized on Wednesday night. While patrolling around the intersection of Piedmont Rd. and 10th St., officers found a hate symbol that had been spray painted on the crosswalk. APD’s LGBTQ Liaison Unit was alerted to the symbol that appeared to be a swastika.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FBI probes Atlanta Black extremist group allegedly arming homeless men, infiltrating protests
Federal prosecutors are investigating an Atlanta-based Black extremist group preaching violence against the U.S. government as part of a wide-ranging criminal probe, according to a report. The Black Hammer Party, allegedly involved in arming and recruiting homeless men, is under joint investigation by the FBI and the Fayetteville, Georgia Police...
Georgia man arrested after impersonating real estate agent, police officer to avoid arrest
Investigators say a metro Atlanta man claimed he was both a real estate agent and a police officer in order to avoid being arrested on charges of loitering, prowling, and criminal trespassing.
￼Report: Atlanta Police officer charged with aggravated battery in 2019 incident
Atlanta Police officer Donald Vickers has been indicted in Fulton County Superior Court with aggravated battery and violation of oath by a public officer for a 2019 incident when he tackled a man and broke his ankle, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Vickers, 42, is still employed with the department but has been relieved of […] The post ￼Report: Atlanta Police officer charged with aggravated battery in 2019 incident appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Swastika painted on Atlanta’s iconic rainbow crosswalk
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s Iconic Rainbow crosswalk has been vandalized once again, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officer says someone spray-painted a Swastika on the intersection at 10th and Piedmont Thursday evening and the LGBTQ Liaison Unit was notified by Zone 5 units regarding the hate speech.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate break-in at Cobb County emergency preparedness store
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at an emergency preparedness store in Cobb County have started cleaning up after an apparent break in. It happened Wednesday morning at TruPrep, and "emergency preparedness" store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta. An employee says alleged thieves got away with a few accessories. It's unclear...
wgxa.tv
GBI investigating after camera catches Georgia officer calling teen racial slur
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- State authorities are now investigating a Georgia police officer who was caught on a family's Ring camera calling a teen a racial slur before tossing the camera into some bushes. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation started looking into the incident on August 9. Their investigation...
Video shows brutal attack of teen at Clayton County high school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The parents of a teenager brutally attacked at school by another student say he could have been killed. The attack was recorded and in the video shared on social media, you see the victim forcefully slammed to the ground and punched, even while unconscious. Parents...
911 calls released in deadly shooting that 'devastated' victim's family
ATLANTA — Alexis McKenzie remembers getting calls from her little brother, Joseph Smith. McKenzie said Smith would check in, get advice and look for support and encouragement while pursuing a career in videography and directing films. McKenzie said she wasn't prepared for losing her brother in a matter of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera reveals Gwinnett police officer responded hours before reported rape
ATLANTA - Body camera video reveals Gwinnett County police officers responded to call related to rape victim hours before the attack. New details have emerged in the rape case Gwinnett County police are investigating involving a Georgia State University campus police officer. Body camera video revealed that hours before the...
Suspect shoots and kills himself following gun incident at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man they suspect was involved in a Wednesday afternoon incident with a gun at a gas station, who ran from the scene before he shot and killed himself. The GBI says after an incident involving a man with...
Two more inmates die in DeKalb County Jail
Two inmates were found hanging in their jail cells this week at the DeKalb County Jail. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths were unrelated incidents. The two deaths make a total of four inmate deaths at the jail in the last month. According to the sheriff’s...
Brothers arrested for opening fire on DeKalb man, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of brothers are facing assault charges in DeKalb County after a man says they opened fire on him, according to police. Officers say they were called to Kelly Lake Road on Saturday evening where a man in his 20s said two men in their 50s shot at him.
CBS 46
APD officer relieved of duty after being indicted for breaking man’s ankle in 2019
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has relieved an Atlanta police officer of duty after he was charged with aggravated battery related to an incident on April 5, 2019. APD says Vickers will remain in that status until there is an emergency hearing with the Chief of Police.
CBS 46
Rapper Young Thug back in court Thursday for another bong hearing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug will be in a Fulton County courtroom Thursday for another bond hearing. Last week, the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was indicted on six more charges related to gang activity and drug and firearm violations. Williams has been held in...
CBS 46
Celebrities among those targeted in home invasion spree across metro Atlanta
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - From shootings to the thousands stolen and damaged, a string of recent celebrity home invasions has one common denominator which has Sandy Springs Police issuing a warning. The victims were superstar celebrities, the latest one is Mariah Carey, Sandy Springs Police Department confirms. But officers...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Vacationing celebs among people targeted by thieves after social media postings
Songbird Mariah Carey is not the only local resident whose home has been burglarized while away on vacation and posting about it online. Non-celebrities are falling into the same trap, according to police in Sandy Springs. Sgt. Matthew McGinnis says common denominators in many break-ins are social media postings revealing a homeowner’s property and if they are traveling. “An open social media account where anybody can look at — the good guys look but so can the bad guys; when the bad guys look at it, they see opportunity.”
Comments / 0