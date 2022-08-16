ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Dunwoody Police Department looking for man wanted for multiple rapes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunwoody Police Department is looking for 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson, who is wanted for rape. Johnson is often seen in the Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody area, according to the police department. He drives a Toyota Camry with Georgia tag CCQ3983. Police say that Johnson will...
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man posing as priest wanted for brutal rapes in Dunwoody, police say

DUNWDOOY, Ga. - He claims he is a priest, gains the trust of women, and then brutally assaults them, Dunwoody police say. Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is wanted for rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. He frequents the north DeKalb County area having been seen in area of Chamblee, Doraville, and Dunwoody.
DUNWOODY, GA
WSB Radio

Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalk vandalized with hate symbol

ATLANTA — Crews have cleaned up the rainbow crosswalk in midtown Atlanta after police say they were vandalized on Wednesday night. While patrolling around the intersection of Piedmont Rd. and 10th St., officers found a hate symbol that had been spray painted on the crosswalk. APD’s LGBTQ Liaison Unit was alerted to the symbol that appeared to be a swastika.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

￼Report: Atlanta Police officer charged with aggravated battery in 2019 incident

Atlanta Police officer Donald Vickers has been indicted in Fulton County Superior Court with aggravated battery and violation of oath by a public officer for a 2019 incident when he tackled a man and broke his ankle, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Vickers, 42, is still employed with the department but has been relieved of […] The post ￼Report: Atlanta Police officer charged with aggravated battery in 2019 incident appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Swastika painted on Atlanta’s iconic rainbow crosswalk

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s Iconic Rainbow crosswalk has been vandalized once again, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officer says someone spray-painted a Swastika on the intersection at 10th and Piedmont Thursday evening and the LGBTQ Liaison Unit was notified by Zone 5 units regarding the hate speech.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate break-in at Cobb County emergency preparedness store

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at an emergency preparedness store in Cobb County have started cleaning up after an apparent break in. It happened Wednesday morning at TruPrep, and "emergency preparedness" store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta. An employee says alleged thieves got away with a few accessories. It's unclear...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Two more inmates die in DeKalb County Jail

Two inmates were found hanging in their jail cells this week at the DeKalb County Jail. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths were unrelated incidents. The two deaths make a total of four inmate deaths at the jail in the last month. According to the sheriff’s...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Rapper Young Thug back in court Thursday for another bong hearing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug will be in a Fulton County courtroom Thursday for another bond hearing. Last week, the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was indicted on six more charges related to gang activity and drug and firearm violations. Williams has been held in...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Vacationing celebs among people targeted by thieves after social media postings

Songbird Mariah Carey is not the only local resident whose home has been burglarized while away on vacation and posting about it online. Non-celebrities are falling into the same trap, according to police in Sandy Springs. Sgt. Matthew McGinnis says common denominators in many break-ins are social media postings revealing a homeowner’s property and if they are traveling. “An open social media account where anybody can look at — the good guys look but so can the bad guys; when the bad guys look at it, they see opportunity.” 
SANDY SPRINGS, GA

