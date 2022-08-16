Atlanta Police officer Donald Vickers has been indicted in Fulton County Superior Court with aggravated battery and violation of oath by a public officer for a 2019 incident when he tackled a man and broke his ankle, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Vickers, 42, is still employed with the department but has been relieved of […] The post ￼Report: Atlanta Police officer charged with aggravated battery in 2019 incident appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

